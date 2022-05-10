India GST Council weighs 28% tax on crypto transactions

Monika Ghosh
·1 min read

Indian tax authorities are exploring the implementation of a 28% goods and services tax (GST) on all cryptocurrency transactions, adding to a 30% tax on profits from crypto asset trading that kicked in on April 1, according to local media reports.

See related article: After crypto, India wants to come after DeFi

Fast facts

  • The government’s aim is to bring cryptocurrency taxation on par with taxes on lotteries, casinos and other forms of betting.

  • Crypto transactions on Indian exchanges are currently subject to an 18% GST.

  • The move comes after state finance ministers reached a unanimous decision last month to increase the tax rate for horse racing, casinos, and online gaming.

  • The GST Council, which governs the rules on the goods and services tax, has nominated a law committee to suggest changes to the fitment committee, which will decide on the GST rate for crypto.

  • The proposal of the fitment committee will be sent to the GST Council for final approval.

  • A 1% tax for transactions exceeding INR 10,000 (US$130), and INR 50,000 (US$648) for specified individuals per year, will come into effect on July 1, 2022.

See related article: India tax breaks crypto’s back

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories