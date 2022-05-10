India GST Council weighs 28% tax on crypto transactions

Indian tax authorities are exploring the implementation of a 28% goods and services tax (GST) on all cryptocurrency transactions, adding to a 30% tax on profits from crypto asset trading that kicked in on April 1, according to local media reports.

See related article: After crypto, India wants to come after DeFi

Fast facts

The government’s aim is to bring cryptocurrency taxation on par with taxes on lotteries, casinos and other forms of betting.

Crypto transactions on Indian exchanges are currently subject to an 18% GST.

The move comes after state finance ministers reached a unanimous decision last month to increase the tax rate for horse racing, casinos, and online gaming.

The GST Council, which governs the rules on the goods and services tax, has nominated a law committee to suggest changes to the fitment committee, which will decide on the GST rate for crypto.

The proposal of the fitment committee will be sent to the GST Council for final approval.

A 1% tax for transactions exceeding INR 10,000 (US$130), and INR 50,000 (US$648) for specified individuals per year, will come into effect on July 1, 2022.

See related article: India tax breaks crypto’s back