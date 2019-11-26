India Home Healthcare Market Outlook to 2023 Featuring Portea Medical, Healthcare AtHome, MedWell Ventures, Care24, Call Health Services, Apollo Homecare, India Home Healthcare, CCU Homecare

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Home Healthcare Market Outlook to 2023 - By Patient Profile (Elderly Care, Physiotherapy, Stroke rehabilitation, Wound Care and Others); By Organized (Subscription and Non Recurring Model) and Unorganized, By Major Cities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers various aspects including introduction, market size by revenue (2013-2018), overall home healthcare market segmentation by market structure, by age group of patients, by profile of patients, by major cities and by subscription and recurring models, competition scenario in the industry, company profiles of major players in the market, growth drivers, trends and developments, issues and challenges in the home healthcare market and the regulatory framework of the industry. The report concludes with market projection and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.



Market Overview



India home healthcare market is in its early growth stage and has increased at a positive double-digit CAGR during the period 2013-2018 majorly due to the increasing elderly population, growing prevalence of chronic diseases/ strokes among the younger population and shifting demand trends from unorganized to organized segment.



It has been observed that the trend towards home healthcare witnessed a rise in line with an improvement in the level of technology, growing awareness and the increasing shift towards professional medical/ midwives, at home chemotherapy sessions for cancer patients combined with physiotherapy sessions at home.



Market Segmentation



By Region/Tier of Cities:

Tier 1 cities contribute the highest share to the total market size of the home healthcare market in India. Major cities like Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Pune have shown a rise in demand for elderly care, physiotherapy, stroke rehabilitation, natal care and wound care at home.

Tier 2 cities such as Chandigarh, Lucknow, Indore, Nagpur, Coimbatore, Bhopal, Agra contribute the second most in terms of revenue of the home healthcare market in India.



Home healthcare providers have not been able to tap into tier 3 cities due to various reasons ranging from an extremely low level of income, lower profitability to the people still being skeptical about trying at home medical care.



By Organized/ Unorganized Segment:



The Indian home healthcare market is currently dominated by the unorganized sector, contributing the maximum to the industry revenue. Unorganized players have regional concentration operating in only 1 state or city. Unorganized sector still dominates the market for home healthcare services as it's still in its early growth stage and major players are still working on establishing their presence in major cities. The organized sector constitutes a rather small part of the total market size of the home healthcare market in India, though the penetration is increasing in metro/ tier 1 cities.



By Subscription and Non-Recurring Model:



Subscription models make up for a smaller proportion of the total organized market size as they're yet to gain popularity and the industry has seen numerous cases of patients opting out of these subscriptions before the stipulated time. Subscription models enable patients to receive services offered by home healthcare providers at a moderate discount for a stipulated period. Usually, these subscriptions are offered for a period of 6, 9 and 12 months. Non-recurring model makes up for the majority of the total market size for the organized sector.



By Profile of Patients:

