Top Rice Exporter India Curbs Shipments in Threat to Inflation

Pratik Parija and Swansy Afonso
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- India, the world’s biggest rice shipper, slapped a ban on exports of broken rice and curbed shipments of some varieties, threatening to rattle global crop markets further and exacerbate food inflation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The South Asian country prohibited exports of broken rice and imposed a 20% levy on shipments of unmilled and husked brown varieties, according to statements from the government late Thursday. Semi-milled and wholly-milled rice, except parboiled and basmati varieties, will also have a similar duty.

The moves by India, which accounts for 40% of the global rice trade, will put further pressure on countries that are struggling with worsening hunger and soaring food inflation. Rice is a staple food for about half of the world’s population, with Asia producing and consuming about 90% of global supply.

Rice is now the third major agricultural commodity in India to face restrictions on overseas sales this year. The nation has already curbed wheat and sugar exports, adding to a spate of food protectionism that’s exacerbated chaos in global food markets brought on by the war in Ukraine.

In contrast to the surge in wheat and corn prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, rice has been subdued due to ample production and stockpiles, helping to ward off a bigger food crisis. But with India’s latest move, there is no guarantee it will remain so.

The variety that now attracts the export tax accounts for about 60% of India’s non-basmati rice shipments, according to B.V. Krishna Rao, president of the Rice Exporters Association. The restriction will benefit suppliers from other major growers such as Thailand, Vietnam and Pakistan, he said.

“The government’s move will boost global rice prices,” said Rao. Export prices of white rice may cross $400 a ton from as much as $350 at present on a free-on-board basis, he said. Indian exporters will ask the government to waive taxes on about 2 million tons of rice that have already been contracted for exports, but not yet shipped, Rao said.

Broken rice is mainly used for animal feed or to produce ethanol in India. Prices have jumped this year on increased export demand. Top buyers include China, which uses it mostly for livestock feed, and some African countries, which import the grain for food. It accounts for almost 20% of India’s shipments abroad.

India’s rice planting has shrunk 5.6% this season due to a lack of rainfall in some areas. Monsoon showers have been more than 25% lower than average in major growing states of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar. Overall, the country has received 5% above normal precipitation during the period.

The trade restrictions will create supply concerns given that India is the single largest rice exporter, said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Alvin Tai. “Definitely won’t help global food inflation but depends how long they keep it up.”

(Updates with details throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Nomura Sees Bigger Fed Rate Hikes in September, November

    (Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. analysts boosted their forecasts for interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve through the year-end.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Double Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenMost-Accurate US Artillery Shell Is Added to Ukraine’s ArmsThe Fed is seen to raise the be

  • India restricts rice exports, could fuel food inflation

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India banned exports of broken rice and imposed a 20% duty on exports of various grades of rice on Thursday as the world's biggest exporter of the grain tries to augment supplies and calm local prices after below-average monsoon rainfall curtailed planting. India exports rice to more than 150 countries, and any reduction in its shipments would increase upward pressure on food prices, which are already rising because of drought, heat-waves and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The new duty is likely to discourage buyers from making purchases from India and prompt them to shift towards rivals Thailand and Vietnam, which have been struggling to increase shipments and raise prices.

  • Fed hawkishness paved the way for a soaring dollar that's beating down other currencies. Here's what to know.

    A hawkish Fed and global recession fears have sent the US dollar soaring in 2022 - and it has prompted particularly aggressive moves from China.

  • Battery Maker CALB Wins Nod for $2 Billion Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- CALB Co., a Chinese battery supplier for electric vehicle makers, has received approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange for an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Double Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenMost-Accurate

  • Mexico government focused on sustainable public debt in 2023 budget

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican economic growth is expected to hit 3% in 2023, up from 2.4% this year, amid cooling inflation, the federal government's budget document showed on Thursday, above the Bank of Mexico's growth forecast of 1.6% for the coming year. The budget forecast tax revenues of 4.6 trillion pesos ($231 billion) in 2023, and tight public spending, aiming to bring public debt to 49.4% of gross domestic product in 2023. Mexico's finance minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O told Congress shortly before the document was published that the government is aiming for public debt to "remain on a stable and sustainable path."

