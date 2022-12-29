India Finance Minister Sitharaman Gets Discharged From Hospital

Ruchi Bhatia
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Thursday, government officials said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A key ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 63-year-old minister was hospitalized at New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Dec. 26 with symptoms of viral fever, they added. Official details were scant on her condition.

Sitharaman’s hospital visit came weeks before the presentation of the federal budget on Feb. 1. This would be the final budget before national elections in the summer of 2024 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking to extend his time in power for a third term.

Modi’s government is expected to use the upcoming budget to revive the Indian economy amid concerns of a global slowdown and elevated inflation. The $3.2 trillion economy grew 6.3% from a year ago in the July to September period, more than halving from the 13.5% expansion in the previous three months.

While generating new jobs and reducing poverty is a priority for Modi ahead of the elections, his government faces an uphill task in maintaining fiscal prudence - a key metric watched by investors and rating companies.

India has budgeted a deficit of 6.4% of GDP in the current fiscal year ending March 2023, significantly lower than 9.2% gap notched during the first year of the pandemic. The government aims to shrink the shortfall to below 4.5% of GDP by 2025-26.

Sitharaman made the news when she was unexpectedly appointed by Modi in 2019, becoming the first female finance minister in five decades since Indira Gandhi. She was seen as an unknown entity at the time to the financial world with critics saying she could just be a figurehead with Modi calling the shots on policy making.

Her supporters have said that her experience as former defense minister and the national spokesman for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party have put her in good stead to support social welfare programs and also exercise fiscal prudence.

As finance chief, Sitharaman is credited with keeping the budget transparent as many of the off-budget items were brought onto the books. She has been able to successfully privatize loss-making national carrier Air India and put nearly a dozen other public sector companies on the block.

Sitharaman is also seen to have a good relationship with the central bank, despite the monetary authority missing its price stability mandate.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Vietnam 2022 GDP growth quickens to 8.02%, fastest since 1997

    Vietnam's economy grew 8.02% in 2022, the fastest annual pace since 1997, backed by strong domestic retail sales and exports, but is facing headwinds from a global slowdown. The high annual growth number comes despite fears of a global recession and its impact on demand for exports from Vietnam, a key manufacturer of goods like textiles, footwear and electronics for big-name international brands. "The economic performance is worth noting amid global economic and political uncertainty and challenges," the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a report.

  • David Ortiz Gunman Sentenced To 30 Years In Dominican Republic Prison

    The shooting occurred in a bar back in June 2019.

  • GOP governors with presidential ambitions court Trump's base with cruelty to migrants

    Rep. Joaquin Castro talks about the ongoing cruel stunts being conducted by Republican governors Greg Abbott, Ron DeSantis, and Doug Ducey to pander to anti-migrant Trump voters, and the real work that needs to be done to improve the U.S. immigration system.

  • Williamson's double century earns New Zealand 174-run lead

    Kane Williamson hit his fifth test double century and tailender Ish Sodhi made a career-best 65 as New Zealand pushed Pakistan onto the backfoot with a meaningful 174-run lead on the fourth day of the first test on Thursday. New Zealand finally ended Pakistan’s frustrating time on the field when captain Tim Southee declared at 612-9 just after Williamson (200 not out) lifted mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed over extra cover for his 21st boundary and then raised his double hundred with a single after a marathon 10-hour knock that also featured a six.

  • Amcor (AMCR) Sells Russia Unit to HS Investments for 370M Euro

    Amcor (AMCR) scales down Russia operations by selling its three factories in the country to HS Investments.

  • Wind and waves batter US Pacific Northwest

    The damage from high winds across Monday and Tuesday continued to be felt across the Portland metro area Wednesday morning, with tens of thousands still without power and multiple city infrastructures damaged. (Dec 28)

  • Sigourney Weaver, 73, talks teen character in 'Avatar 2': Older actors are 'extraordinary'

    Sigourney Weaver returns in a new, younger role in the "Avatar" sequel. She hopes playing 14-year-old Kiri will send a message about Hollywood ageism.

  • Inflation-Wary Shoppers Pull Back as Goods Pile Up in Stores

    (Bloomberg) -- Jude Snair knows retail. She works in the portrait department of a JCPenney at the Newport Centre mall in New Jersey. But with or without an employee discount, the 20-year-old said she was mostly avoiding holiday shopping this year. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Covid Surge Leads

  • Doug Kass: My Best Idea for 2023 Is Risk Free

    This idea is risk free and may provide an equity-like return next year. My idea is a Treasury note. In fact, the differential in yield between the 1-Year Treasury note yield and the S&P dividend yield, at 3.10%, is the highest in over a decade and very wide based on history.

