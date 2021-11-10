India hosts talks on Afghanistan boycotted by rival Pakistan

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2021 file photo, Pakistan Army troops observe the area from hilltop post on the Pakistan Afghanistan, in Khyber district, Pakistan. Pakistani authorities Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 announced a month-long cease-fire with a key militant group behind numerous attacks on security forces and civilians over the last 14 years. Government spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said on Twitter that the Taliban government in Afghanistan helped facilitate the cease-fire between the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW DELHI (AP) — India on Wednesday hosted senior security officials from Russia, Iran and five Central Asian countries to discuss the situation in neighboring Afghanistan following the fall of the U.S.-backed government and the Taliban takeover of the country.

India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval invited security chiefs from Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Afghan representatives were not invited, while Pakistan and China declined to attend, with Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf last week calling India a “spoiler” and not a “peacemaker” in Afghanistan.

“This is a time for close consultation among us,” Doval said in opening remarks ahead of the meeting. He said he hoped the deliberations will help the people of Afghanistan and enhance the region's collective security.

India's Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said the meeting will address "the relevant security challenges and support the people of Afghanistan in promoting peace, security and stability."

The top security officials were expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The first two editions of the meeting were hosted by Iran in 2018 and 2019.

India’s foreign ministry officials said Pakistan’s refusal to attend the meeting was “unfortunate, but not surprising” and “reflects its mindset of viewing Afghanistan as its protectorate.”

The meeting underscores India’s attempts to protect its strategic interests in Afghanistan amid Pakistan’s growing influence in the region. Archrivals India and Pakistan have both long tried to wield influence over Afghanistan to meet their security interests.

India’s leaders fear the Taliban rise to power will benefit Pakistan and feed a long-simmering insurgency in the disputed region of Kashmir, where militants already have a foothold.

New Delhi's relations with Afghanistan are in suspended animation. It has has no diplomatic presence left in Kabul after it evacuated its staff ahead of the final U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. It did, however, hold its first official meeting with a Taliban representative in Qatar on Aug. 31.

Before the Taliban took Kabul, India provided Afghan security forces with operational training and military equipment, even though it has had no troops on the ground. It was also the region’s largest provider of development aid to Afghanistan.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Beauty startup IPO mints India's seventh woman billionaire

    India's only woman-led unicorn Nykaa made its market debut Wednesday, tripling founder Falguni Nayar's net worth and making her the country's newest self-made billionaire in an ongoing IPO boom.

  • French ministers to raise concerns with Russia on West Africa activities

    France's foreign and armed forces ministers will stress their governments concern over the Kremlin's activities in West Africa when they meet their Russian counterparts in Paris on Friday. Relations have been strained over ongoing differences over Ukraine and more recently over the role of Russian mercenaries in West Africa, where France has thousands of troops fighting Islamist militants. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has said the mercenaries are working at the behest of Moscow.

  • Vietnamese oil tanker seized by Iran now free in open waters

    A Vietnamese oil tanker earlier seized by Iran was free in open water Wednesday, ending the latest maritime confrontation involving Tehran amid stalled negotiations over its tattered nuclear deal with world powers. The Sothys left a position off Iran's Bandar Abbas port and had reached international waters in the nearby Gulf of Oman early Wednesday, data analyzed by The Associated Press from MarineTraffic.com showed. Shahrokh Nazemi, a spokesperson for Iran's mission to the United Nations, told the AP on Wednesday that “Sothys left Iranian waters last night after transferring the oil.”

  • China's Iran oil purchases rebound on lower prices, fresh quotas

    China's imports of Iranian oil have held above half a million barrels per day on average for the last three months, traders and ship-tracking firms said, as buyers judge that getting crude at cheap prices outweighs any risks from busting U.S. sanctions. President Joe Biden's administration has so far chosen not to enforce the sanctions against Chinese individuals and companies amid negotiations that could revive a 2015 nuclear deal that would allow Iran to sell its oil openly again. After a dip in June and July from a record high in May as buyers ran low on import permits, Chinese independent refiners embraced Iran's cheaper crude again as the government released fresh quotas, the traders and ship-tracking sources said.

