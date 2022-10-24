India GST: The ‘cheesy’ row over pizza toppings tax in India

1
Soutik Biswas - India correspondent
·5 min read
Pizza toppings
A GST court has ruled pizza toppings attract a higher tax than the pizza itself

It can be a challenge to get the right mix of toppings that makes a pizza delicious. An overload of toppings could make the dough soggy and a wrong mix can affect the flavour.

But in August, an Indian firm making pizza toppings mounted a different challenge in a court.

It was not about the taste of the toppings. It was a dispute over the rate of Goods and Services Tax (GST) that they attracted.

Since it was introduced five years ago, the nationwide uniform levy has helped boost India's taxes: the GST is now generating more than $17bn (£15bn) a month for the world's fifth largest economy.

In court, the Khera Trading Company argued that their mozzarella topping should be classified as cheese, which attracts a lower GST of 12%. After all, cheese and milk solids made up more than a third of the toppings, it said.

But a court in Haryana state disagreed. It said the cheese in the topping could not be truly classified as cheese alone.

The toppings, it said, contained vegetable oil - 22% of the ingredients, to be precise. The firm said the oil helped with the texture, added flavour to the pizza and was cheap as well.

A shopkeeper showing new updated GST bill outside the store at Connaught place on July 1, 2017 in New Delhi, Indi
The five-year-old GST is now generating more than $17bn (£15bn) in revenues every month

The court said vegetable fat was not an ingredient of cheese. That would disqualify the toppings to be counted as cheese - instead, it would be called an "edible preparation" and taxed at a higher 18%. The firm lost its case.

Such courtroom battles lead tax experts to believe that India's ground-breaking GST - which replaced a thicket of local taxes across 29 states - is too convoluted. With five different rates - 5%, 12%, 18% and 28% and zero for unpacked food - the tax on nearly 2,000 goods and services has become too cumbersome, they say. (Petrol, diesel, electricity and real estate are exempt from GST).

"This has led to confusion on the categorisation of a product or service based upon specified codes along with their rates. There has been a plethora of [court] rulings since the inception of GST," says Anita Rastogi, partner, GST and indirect taxes, at PricewaterhouseCoopers, a consulting firm.

The tax especially seems to have tied itself in knots when it comes to India's food industry.

In September, a court ruled on a 20-month-long case over the paratha, a crisp, flaky pan-fried flatbread which attracts a GST of 18% as opposed to roti, a basic round flatbread which is taxed at 5%.

A Gujarat-based firm, Vadilal Industries, went to the court in June last year questioning why their packed frozen parathas - it made eight different types, some stuffed with cooked vegetables - should be taxed differently from rotis, a subcontinental staple. After all, the key ingredient in both was wheat flour.

Roti
The humble roti attracts a 5% GST...
: Picture showing special Lucknowi Bengali dish named, Ghutwan Kabab with Paratha served with ginger juliennes cucumber onion and smoked bandel Cheese, at Ta'aam Restaurant on February 20, 2015 in Kolkata, India. (
...while the paratha is dearer at 18% tax

The court said no. The judge agreed that packed parathas mainly contained wheat flour but - here comes the catch - also had "other ingredients" such as water, vegetable oil, salt, vegetables and radish. Rejecting the plea the court said: "The parathas supplied by the appellant are different from roti."

There are more of such head-scratching verdicts, as many term them. A court decided that ice creams sold by parlours would attract a higher (18%) tax than ice cream sold in restaurants since they sell "already manufactured ice cream and do not cook/prepare ice cream for consumption like a restaurant". The parlours sell ice cream as a "good and not as a service, even if the supply has certain ingredients of a service".

Then there was a case in Gujarat involving a maker of 'fryums' - an Indian snack food made of potato starch and sago - who wanted his product to be exempt from GST like papadams, thin, round pancake snacks. But the court noted that fryums were ready-to-eat when sold, while papadams had to be cooked. "Both the products are different and have their individual identity," the judge said. The 'fryums' continue to attract a 18% tax.

A flavoured milk maker went to court challenging the 12% tax on his drink when ordinary milk enjoyed a tax exemption. The firm said its product comprised "92% milk, and only 8% sugar". But the court said flavoured milk was not covered under the "definition of milk" in the laws and therefore was not exempt from the tax. And then there was a dispute over whether ready-to-cook dosa (a popular breakfast food) and idli (a steamed rice cake) should attract a higher tax than the batter used to make them.

papad
Papadams, a popular snack, are exempt from GST

Economists say one way to get around this would be to simplify and collapse the different rates into one reduced rate. (80% of the countries which introduced the GST after 1995 have opted for a single rate.)

Economists Vijay Kelkar and Ajay Shah say that "various pressure groups [in India] lobby for higher or lower taxes on one industry or another, and this distorts the resource allocation of the economy". With the government being a major buyer of goods and services, a low single-rate GST would "yield cost savings for all levels of government", they believe.

A low single rate is likely to eliminate classification disputes, reduce incentives for evasion and bring down compliance costs .

"The moment you conflate or reduce the rates, classification disputes will reduce. But in a country like India with high income disparities, a single or even a dual rate structure risks imposing a larger tax burden on the poor," says Uday Pimprikar, partner, indirect tax services, India, at global accounting and consultancy firm EY.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had once described the GST as a "good and simple tax". Clearly, it hasn't entirely turned out that way.

Read more India stories from the BBC:

Recommended Stories

  • First day of Diwali celebrations

    The celebration is also known as the Festival of Lights.

  • I Used To Hide My Culture. Now I Share Diwali With Everyone I Know

    Every year, my neighbors, family and friends — some who know about Diwali, others who don't — pack into my New Jersey apartment to celebrate.

  • Is Occidental Petroleum a Buy?

    Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) has received more attention than pretty much any other oil and gas producing company on the market lately. Investors want to know what Buffett sees in the business and whether it is worth adding to their own portfolios. There is quite a bit to like about Occidental right now, but one lingering question may give long-term investors significant pause.

  • Climate activists 'cake' King Charles waxwork

    STORY: Eilidh McFadden, 20, from Glasgow and 29-year-old Tom Johnson from Sunderland stepped onto the dais showing the waxworks of Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Catherine before revealing Just Stop Oil T-shirts under their clothing.Both McFadden and Johnson then shoved the cake into the model monarch's face."The science is clear, the demands are simple: just stop oil. It's a piece of cake," Johnson announced to onlookers.The protest is the latest by the group's activists, who previously threw soup over Vincent van Gogh’s painting "Sunflowers" at London's National Gallery on October 14.They have blocked roads around parliament and government departments, demanding Britain halts all new oil and gas projects.Allied groups in other countries have also stepped up protests before the COP 27 climate conference kicks off in Egypt on November 6.

  • CBS2 speaks to climate experts about what NYC learned from Superstorm Sandy

    CBS2's Vanessa Murdock spoke with the city's chief climate officer about what New Yorkers need to do now to weather the next superstorm.

  • Tallahassee Frenchtown community engagement event happening on Tuesday

    City leaders are coming together on Tuesday for a community event to talk about crime prevention, safety, disaster preparedness and the progress of the Neighborhood First Plan.

  • Still time to register to vote in Great Falls

    Still time to register to vote in Great Falls

  • Luggage Guide: The Best Rimowa Suitcases, From Carry-ons to Large Trunks

    This premium luggage comes with a hefty price tag, but here are the picks worth your money

  • Only on AP: New Fed. Prisons head open about flaws

    Colette Peters, the new director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, told the AP her vision for reforming the crisis-plagued agency pledging to reform its archaic hiring practices and hold accountable any employees who sexually assault inmates. (Oct. 24)

  • RSV, flu, other respiratory viruses surging in children, infants

    Why is RSV on the rise in children? Cases of respiratory viruses in infants and children are surging early this season and filling up children's hospitals in the U.S.

  • Diwali 2022: India celebrates the festival with a dazzling display of lights

    Millions of Indians are illuminating their surroundings with lamps and fireworks to celebrate the festival.

  • These 10 Celebs Admitted Their Kids Don't Like Their Movies, And I Can't Believe They Hate The Classics

    Alexa PenaVega's children told their mom they "don't like Spy Kids," and to my surprise, she's not the only celebrity to have their illustrious film career dissed by their offspring.View Entire Post ›

  • Ngo Vinh Long, anti-Vietnam War activist and scholar, dies at 78

    Ngo Vinh Long, a Vietnamese scholar and writer famous for anti-war demonstrations that angered the South Vietnamese government in the 1960s, died on Oct. 12 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bangor, Maine. Although Long’s vocal activism made him the target of death threats from fellow Vietnamese refugees who accused him of being a communist sympathizer in the aftermath of the war, the cause of Long’s death was liver cancer, according to his son, Ngo Vinh-Hoi. Ngo Vinh Long was born in Vinh Long Province in southern Vietnam on April 10, 1944.

  • A Peace Corps worker killed a woman in Africa. The US helped him escape prosecution.

    A hasty evacuation kept Tanzanian authorities from charging the American after the 2019 incident, which left two injured and one woman dead.

  • Dominion CEO: Fox News ‘knew the truth’ about voter fraud claims

    The head of voting systems company Dominion said Fox News knew allegations against the company being made by former president Trump and his associates following the 2020 election were untrue but decided to air them anyway. “We told them. We told them in real time. Others told them. Government officials told them. Partisan government officials…

  • How a sustainable Florida neighborhood weathered Hurricane Ian

    A solar-powered neighborhood not far from Fort Myers made it through Hurricane Ian without losing electricity, water or even internet. An engineer behind the project explains what worked so well.

  • Meet the extremists: 3 Arizona Democrats make a sharp left turn on abortion

    Compromise? That's not part of Katie Hobbs', Kris Mayes' and Julie Gunnigle's abortion agenda. It raises other questions about how they'd govern.

  • Sunak becomes UK's first Hindu and British Asian PM

    STORY: Sunak's appointment is something that would have seemed much less likely 10 or 20 years ago, Sunder Katwala, director of the British Future think tank told Reuters.Katwala said the news was representative of broader changes in Britain's public life and its professions - despite a "toxic fringe" of people "who don't think Asian people are British."It's a change he thinks may not be possible in other countries, such as the United States, where religion plays a much bigger role in political debate than it does in Britain.

  • Queen Camilla in India for Holistic Therapy Vacation While King Charles Remains in U.K.: Report

    The Queen Consort has been a regular visitor to Dr. Isaac Mathai in Bangalore in recent years

  • 12 Low-Carb, High-Protein Casserole Recipes

    From egg casseroles for breakfast to cheesy chicken casseroles for dinner, these mains are tasty and healthy choices. With less than 15 grams of carbohydrates and at least 15 grams of protein per serving, these meals are light yet filling and can help you meet your nutritional goals while feeling good. Recipes like our Spinach, Mushroom & Egg Casserole and Chicken & Zucchini Casserole are delicious ways to stay fueled throughout the day.