  • Emails Reportedly Show Ex-Regulators Helped SBF Get Ins With the CFTC

    While two of the biggest U.S. financial regulators along with the Department of Justice have collectively decided to hammer the founder of the failed crypto exchange FTX with claims of massive fraud, there was a time—less than a year ago—where that same founder was the talk of the town in Washington. Once-crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried had schmoozed with lawmakers and regulators alike, and new emails show how the 30-year-old ex-FTX CEO used former regulatory officials as a means to sidle-u

  • COVID pressures China's hospitals as countries mandate tests for travellers

    CHENGDU (Reuters) -Chinese hospitals and funeral homes were under intense pressure on Wednesday as a surging COVID-19 wave drained resources, while the scale of the outbreak and doubts over official data prompted some countries to enact new travel rules on Chinese visitors. In an abrupt change of policy, China this month began dismantling the world's strictest COVID regime of lockdowns and extensive testing, putting its battered economy on course for a complete re-opening next year. The lifting of restrictions, following widespread protests against them, means COVID is spreading largely unchecked and likely infecting millions of people a day, according to some international health experts.

  • South Korea Barely Mentions China in New Indo-Pacific Strategy

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea put out its first strategy report for the Indo-Pacific region, which hardly mentions China and signals Seoul is seeking a cautious balance between its biggest trade partner Beijing and main military ally, the US.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First

  • Marion Biotech: Uzbekistan links child deaths to India cough syrup

    The latest allegation comes weeks after The Gambia blamed Indian syrups for child deaths.

  • Two series of explosions heard in Kyiv, air defence operating, debris falling in city, casualties reported

    Sounds of explosions rocked Kyiv on the morning of 29 December during an air raid, the air defence system has been activated, and debris from a downed missile has damaged a private residential building in Osokorky district.

  • Jewish community stands in solidarity with Philadelphia Chinatown residents protesting arena plan

    Members of the Jewish community in Philadelphia gathered on Christmas Day to stand in solidarity with Chinatown residents who protested against the Philadelphia 76ers’ new arena plan. Chinatown's streets were reportedly packed with people who sang Christmas carols with altered lyrics to protest the proposed $1.3 billion arena, which would be built at the nearby Philadelphia Fashion District at 10th and Market Streets. Members of the Jewish community, who reportedly called the arena a “predatory” plan, stood in solidarity by lighting up a menorah.

  • Icy weather leaves 200-car pileup in China

    Over 200 vehicles skidded into each other on a bridge in northern China on Dec. 28. Foggy and icy weather caused the cars to skid. Many were injured, and some were hospitalized.

  • Russian pipeline gas exports to Europe collapse to a post-Soviet low

    Russian gas exports to Europe via pipelines plummeted to a post-Soviet low in 2022 as its largest customer cut imports due to the conflict in Ukraine and a major pipeline was damaged by mysterious blasts, Gazprom data and Reuters calculations showed. The European Union, traditionally Russia's largest consumer for oil and gas, has for years spoken about cutting its reliance on Russian energy, but Brussels got serious after the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February. State-controlled Gazprom, citing Chief Executive Officer Alexei Miller, a long-standing ally of President Vladimir Putin, said its exports outside of ex-Soviet Union will reach 100.9 billion cubic metres (bcm) this year.

  • Ukraine Latest: Kyiv Targeted in Latest Russian Missile Attacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia unleashed one of the most intense missile barrages of the war, targeting major Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv and Lviv in the west near Poland. It was the 10th such assault since the Kremlin began striking at critical infrastructure in September.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsOne

  • Lake on hook for $33K in witness fees in failed challenge

    A judge has ordered Kari Lake, the Republican who lost the Arizona governor’s race, to pay $33,000 in fees for witnesses who helped defend election officials against Lake’s failed challenge of her defeat to Democrat Katie Hobbs, but rejected a request for hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees for the attorneys who defended the officials. In an order Tuesday, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson declined to impose sanctions against Lake and her lawyers, saying Lake’s failure to prove her case doesn’t “equate to a finding that her claims were, or were not, groundless and presented in bad faith.” Thompson, who was appointed by former Republican Gov. Jan Brewer, pointed to a statistical analysis by a pollster who had testified on behalf of Lake.

  • Republican activist shot and killed by wife on Christmas Day, police say

    ‘Our hearts are heavy with the loss of David Wigglesworth’