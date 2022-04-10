India extends COVID-19 booster shots to all adults

·1 min read

NEW DELHI (AP) — India began offering booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine to all adults on Sunday but limited free shots at government centers to front-line workers and people over age 60.

The doses, which India is calling a “precautionary” shot instead of a booster, are available to people nine months after they receive their second jab, the Health Ministry said in a statement Friday. Those outside the two priority categories will need to pay for the shots at privately run facilities, the ministry said.

Unlike other countries, where many people receive a different vaccine as a booster, most Indians have received the same type — in most cases the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by India’s Serum Institute, the world’s largest vaccine maker. It accounts for nearly 90% of all doses that have been administered in India, even though emergency approvals have been given for eight vaccines.

On Saturday, the Serum Institute of India said it has cut the price of its AstraZeneca vaccine from $7.90 a dose to $2.96 for private hospitals.

India has so far vaccinated about 96% of those aged 15 years and older with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while about 83% have received both shots, according to official data.

India’s booster program started in January when healthcare and front-line workers along with people over age 60 with health problems were allowed to receive shots.

India has recorded a steep decline in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, with the Health Ministry reporting 1,054 cases in the latest 24 hours.

Recommended Stories

  • Letters to the Editor: Say 'no' to war

    If by this time humanity has not had enough of war, when will we have had enough? Putin’s brutal assault on Ukraine has made the senseless horror of war front and center for the western world. It has awakened our sense of tribalism.

  • Shanghai to start easing lockdown after another mass testing

    China's largest city of Shanghai will soon begin lifting lockdown in communities that report no positive cases within 14 days after another round of COVID-19 testing, authorities said Saturday. The fresh round of testing comes as the city reported about 23,000 cases on Saturday, most of them asymptomatic. Large swathes of Shanghai, with a population of 26 million, have been under lockdown since March 28, leading to complaints from residents about shortages of food and basic necessities.

  • Coinbase suspends buy orders in India days after launch

    Crypto giant Coinbase has suspended support for UPI payments instrument on its app in India, making its eponymous exchange non-functional again for any purchase orders less than four days after launching the trading service in the world's second largest internet market. Users in India attempting to purchase any token listed on Coinbase app are being informed that the UPI payment method is "currently unavailable." The move follows a strange statement from the National Payments Corporation of India, the governing body that oversees UPI in the country, which said hours after Coinbase's India launch earlier this week that it was not aware of any crypto exchange using UPI payments instrument.

  • Zelenskyy says 'nobody' but Putin 'has the power to stop the war'

    During an interview on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Putin "alone decides when this war will end."

  • Mistrust the news from Ukraine? Believe established journalists, not anonymous tweets | Opinion

    Let’s not let Putin kill good journalism, too.

  • China gets a taste for South African wine as tariffs take Australian varieties off the table

    South Africa doubled its wine exports to China last year, likely benefiting from China's massive tariffs on wines from Australia. Wu Peng, director general of the ­foreign ministry's ­African affairs department, said wine exports from South Africa to China increased by 193 per cent by volume in 2021 "and wineries began to make wines specifically tailored to Chinese tastes". "I am so happy to see these new possibilities brought to the Chinese table, and the vast prospect of cooperation between us

  • Sleep training could benefit some babies - and their parents

    For Jamie Windt, emotional turbulence arrived every evening between 5 and 7. Her infant daughter, Avery, spent the two hours screaming and crying. Finally, when Avery did drift off to sleep - often only while resting on Windt's chest - she would wake up crying whenever her mom tried to put her down in her crib. The whole process proved exhausting.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Then she learned about Patti Ideran, a p

  • China labels U.S. concerns over COVID regulations 'groundless accusations'

    China's foreign ministry expressed "strong dissatisfaction" with the United States late on Saturday after it raised concerns over China's coronavirus control measures. The U.S. State Department said on Friday that non-emergency staff at its Shanghai consulate and families of U.S. employees could leave due to a surge in COVID cases and coronavirus restrictions in the city. "We express strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the groundless accusations against China's pandemic prevention policy from the U.S. in its statement, and have lodged solemn representations," foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said in a statement.

  • Laborious planning rules are losing support for the Tories in the countryside

    Laborious planning rules are losing the Conservative Party support in rural areas, a survey has found.

  • UPS Stock Has Dropped for 7 Straight Days. It’s About to Go to 8.

    UPS stock is on an ignominious streak. There hasn't been much company-specific news to blame the slide on.

  • In outcome of Whitmer case, some see freedom, others danger

    Outside the Michigan courthouse where a jury did not convict any of the four men charged with planning to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a defense lawyer said jurors saw the alleged plot as what it was: Dirty FBI tactics and “rough talk." The men — who were heard on audio during the trial talking about killing Whitmer, blowing up a bridge and other violence — didn't say anything shocking, attorney Michael Hills said. From attacks on social media and elsewhere that disproportionately affect women lawmakers, to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the plan to abduct Whitmer, people are increasingly angry and feeling emboldened to act on it, they say.

  • Ag Secretary Vilsack joins Speaker Pelosi, Sen. Collins in testing positive for COVID as outbreak spreads among DC officials

    Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, a former Iowa governor, is among several government officials in Washington who have tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

  • Hong Kong's ex-No. 2 official to stand for leadership polls

    Hong Kong’s former No. 2 official John Lee on Saturday formally declared his candidacy for the upcoming leadership election, entering the race for chief executive viewed by many as Beijing's preferred candidate. Lee said at an online news conference that he would stand for the election on May 8 after the Chinese government approved his resignation, which he submitted last week, as the city's chief secretary for administration. “This decision is made out of my loyalty to my country, my love for Hong Kong, and my sense of duty to the Hong Kong people,” Lee said.

  • Brazilian Indigenous people march against Bolsonaro

    STORY: The indigenous groups are camping in the central area of Brasilia since Monday and announced to remain there until April 14th.The protesters called for an end to corruption and demanded a stop to the rise in fuel and food prices.Participants of the march were seen burning a puppet representing Bolsonaro and holding placards and banners reading “Out with Bolsonaro”.Leaders of indigenous groups also spoke out against bills that modify the rules of the mining sector and allow their activity on indigenous lands.

  • Texas woman charged with murder for ‘self-induced abortion’

    Abortion rights groups condemn ‘unconstitutional’ charges against woman jailed on $500,000 bond

  • India allows all adults to get Covid booster jabs at private vaccine centres

    Indian started administering booster doses to healthcare workers and those above the age of 60 in January

  • We Tried the Viral Tonal Smart Home Gym

    Our fitness experts reviewed the Tonal smart home gym. We're including, the cost, how it works and whether or not it's worth the price.

  • White House and Washington, D.C. see outbreak of COVID-19 cases

    Dozens of top officials in D.C., including some who were around the president, have tested positive for the coronavirus. The White House says President Biden could test positive at some point, but feel confident he is protected by the vaccine and two booster shots.

  • A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

    As bosses begin ordering workers back to the office and masks come off, a new study warns COVID could become the No. 1 cause of death in the U.S., and Fauci says a wave is likely in the fall.

  • The science of male middle-age spread and how to get rid of it

    With travel restrictions easing, talk in our household has turned to summer holidays and the chance to grab our first week away in the sunshine for a couple of years. I welcome the opportunity, but there’s a problem. Like many middle-aged men, I put on a bit of weight during lockdown (maybe 15lb or so) and I’ve been battling to shift it for a while now. That spare tyre may be important to my health, though, as NHS advice released this week that the ratio between waist size and height may be even