India frets over wastage of 'elixir-like' COVID-19 vaccines

  • COVID-19 vaccinations in New Delhi
  • COVID-19 vaccination in Ahmedabad
  • COVID-19 vaccinations in New Delhi
1 / 3

India frets over wastage of 'elixir-like' COVID-19 vaccines

COVID-19 vaccinations in New Delhi
Krishna N. Das
·2 min read

By Krishna N. Das

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - About 6.5% of coronavirus vaccine doses in India are going to waste, health officials said on Wednesday, urging states to manage their immunisation drives better to optimise use of what one called "this elixir-like precious commodity".

One reason for the wastage is that, while many urban vaccination centres have been crowded, some rural sites have had to nudge people to get shots due to a lack of awareness among the public, which can lead to vaccine wastage.

Once a vaccine vial is opened, doses need to be administered within four hours, making it vital for health workers to coordinate the flow of recipients.

The federal health ministry has distributed 75.4 million vaccine doses to India's states, of which some 36 million doses have so far been used. India is using the AstraZeneca shot and another developed at home by Bharat Biotech.

The government did not say how many doses had been wasted, but the percentage figure suggests it could be more than 2 million, a big number given that many countries have yet to start inoculating their citizens and India itself is only immunising priority groups.

"Wastage of this elixir-like precious commodity, the most important thing now for an individual or the country as a whole, is absolutely wrong," top health official Vinod Kumar Paul told a news conference.

The large states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have seen wastage of 9%-18%, the government said.

Experts say the problem of wastage could be solved by making more people eligible for vaccination rather than just front-line workers, the elderly and people over the age of 45 with health conditions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at a virtual meeting with state leaders to discuss ways to contain a recent surge in cases, said they should urgently address the issue.

"The pace of vaccination in the country is continuously increasing," he said. "But at the same time we have to take the problem of vaccine doses waste very seriously".

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Recommended Stories

  • Roy looking for elusive 'big score' against India

    England's top scorer in the T20 internationals in India Jason Roy feels he is closing on a "big score" he is desperate for having fallen in love with the game again in Australia's Big Bash.

  • CA bill would ban members of hate groups from being police officers

    A bill making its way through the California legislature would ban members of hate groups from being police officers. Opponents say the bill, as written is too broad and would also ban officers from expressing certain views. "You have a constitutional right to have racist and bigoted views, you don’t have a constitutional right to be a police officer," Assembly member Ash Kalra said. See more in the video above.

  • Mike Hilton set to sign with Bengals

    Cornerback Mike Hilton is leaving the Steelers, but he won’t be leaving the AFC North. According to multiple reports, Hilton has agreed to sign with the Bengals as a free agent after the league year starts on Wednesday afternoon. Per a league source with knowledge of the terms, Hilton’s contract is for four years and [more]

  • Covid-19 disruptions killed 228,000 children in South Asia, says UN report

    A new UN report says interrupted health services caused hundreds of thousands of deaths in South Asia.

  • The rich biodiversity in and around Delhi is in dire need of protection

    A survey of the remnant Aravalli forests of Gurugram, Faridabad, and Delhi revealed that they harbour an astonishingly rich diversity of wildlife with relatively high densities of mammals in non-protected areas.

  • Gold eases on firm dollar, yields as Fed verdict looms

    Gold prices inched lower on Wednesday, pressured by elevated U.S. bond yields and a firmer dollar, but remained within a tight range as markets await the outcome of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,728.52 per ounce at 9:54 A.M EDT (1354 GMT). All eyes are on a policy statement from the Fed scheduled for release at 1800 GMT, followed by a news conference from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

  • College Costs Far Outpace Wages Many Students Could Earn

    There was a time when college students could work their way to an undergraduate degree with a part-time job and a little help from Mom and Dad. But the cost…

  • Why my HBCU dream school might not be possible for me

    You wouldn’t believe how I ugly cried when I got the news of my acceptance from the historically Black institution otherwise known as “The Mecca.” My aunt was on the phone with me; I had called her so we could pray together as I checked my decision email from Howard. After all these years of microaggressions, racism, and resistance in majority-white public schools, my heart yearns for all the Black excellence and affirmation a Historically Black College & University (HBCU) would provide.

  • ETFs to Follow If Tax Hike Comes After $1.9-T Biden Stimulus

    The passage of the $1.9-rillion stimulus bill has strengthened the expectation of enactment of Biden's other proposals at the time of election campaigning.

  • Former Steelers CB Mike Hilton agrees to terms with the Cincinnati Bengals

    The Steelers lose another defensive star to free agency.

  • The World's Best Shoppers Share the Items They Can't Wait to Wear This Summer

    We're all ears.

