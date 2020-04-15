India EV Battery Swapping Industry Outlook to 2030: Growing Demand for Li-Ion Battery-based Electric Rickshaws

DUBLIN, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping Market Research Report: By Vehicle Type, Service Type - Industry Size, Trend, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Due to increased run-time and improved remunerative prospects for shared e-mobility drivers, the demand for electric vehicle (EV) battery swapping is rising in India.



The market is likely to be dominated by electric three-wheelers as these vehicles are majorly used for passenger carrier and run on an average more than 100 km a day. Since with each full charge these vehicles run less than 100 km, these are required to be charged twice or thrice a day. Battery swapping technology offers best alternative to slow charging and helps the drivers to make optimum use of the operational hours. However, commercial vehicle category is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period in the Indian EV battery swapping market.



Based on service type, the pay-per-use category is expected to hold the larger share in the Indian EV battery swapping market in 2020, and is further projected to remain the dominant category during the forecast period. This can be buoyed by the preference of the vehicle drivers to pay as per their usage, due to lack of fixed usage pattern of their vehicles. For instance, it is observed that electric two-wheeler riders generally do not prefer driving for longer distances. Since they do not require much battery swaps for running for short distance, majority of the drivers are expected to opt for pay-per-use model.



To gain a competitive edge over other players in the Indian EV battery swapping market, the companies are focusing on offering products and services, and working in collaborations with other market leaders to expand their reach. From the competitive landscape view, the Indian EV battery swapping service providers can boost their market share by seizing the growth opportunities presented by:

Forming partnerships with vehicle manufacturers, battery manufacturers, and utility providers in order to deploy battery swapping technology at faster rate

Targeting electric autos and electric buses as these holds huge potential for service expansion

Aiming shared mobility section, including two-wheeler sharing, as majority of electric vehicles will be deployed for shared mobility and drivers would opt for battery swapping to make optimum use of the operational hours

Focusing on cities where battery swapping service deployment is profitable, such as Bangalore , Delhi , and Nagpur and entering into emerging areas, such as Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, where battery swapping holds significant opportunities

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Vehicle Type

4.1.1.1 Two-wheeler

4.1.1.2 Three-wheeler

4.1.1.3 Commercial vehicle

4.1.2 By Service Type

4.1.2.1 Pay-per-use model

4.1.2.2 Subscription model

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Collaborations and partnerships

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 No wait time for charging

4.3.2.2 Reduced upfront cost for EVs

4.3.2.3 Increased run-time and improved remunerative prospects for shared e-mobility drivers

4.3.2.4 Low penetration of EV charging stations

4.3.2.5 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Battery availability and compatibility

4.3.3.2 Degradation in battery performance

4.3.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Growing demand for Li-ion battery-based electric rickshaws

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Case Studies

5.1 Case 1: Tesla Inc.

5.2 Case 2: Better Place Inc.

5.3 Case 3: Gogoro Inc.

5.4 Case 4: Powerswap AB

5.5 Case 5: Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry (Cayman) Co. Ltd. (Aleees)



Chapter 6. EV and Charging Station Industry Outlook

6.1 India EV Scenario

6.1.1 Overview

6.1.2 EV Sales Growth

6.1.3 EV Manufacturers

6.1.4 Future of EVs in India

6.2 India EV Charging Station Scenario

6.2.1 Overview

6.2.2 Infrastructure Requirements

6.2.3 Database

6.2.4 Tariff for Supplying Electricity

6.2.5 Service Charges at Public Charging Stations

6.2.6 Phases for Public Charging Infrastructure Rollout

6.2.6.1 Phase I (1-3 years)

6.2.6.2 Phase II (3-5 years)

6.2.7 Charging Station Deployment Plans

6.2.8 Comparison between Several Facilities for Re-Energizing Batteries

6.2.9 Comparison between Different Refueling Options in India



Chapter 7. India EV Battery Swapping Market Size and Forecast

7.1 By Vehicle Type

7.2 By Service Type



Chapter 8. Electric Two-Wheeler Market Size and Forecast

8.1 Electric Two-Wheeler Market Overview

8.1.1 Electric Two-Wheeler Market Size, by Application

8.1.2 Electric Two-Wheeler Market Size, by State

8.2 Electric Two-Wheeler Battery Swapping Market Overview

8.2.1 Electric Two-Wheeler Battery Swapping Market, by Service Type



Chapter 9. Electric Three-Wheeler Market Size and Forecast

9.1 Electric Three-Wheeler Market Overview

9.1.1 Electric Three-Wheeler Market Size, by Vehicle Type

9.1.2 Electric Three-Wheeler Market Size, by State

9.2 Electric Three-Wheeler Battery Swapping Market Overview

9.2.1 Electric Three-Wheeler Battery Swapping Market, by Service Type



Chapter 10. Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

10.1 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Overview

10.1.1 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Size, by Vehicle Type

10.2 Electric Commercial Vehicle Battery Swapping Market Overview

10.2.1 Electric Commercial Vehicle Battery Swapping Market, by Service Type



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 List of Key Players and Their Offerings

11.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

11.3 Strategic Developments of Key Players

11.3.1 Product Launches

11.3.2 Partnerships

11.3.3 Investments

11.3.4 Other Developments



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 SUN Mobility Pvt. Ltd.

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.2 Lithion Power Pvt. Ltd.

12.3 Ola Electric Mobility Pvt. Ltd.

12.4 Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd.

12.5 Twenty Two Motors Pvt. Ltd. (22KYMCO)

12.6 Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd.



