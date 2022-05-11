India Eases Green Rules for Coal Mines to Tackle Fuel Crisis

India Eases Green Rules for Coal Mines to Tackle Fuel Crisis
Rajesh Kumar Singh
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- India has eased environment approvals for coal mine expansions to boost output amid fuel shortages that have triggered hours-long blackouts.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Some existing sites will be able to raise production by a further 10% without requiring new impact assessments and rules on consulting local residents have been loosened, according to a government note. The changes come after the coal ministry flagged “huge pressure on domestic coal supply,” the message said.

Coal supplies at power plants are shrinking amid a grueling heat wave that’s pushed electricity demand to a record in recent weeks, with several facilities operating with critical reserves of the fuel, power ministry data show. Blackouts and curbs on supply to some industries have prompted street protests.

The fuel accounts for more than 70% of India’s electricity generation, and the country’s coal mining and transportation infrastructure is failing to keep pace with rising demand. A lack of railway carriages to transport the fuel from mines to power plants has exacerbated the shortages.

Changes will last for six months and follow complaints that lengthy processes to win environmental approvals could hamper efforts to ease the crisis. Miners are aiming to quickly accelerate output before a rainy season arrives in late June, which can flood operations and slow down production rates.

To read more on India’s heat wave and power crisis, click here

Weakening environmental regulations could ultimately prove counter-productive, according to Sunil Dahiya, an analyst with the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. Bypassing public consultation risks creating friction between mining operations and local communities, which can result in delays from protests and legal challenges.

“Policymakers think such exemptions bring an ease of doing business, whereas the reality is exactly the opposite,” Dahiya said. “It’s a very myopic vision by the environment regulator.”

The environment ministry’s exemption is valid for mines that have already won approvals to expand output by 40% and will allow them to produce as much as 50% more than the original planned capacity.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Swedes Get a Real-Life Stress Test on Debts as Rate Hikes Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapFor many of Sweden’s highly indebted consumers, the R

  • Desperate for Coal, India's Metal Makers Hunt for Fuel Overseas

    (Bloomberg) -- A coal crisis in India has forced producers of sponge iron -- a steelmaking feedstock -- to scour the planet for supplies to keep their mills running, adding to inflationary pressures as they turn to pricier imports.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Tumble, Bond Curve Steepens Amid Fed Angst: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsP

  • EU Must Speed Green Deal to Shut Out Russian Gas, CEOs Say

    (Bloomberg) -- More than 100 companies from Microsoft Corp. to Unilever Plc want the European Union to intensify its focus on renewable energy as the bloc races to end its dependency on Russian fossil fuels. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Sink to 13-Mo

  • Oil Climbs Above $101 as China’s Virus Cases Ease Before US Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose above $101 a barrel as China’s Covid-19 cases eased ahead of US inflation data that may influence the pace of interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapWest Texas

  • SEC’s Gensler Says Crypto Exchanges Trading Against Clients

    (Bloomberg) -- Gary Gensler is ratcheting up his criticism of digital-asset exchanges, arguing that some platforms are shirking rules and may be betting against their own customers.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steep

  • Japan passes economic security bill to guard sensitive technology

    Japan's parliament on Wednesday passed an economic security bill aimed at guarding technology and reinforcing critical supply chains, while also imposing tighter oversight of Japanese firms working in sensitive sectors or in critical infrastructure. It comes after United States imposed restriction on technology imports, such as semiconductors, amid growing tension Beijing. The new law also arrives as the Russia's invasion of Ukraine - Moscow calls its actions "a special operation" - adds pressure on Japan to do more to protect supply chains and infrastructure from hacking and cyberattacks, and ensure that technology critical to national security is not stolen.

  • Why Are Business Ethics Important? A Guide

    No matter the size, industry, or level of profitability of an organization, business ethics are one of the most important aspects of long-term success.

  • Dollar hovers near two-decade high before inflation gauge

    The dollar hovered near a two-decade high against major peers on Wednesday, ahead of a key reading on inflation that should provide clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in tightening monetary policy. Investors will be closely watching the April U.S. consumer price index reading later on Wednesday for any signs inflation may be starting to cool, with expectations calling for a 8.1% annual increase compared with an 8.5% rise recorded in March. After the Fed raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points last week, the largest hike in 22 years, investors have been attempting to assess how aggressive the central bank will be.

  • Fed Officials Back Half-Point Hikes, Mester Open to Doing More

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials reinforced Chair Jerome Powell’s message that half-point interest-rate increases are on the table in June and July, but a larger move of 75 basis points could be warranted later in the year.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in Ukra

  • Shanghai Reports No Community Spread as Infections Halve

    (Bloomberg) -- Shanghai reported a 51% drop in new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, with zero cases found in the community -- a key metric for the city to end a punishing lockdown that’s snarled global supply chains and left tens of millions of people stuck inside their homes for about six weeks.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: M

  • 2022 Big Ten softball tournament bracket

    Will you be watching Ohio State in the upcoming Big Ten softball tournament?

  • An EU ban on Russian oil would be a 'seismic shift' that erases 3 million barrels a day from the market, a top forecaster says

    Russia will try to ramp up its sales to Asia to compensate but will struggle due to infrastructure constraints, consultancy Rystad Energy said.

  • UPDATE 3-Musk says he will stay at Tesla as long as he is useful

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he will stay at the electric car company as long as he is useful amid investor concerns that buying Twitter would distract him from his job at Tesla. He also said China's COVID-19 lockdown measures would not be "a significant issue in the coming weeks" at a time when its Shanghai factory is struggling to ramp up production following a suspension last month. When asked about how long he expects to stay at Tesla, he said: "As long as I can be useful."

  • Indian rupee falls to new low on Fed action, inflation fears

    The Indian rupee plunged to an all-time low against the greenback on Monday, as US monetary policy tightening roiled sentiment and foreign investors continued to dump domestic stocks.

  • Bitcoin Holds Rebound as Crypto World Awaits Stablecoin Rescue

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin held a partial rebound from this week’s selloff amid steadier sentiment in global markets and expectations of help for a stablecoin whose struggles have cast a cloud over the cryptocurrency sector.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks S

  • Chinese Stocks Climb as Falling Covid Cases Boost Sentiment

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks rallied for a second day as declining virus cases boosted sentiment among traders in the nation’s battered equity market.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapThe benchmark

  • Asian markets mixed, though China stocks surge higher

    Shares were mixed in Asia on Wednesday with Chinese benchmarks pressing higher after a rally in technology companies helped reverse most of an early slide on Wall Street.

  • 2 North Carolina beach houses collapse into Atlantic surf

    Two beach houses have fallen into the waves along North Carolina's coast, U.S. National Park Service officials said in a statement Tuesday. The unoccupied homes were located along Ocean Drive in the Outer Banks community of Rodanthe. The park service confirmed both collapses Tuesday and has closed off the areas around the houses.

  • As McDonald’s Prices Go Up, Customers Are Taking Action

    When restaurants -- or really, any business -- sets prices, they take several factors into consideration. First, there's the cost of goods and labor used to create their menu items and serve the food....

  • Despite ‘grand plans,’ chain exits Idaho. Boise, Eagle restaurants closed

    In what was intended to be temporary, the downtown Boise store had been dark since late 2020.