  • TSMC to build new chip factory in Taiwan's southern city amid shortage

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) said on Tuesday it will set up a new chip factory in the island's southern city of Kaohsiung as the world's largest contract chip maker bids to boost production amid a global chip shortage. TSMC, a major Apple supplier, said in a statement the new chip fabrication plant will produce advanced 7-nanometer chips as well as mature 28-nanometer semiconductors. Tech powerhouse Taiwan, home to chip makers like TSMC, has become front and centre of efforts to resolve a shortage of chips that has shut global auto production lines and impacted consumer electronics makers around the world.

  • First woman to finish Army’s sniper school is Montana Guard soldier

    The soldier was selected to attend the sniper course after her stellar performance in infantry training.

  • Parambir Singh: The case of the missing top police officer

    The former police chief of Mumbai has been missing since May - and nobody quite knows why.

  • In apparent olive branch, Macron regrets "misunderstandings" over Algeria comments - French official

    President Emmanuel Macron regrets the controversies and misunderstandings generated from comments he made about Algeria, a French official said on Tuesday, a sign that Paris may be seeking to calm relations with its former colony. Ties between Paris and Algiers have been badly strained in recent weeks after Macron had questioned whether there had been an Algerian nation before French colonial rule and that Algeria's "politico-military system" had rewritten the history of its colonisation by France based on "a hatred of France".

  • U.S. to buy $1 billion worth of Merck's antiviral COVID pill

    The Biden administration will buy 1.4 million additional courses of a pill developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to prevent or treat COVID-19, a purchase worth around $1 billion, the companies announced Tuesday.Why it matters: The U.S. has now committed to acquiring about 3.1 million courses of molnupiravir for $2.2 billion after the drug receives an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for

  • China property crash risks $1 trillion hit to global growth

    A Chinese property slump threatens to spark a contagion that could wipe $1 trillion off global growth, economists have warned.

  • U.S. journalist held in Myanmar charged with terrorism, sedition - lawyer

    Danny Fenster, 37, who was managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, a top independent news site, was detained at Yangon's international airport in May as he attempted to take a flight out of the country. It was not immediately clear what Fenster was accused of in regard to the new charges, which are the most serious levelled against him. If found guilty, he could be jailed for up to 20 years under a terrorism law and 20 years for sedition.

  • Biden met with CEOs of major retailers and shipping companies to address supply chain issues, a new report says

    Supply chain shortages prompted by exploding consumer demand have fueled congestion at US ports.

  • Russia’s Gazprom Says Gas to Flow Into EU Storage This Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?The Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?Russia’s Gazprom PJSC said it’s kicking off a plan to send gas into five European storage facilities in November, delivering on a promise made by President Vladimir Putin to the energy-hungry continent l

  • In test, U.N. skirts Taliban to pay Afghan health workers

    The United Nations has paid nearly $8 million in salaries to some 23,500 health workers across Afghanistan over the past month, bypassing the Taliban-run health ministry in a test case to inject much needed liquidity into a dire Afghan economy. The U.N. development agency UNDP and the Global Fund health aid organization teamed up to resurrect a program that had been funded by the World Bank until it suspended assistance when the Taliban ousted the Western-backed Afghan government in August.

  • Pakistan 'emperor' Babar ready to conquer world

    He was the fresh-faced 15-year-old who stared down Shoaib Akhtar in the nets, became the highest-ranked T20 batsman in the world before being elevated to national hero after masterminding a rare Pakistan victory over India.

  • European Gas Slides as Russia Progressively Steps Up Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices slipped on signs Russia may be starting to gradually deliver the boost in supplies President Vladimir Putin promised. Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?Do Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?Benchmark Dutch futures fell as much as 12% after allocat

  • Howard Stern Rails Against Unvaxxed Aaron Rodgers: ‘No Time for Idiots’

    The Green Bay Packers quarterback has been defiant in the face of widespread criticism

  • Family of woman who died in detention files complaint against Japan officials

    The woman died following months of custody in a detention facility in Nagoya.

  • Dublin preparing emergency plans for EU-UK trade war

    Dublin is preparing emergency plans for a UK-EU trade war sparked by Britain overriding the Northern Ireland Protocol, Leo Varadkar has warned,

  • Midterm report cards for all 32 NFL teams

    What grade did your team receive?