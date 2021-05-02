India elections: Modi party defeated in battleground West Bengal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TMC supporters celebrate their party&#39;s win in West Bengal
TMC supporters have been celebrating after being returned to power in West Bengal

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party has lost its bid to take the key state of West Bengal in regional elections.

The BJP targeted West Bengal heavily during campaigning but it was comfortably held by the incumbent Mamata Banerjee, a fierce Modi critic.

The party held power in Assam but failed to make major gains elsewhere.

The vote has been closely watched for signs of a backlash against Mr Modi amid India's Covid crisis.

For 10 straight days, daily cases have topped 300,000. On Sunday, India set a new record for daily deaths, with 3,689 recorded. Hospitals are facing dire shortages of beds and medical oxygen, with many Indians resorting to desperate pleas on social media to secure help.

Campaign rallies and voting have been blamed for the surge in cases.

What happened in Bengal?

With almost all the results counted, the Trinamool Congress party (TMC) of Mamata Banerjee has more than 200 seats in the 294-seat assembly.

The results are set to make Ms Banerjee the leader of West Bengal for a third time. She is also India's only woman chief minister.

Celebrating the win, she said West Bengal had "saved" India with the result. "It is the victory of the people of Bengal, the victory of democracy," she told supporters.

Victory was soured by the loss of her seat in Nandigram to a former aide turned BJP defector. She has said she will challenge the result in court but may have to run again to remain chief minister.

West Bengal, home to 90 million people, is of particular interest to election watchers. It is one of the few states where Mr Modi does not have a majority of parliamentary seats and has never been ruled by his Hindu nationalist party, the BJP.

Despite the defeat, this vote saw the BJP win nearly 80 seats to become the main opposition party in West Bengal. In the 2016 vote the party won just three seats.

How about elsewhere?

As well as the north-eastern states of West Bengal and Assam, there has been voting in the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the South Indian union territory of Puducherry, and local council elections in some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.

In Tamil Nadu, the main regional opposition party, the DMK, took power. Their leader MK Stalin was named in tribute to the late Soviet dictator.

A left-wing coalition retained power in Kerala, while a BJP-led alliance won no seats.

On top of the coronavirus pandemic, some analysts saw the results as showing the limits of the BJP's Hindu nationalist rhetoric in states with sizeable Muslim populations.

Recommended Stories

  • Indian leader's party takes electoral hit amid virus surge

    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to make gains in four recent state elections, according to preliminary voting trends released Sunday by the independent Election Commission, indicating his Hindu nationalist party's political strength may be slipping as the country struggles to contain an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases. The Election Commission’s vote forecast showed the Bharatiya Janata Party trailing in West Bengal state behind a powerful regional party, apparently unable to dislodge the state’s firebrand chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, after a hard-fought campaign.

  • Prime Minister Modi's ruling party loses crucial Indian state election

    The incumbent chief minister's party in India's West Bengal state has defeated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party in a state election held as the coronavirus pandemic surged to crisis levels. Modi has been criticised for focusing on the elections instead of making the pandemic his top priority. Some expert blame the federal election commission for allowing rallies and voting in which large crowds flouted rules on social distancing and mask-wearing.

  • UK rushes to increase aid to India's health care system

    Britain rushed to increase aid for India’s teetering health care system on Sunday, promising more ventilators and expert advice as doctors grapple with a surge in coronavirus infections that is killing thousands of people a day. The U.K. government said it will send an additional 1,000 ventilators to India. In addition, England’s National Health Service, which has battled one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in Europe, is creating an advisory group to share its expertise with Indian authorities.

  • India leaders ignored variant warnings -scientists

    The Indian government was warned in early March about a new, more contagious variant spreading in the country.That's according to five scientists that took part in a government-organized forum, called the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genetics Consortium, or INSACOG.The sources told Reuters exclusively that despite variant warnings, the Indian government failed to impose measures to stop the spread of the virus.Millions of largely unmasked people attended religious festivals and political rallies and tens of thousands of farmers continued to protest Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agriculture policy.The world's second-most populous country is now battling a second wave of infections, with more than 300,000 a day for over a week.It's the worst streak anywhere in the world since the start of the pandemic and scientists say it's accelerated by new variants.INSACOG was set up as a forum of scientific advisers by the government in late December to detect genomic variants of the coronavirus that might threaten public health.An INSACOG member told Reuters researchers first detected the Indian variant as early as February and issued official warnings in early March.Modi's office did not respond to a request for comment.But some scientists say the surge was much larger than expected and cannot be blamed on political leadership alone.

  • Backlash after China Weibo post mocks India Covid crisis

    The post, by an account linked to the Chinese Communist Party, is deleted after sparking outrage.

  • The Latest: UK increases aid to India's health care system

    Britain rushed to increase aid for India’s teetering health care system on Sunday, promising more ventilators and expert advice as doctors grapple with a surge in coronavirus infections that is killing thousands of people a day. The U.K. government said it will send an additional 1,000 ventilators to India. In addition, England’s National Health Service, which has battled one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in Europe, is creating an advisory group to share its expertise with Indian authorities.

  • India coronavirus: New record deaths as virus engulfs India

    India records another dire milestone, but the government continues to resist a full lockdown.

