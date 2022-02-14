India government, central bank in ‘complete harmony’ on crypto: FM
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Nirmala SitharamanIndian politician
The Indian government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are working in “complete harmony” and any decision on cryptocurrency will be made jointly, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a press conference on Monday.
Fast facts
Discussions on crypto have been ongoing between the government and the RBI — India’s central bank — even before Sitharaman’s budget speech on Feb. 1, the minister said.
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das was also at the press conference.
Das last week said cryptocurrencies have no underlying value and that they are “not even a tulip,” raising doubts about whether or not India’s central bank was working in tandem with the government, considering the RBI was already given the task of introducing India’s own digital currency.
While Sitharaman has previously stated that India will be moving toward regulation over a ban, the RBI has leaned towards restricting crypto in the local market.
India’s FM on Feb. 1 announced a 30% taxation on income from crypto, thereby sending out hopes of crypto regulation.
However, Union minister Bhagwat Karad said on Saturday that cryptocurrencies are not legal in India and that their future is uncertain at the moment.