  • World's top vaccine maker India criticised at home for exports as infections rise

    India's main opposition Congress party on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for exporting nearly twice the number of coronavirus vaccine doses than immunisations conducted at home, despite a surge in infections. India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, has gifted or sold https://www.mea.gov.in/vaccine-supply.htm 59 million locally produced doses compared with 33 million doses given to its own people since its inoculation campaign began in mid-January. While some rich countries such as the United States are being accused of vaccine nationalism, India is being lauded globally for sending shots to 71 countries, mainly the AstraZeneca vaccine as well as some of Bharat Biotech's homegrown product.

  • JetBlue is reportedly asking flight attendants on leave to return to work as it prepares for a 'busy summer'

    JetBlue flight attendants were asked to return to work a month early in anticipation of high travel demand, CNBC reported.

  • Moderna starts COVID-19 vaccine candidate testing on children, as U.S. cases and deaths tick up

    Moderna Inc. provided a dose of optimism on Tuesday in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, as the company said it has started testing a vaccine on young children, just as the U.S. recorded a slight uptick in cases and deaths.

  • Woman killed by police in shootout caught on body cam

    Officer Josh Baker in stable condition after being rushed to local hospital

  • Thousands of Latinos were sterilized in the 20th century. Amid COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, they remember

    Latino people were the target of medical abuses in the 20th century – and the impact is still a reality for many amid the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

  • New Covid-19 variant from Philippines found in England

    New Covid-19 variant from Philippines found in England

  • Special Report: Suit over deadly crash renews spotlight on GM safety practices

    On a clear afternoon in November 2014, Glenda Marie Buchanan set off in her silver Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV from her home in rural Georgia. The cause, her widower alleges in a lawsuit, was a defective steering sensor that the vehicle’s manufacturer, General Motors Co, failed to adequately warn drivers about despite long knowing the component had issues. The sensor’s failure disabled the 2007 Trailblazer’s electronic stability control, a significant safety feature designed to prevent crashes, according to the lawsuit, which was filed in a local Georgia court in 2016 and updated in 2020.

  • GOP group that once endorsed Pat Toomey now condemns senator as ‘RINO’ after he voted to convict Trump

    It’s the latest sign of divisions within the party

  • Massage Parlor Massacres Suspect Had ‘Sexual Addiction’: Sheriff

    Crisp County Sheriff/ReutersThe religious zealot who confessed to killing eight people in a string of shootings at Asian massage parlors in Georgia on Tuesday night told police he has sex-addiction issues and wanted to “eliminate” the “temptation,” authorities said Wednesday.Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was caught on video Tuesday night at three metro Atlanta massage parlors where he killed eight people—including six Asian women, police said. The names of those killed at Young’s Asian Massage in Cherokee County—the first parlor in Long’s spree—have been identified as Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; Xiaojie Yan, 49; Daoyou Feng, 44; and Paul Andre Michels, 54.Long was eventually nabbed on a highway two hours south of Atlanta after a police chase. Long admitted he was on his way to a pornography-related venue in Florida, authorities said, adding that it was “very likely there would have been more victims.”Massage Parlor Massacres Suspect Said He Loved Guns & GodWhile police said Wednesday it was too early to determine whether the grisly incident was a hate crime, Long “had some issues, including sexual addiction” that may have contributed to the spree.“It may be the targets of opportunity... we believe he frequented these places in the past and may have been lashing out,” Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said Wednesday.Long is the son of a youth pastor and is heavily involved in the church, a student who graduated from Sequoyah High with Long in 2017 told The Daily Beast. “He... wouldn’t even cuss,” the woman said. “He was big into religion.”The tagline on an Instagram account that appeared to belong to Long read: “Pizza, guns, drums, music, family, and God. This pretty much sums up my life. It’s a pretty good life.”Cherokee County Capt. Jay Baker added that Long “did take responsibility for the shootings,” indicating to police that he was “pretty fed up” and “at the end of his rope” at the time of the rampage.Long told police that the shootings were not racially motivated, but he blamed the massage establishments for his addiction. It is not immediately clear if Long had visited the locations he targeted.“It’s a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate,” Baker added.Police said the rampage started at Young’s Asian Massage in Acworth, Cherokee County, where Long quickly killed two people. A third person at the parlor succumbed to their injuries en route to a nearby hospital and a fourth died while in treatment. One person was also wounded at the parlor.About an hour later, three people were found dead at the Gold Massage Spa in Atlanta. Another person was fatally shot at the Aroma Therapy Spa, located across the street.Reynolds said Wednesday that Long was apprehended after police were “contacted by members of the family indicating that may be their son” after the initial shooting.“They were very distraught and they were very helpful in this apprehension,” he said.With the family’s help, police were able to track his phone and anticipate his movement before Crisp County Sheriff’s eventually stopped Long with a PIT maneuver, or a pursuit intervention technique, in which police force another car to plow sideways and stop.“A crime against any community is a crime against us all,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Wednesday, adding that she has been in contact with the White House.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.