India government, central bank in ‘complete harmony’ on crypto: FM

More than four years after former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) sued The New York Times over an editorial linking her to a deadly 2011 shooting in an Arizona parking lot, she finally took the stand in a trial last week. James Bennet, then the editorial page editor at the Times, has denied the newspaper intentionally tried to blame Palin for the shooting in the since-corrected article, and the Times also also argued that it did not harm her...