  • Britain to send 1,000 more ventilators to India

    Britain will send another 1,000 ventilators to India, the government said on Sunday, stepping up its support as India's healthcare system struggles to cope with a huge surge in cases of COVID-19. India has reported more than 300,000 daily cases for more than 10 days straight, leaving hospitals, morgues and crematoriums overwhelmed. The British government had previously agreed to send 600 medical devices, including ventilators and oxygen concentrators.

  • A self-admitted ‘bad guy’ ran a $21 million investment fraud in Miami, feds say

    A federal indictment says Miami’s Larry Ramos Mendoza, managing member of The W Trading Group, told an investor in the company, that “he was a bad guy and had made some mistakes and bad investments.”

  • US-China Business Council President on why the Chinese economy is ‘red hot’

    US-China Business Council President Craig Allen sat down with Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith on why China's economic boom is a positive opportunity for the United States.

  • India Covid-19: Fact-checking misleading claims on oxygen treatments

    Families affected by Covid in India are being misled by dubious online claims about oxygen treatments.

  • Australia bars all arrivals from India amid COVID surge, threatens offenders may face jail time

    The Australian government said late Friday that its citizens and residents who have been in India within the past two weeks will be barred from re-entry starting Monday.The state of play: Government officials said that anyone who disobeys the ban will face fines and up to five years imprisonment, making it the first time Australia has made it a criminal offense for its citizens to go home, per Reuters.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "The government does not make these decisions lightly. However, it is critical the integrity of the Australian public health and quarantine systems is protected and the number of COVID-19 cases in quarantine facilities is reduced to a manageable level," Health Minister Greg Hunt said.The government plans to evaluate the restrictions again on May 15.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • John Oliver Takes The Colbert Questionert

    Can Stephen Colbert penetrate the mind and soul of John Oliver and find out his true character? He can with his 15-question quiz in this edition of The Colbert Questionert! #Colbert #JohnOliver #TheColbertQuestionert

  • Australia bans return of residents and citizens from India

    Australian residents and citizens who have been in India within 14 days of the date they plan to return home will be banned from entering Australia as of Monday and those who disobey will face fines and jail, government officials said. The temporary emergency determination, issued late on Friday, is the first time Australia has made it a criminal offence for its citizens to return home. The move is part of strict measures to stop travellers to Australia from the world's second most populous nation as it contends with a surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths. The restrictions come into effect from May 3 and breaching the ban risks civil penalties and up to five years imprisonment, Health Minister Greg Hunt said in a statement. "The government does not make these decisions lightly," Mr Hunt said." However, it is critical the integrity of the Australian public health and quarantine systems is protected and the number of Covid-19 cases in quarantine facilities is reduced to a manageable level." The government will reconsider the restrictions on May 15. India's coronavirus death toll passed 200,000 this week, and cases are nearing 19 million as virulent new strains have combined with "super-spreader" events such as political rallies and religious festivals.

  • Barry Silbert Looks Forward to Selling BTC at $100k to Berkshire Hathaway

    CEO of Digital Currency Group (DCG) Barry Silbert has stated that he looks forward to selling BTC to Berkshire Hathaway once it hits $100,000.

  • Malaysia reports first case of Indian COVID-19 variant

    Malaysia has detected its first case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant first identified in India, Health Minister Adham Baba said on Sunday, days after imposing a ban on flights from India. The variant, named B.1.617, was detected in an Indian national screened at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, he said. The World Health Organisation has described it as a "variant of interest", suggesting it may have mutations that would make the virus more transmissible, cause more severe disease or evade vaccine immunity.

  • India's COVID-19 daily cases stay near record, another state imposes lockdown

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's new coronavirus cases dipped marginally on Sunday but deaths from COVID-19 jumped by a record 3,689, with one more state going into lockdown as the nation's creaky healthcare system is unable to cope with the massive caseload. Authorities reported 392,488 new cases in the previous 24 hours, pushing total cases to 19.56 million. India reported a record 401,993 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

  • How commercial space stations could become the final frontier for data and cybersecurity

    What will commercial space stations be good for? The application that typically comes up would be their use as space hotels, or maybe zero-gravity research labs and factories. But space industry veteran Rob Meyerson has a different idea in mind — and in his role as operating partner at C5 Capital USA, he’s able to put some money behind it. “Looking for new markets is something we’re highly motivated to do,” Meyerson told GeekWire. “Data storage and compute is one market. Cybersecurity is another.” The possibilities for providing data and security services on the final frontier played a big role in… Read More

  • Europe may allow vaccinated US travelers this summer. Here are the documents you'll need and how to know when it's safe.

    Greece and Iceland, among the few countries currently open to US tourists, accept the CDC's vaccination cards as official documentaiton.

  • EU aims to cut foreign reliance on chips, pharma materials - document

    The European Union aims to cut its dependency on Chinese and other foreign suppliers in six strategic areas including raw materials, pharmaceutical ingredients and semiconductors, under an industrial action plan to be announced next week. A draft seen by Reuters outlined the urgency of the task ahead, citing Europe's reliance on China for about half of 137 products used in sensitive ecosystems, mainly raw materials and pharmaceuticals and other products key to the bloc's green and digital goals. The updated industrial strategy plan, devised after the COVID-19 pandemic led to bottlenecks in supply chains, will be presented by EU digital chief Margrethe Vestager and EU industry chief Thierry Breton on May 5.