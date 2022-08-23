India e-commerce firms ramp up hiring of delivery workers for shopping season

FILE PHOTO: An employee scans a package for an order at a BigBasket warehouse on the outskirts of Mumbai
Tanvi Mehta and Nandan Mandayam
·2 min read

By Tanvi Mehta and Nandan Mandayam

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's e-commerce companies are adding delivery personnel at a rapid pace, fearing a labour shortage might cause them to lose out in one of the biggest annual shopping seasons that begins in earnest next month.

The moves come amid a tightening job market - India's unemployment rate fell below 7% in July for the first time since January - and persistently high inflation, complicating the outlook for the industry which has long battled chronically high employee turnover.

"Overall demand for the gig workforce has seen a sharp increase and that is not completely supported by the increase in pool size of delivery people... It is not a free flowing pool," TK Balakumar, chief operating officer at online grocery seller BigBasket, told Reuters.

The company, backed by the Tata group conglomerate, has ramped up the number of delivery partners in its instant delivery segment BB Now to 2,200 in the quarter ended June, from just 500 in the March quarter. It aims to further raise the number to about 6,000 by March 2023.

BigBasket and other e-commerce firms such as Dunzo have their own personnel for delivery, while others such as cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa rely on third parties for providing the service.

Gig work employment, of which delivery workers and salespersons form a large chunk, is expected to reach 9.9 million in India in 2022-23, up about 45% from 2019-20, according to a report in June by think tank NITI Aayog.

"People... look at a delivery job as a job in transit, they move off to something else, you'll always have shortages and then in cases where there is a specific event or festival, there's definitely a challenge that the delivery requirement goes up," said Sekhar Garisa, strategy chief at business services provider Quess Corp.

Companies like Quess and TeamLease act as middlemen between e-commerce firms and job seekers in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in the country.

Some firms were optimistic the labour crunch situation will get better.

"There's a constant churn and movement that has existed for 4-5 years. It can cause a temporary crunch but we don't think it is a long term thing because supply and demand will match," Kabeer Biswas, chief executive officer at Dunzo, told Reuters.

Backed by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Dunzo currently has 75,000 delivery partners.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Recommended Stories

  • India blockchain forum plans to chart future with governments, regulators

    Stakeholders in India’s blockchain space have created a new forum with more than 40 influencers to liaise with governments and regulators for blockchain and Web 3.0 adoption in the country. See related article: India’s latest tax assault on crypto exchanges starts Friday Fast facts According to a local media report, India Blockchain Forum is setting […]

  • 377A: Gay marriage looms as new frontline in Singapore battle for LGBT rights

    Joy over the historic decision turns to anxiety as a new frontline looms in the fight for LGBT rights.

  • Cabrera dominates, Marlins win in 1st Oakland trip since '17

    Rookie Edward Cabrera pitched two-hit ball over eight innings in another impressive start, Charles Leblanc homered and the Miami Marlins beat the Oakland Athletics 3-0 on Monday night. Cabrera walked the first two Oakland batters, then quickly found his groove. “I like that he was fighting,” Mattingly said.

  • Apple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With China

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. plans to begin manufacturing the iPhone 14 in India about two months after the product’s initial release out of China, narrowing the gap between the two countries but not closing it completely as some had anticipated. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal Cutb

  • A top Indian IT chief may be right in saying "moonlighting is cheating"

    Swiggy, one of India’s biggest food-delivery firms, recently gave its vote of confidence to moonlighting, the practice of employees taking second jobs. Two weeks later, one of India’s biggest IT leaders has labelled it “cheating.”

  • 7 Best Side Gigs To Earn an Extra $1,000 a Month

    Certain side hustles can increase your earnings by a couple hundred dollars each month, or you can work in a few lesser-known gigs that allow you to earn up to $1,000 (or more) a month. Read: 15 Worst...

  • 19 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

    Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and...

  • PlayStation Hit By $5.9 Billion Lawsuit For ‘Ripping People Off’ On Digital Games

    A consumer rights advocacy group is suing Sony for charging a 30 percent commission fee on all digital purchases made through the UK PlayStation Store. This is functionally a class action lawsuit that seeks to distribute billions of dollars to players who have used the PlayStation UK store since August 2016.

  • California pig welfare rule delays frustrate small farmers

    Ohio hog farmer Joe Brandt changed his operation a few years ago to give his pigs more room and keep pregnant sows out of the narrow crates used by most farms. Brandt said he wanted to treat his pigs more humanely, but in doing so he also created a niche for his family business amid heightened concerns about the treatment of animals, and that enabled him to charge higher prices for the pigs. With that measure, Brandt and farmers like him would suddenly be the only sources of bacon and pork chops for a state of 39 million people that consumes about 13% of the nation’s pork supply.

  • NeNe Leakes Dismisses Discrimination Lawsuit Against Bravo

    The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star filed a lawsuit against Bravo, NBC Universal, franchise producer Andy Cohen and other parties in April

  • JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tight Retirement Budget? Don't Retire in These 10 States With a High Cost of Living

    You might really want to think about it if you live in one of the 10 states listed below. The following 10 states have the highest cost of living as of the first quarter of 2022, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Each is shown alongside its index score, with the national average being 100.

  • Here are 3 proven ways to get really rich during a recession — without having to risk a bunch of money to do it

    Don’t suffer through the downturn. Take advantage of it, instead.

  • U.S. court upholds Conoco's $8.7 billion award for loss of Venezuela assets

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -A U.S. court upheld a tribunal's $8.75 billion award to U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips over the expropriation of its Venezuelan oil assets, granting a default judgment in the case on Friday. The decision gives the U.S. company new authority to collect on a 2019 award by a World Bank tribunal. The award includes interest that adds at least $1 billion to the amount owed to Conoco.

  • Styles P Calls For ‘Verzuz’ Boycott, Urges Hip-Hop To Join Him

    The call to action arrives after Swizz Beatz and Timbaland sue Triller.

  • Sorry to Say: You Probably Shouldn't Claim Social Security at 62

    It's the earliest age at which most of us can start receiving Social Security. But it's not the best age to start.

  • Saudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ Action

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallySaudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said “extreme” volatility and lack of liquidity mean the futures market is increasingly disconnected from funda

  • Apple employees launch petition to protest return-to-office plans

    Employee advocacy group Apple Together says that the company needs to be more flexible around its return to work policies.

  • Is Your Retirement Portfolio a Tax Bomb?

    A warning to high earners and super savers: That massive 401(k) or traditional IRA that you worked so hard to build may become a big problem in retirement, resulting in huge tax bills and Medicare surcharges. Here’s what you need to know, and what you can do about it.

  • 3 Reliable Dividend Aristocrats to Help Supplement Income in Retirement

    In addition to bonds and risk-free assets like Treasury notes or certificates of deposit, dividend stocks can be an excellent way to supplement income in retirement. This class of companies has paid and raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years, which adds a layer of trust to the investment thesis. What's more, Dividend Aristocrats tend to be industry-leading companies with diverse and global businesses.