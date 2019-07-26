India Glycols Limited (NSE:INDIAGLYCO): Commentary On Fundamentals

India Glycols Limited (NSE:INDIAGLYCO) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of INDIAGLYCO, it is a highly-regarded dividend-paying company that has been a rockstar for income investors, currently trading at an attractive share price. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on India Glycols here.

Undervalued average dividend payer

INDIAGLYCO's share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if INDIAGLYCO's projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Compared to the rest of the chemicals industry, INDIAGLYCO is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This further reaffirms that INDIAGLYCO is potentially undervalued.

NSEI:INDIAGLYCO Price Estimation Relative to Market, July 26th 2019 More

INDIAGLYCO’s reputation for being one of the best dividend payers in the market is supported by the fact that it has been steadily growing its dividend payments over the past ten years and currently is one of the top yielding companies on the markets, at 2.8%.

NSEI:INDIAGLYCO Historical Dividend Yield, July 26th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For India Glycols, I've put together three key factors you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for INDIAGLYCO’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for INDIAGLYCO’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has INDIAGLYCO's returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of INDIAGLYCO? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.