  • Japan’s Kishida Orders Fresh Economic Package in October

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ordered a fresh economic package in October to help the economy weather the impact of rising prices. Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Double Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenMost-Accurate US Artillery Shell Is Added to Ukraine’s ArmsThe government

  • Why inflation is so tough to tame

    The Federal Reserve and Biden administration are navigating a terribly challenging macroeconomic environment. During the pandemic, many households experienced a surge in income thanks to stimulus payments, enhanced unemployment benefits, and assistance to privately-owned small businesses. Notably, 68% of those receiving unemployment benefits had higher incomes than they did while previously employed.

  • Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea to Prepare for Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy traders and power utilities are storing more liquefied natural gas at sea, an unusual move to hoard supply for winter as the market faces a severe shortage.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi OrderE

  • Dollar relaxes after steep climb, euro gains on ECB hike

    The dollar took a breather from its surging rally on Friday as markets digested yet more hawkish Fed speak, while the euro hung on to parity, helped by an outsized rate hike from the European Central Bank. Currency moves overnight were calmer for once even as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed the central bank's aggressive stance against inflation, which reinforced the greenback's dominance. The ECB on Thursday raised its key interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points and promised further hikes to come in its fight against inflation, even as the bloc is likely heading towards a winter recession and gas rationing.

  • Balmoral was always Queen Elizabeth’s 'happy place'

    Balmoral was always the Queen’s “happy place”.

  • Apple's New iPhone Gets The Worst Reception Since iPhone 6S

    Apple is the most important stock in the S&P 500 — and the iPhone is its key product. So investors should pay attention to a new release.

  • Chip Delivery Times Shrank in August, But Some Shortages Drag On

    (Bloomberg) -- Chip delivery times shrank again in August, a sign the global shortage is easing further, but some types of semiconductors remain hard to find.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Double Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenMost-Accurate US Artillery Shell Is Added to Ukraine’s ArmsLead times

  • Netflix: Saudi Arabia and GCC warn streaming giant over violating 'Islamic values'

    The offending content was not specified - but state TV highlighted two teenage girls kissing.

  • China surpasses US in corporate debt sales as the world's 2 largest economies see starkly different central bank policies

    Yuan-denominated debt issuance by non-financial firms totaled about $306 billion between April and August, according to Bloomberg.

  • Tencent Suffers Massive Selloff After Alibaba

    Tencent Holding Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) shareholders added $7.6 billion in shares to Hong Kong's clearing and settlement system, spurring speculation that its biggest shareholder, Naspers Ltd (OTC: NAPRF), offloaded part of its 29% stake, the Financial Times reports. Earlier, Tencent's international investment arm Prosus backed out of its pledge not to sell stock in Tencent. Global investors downsized their holdings in Chinese technology stocks following a government crackdown and regulatory onslaught.

  • RBI asks 4 state-run banks to test digital rupee, in talks with fintech: report

    India’s Reserve Bank of India has asked four state-run banks to test its central bank digital currency (CBDC), due for launch this financial year, even as the central bank seeks a ban on cryptocurrency trading in the country. See related article: RBI is causing crypto hesitancy among Indian banks Fast facts RBI has chosen the […]

  • U.K. Markets Brush Off Energy Package

    U.K. markets were little changed after U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss announced plans to [cap soaring energy bills](https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-k-government-to-cap-household-energy-prices-for-two-years-11662634632). Sterling rose 0.1% to $1.1541, paring earlier losses. The U.K. 10-year government bond yields edged up to 3.028% from 3.02% on Wednesday. The FTSE 100 added 0.1%. Peter McCallum, a rates strategist at Mizuho, said market reaction was muted as the package announced by Ms. Truss on T

  • Apple’s China iCloud Operator Warns of ‘Dire’ Covid Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s latest Covid lockdown has virtually paralyzed a city of 6 million that houses much of the country’s electronic information, forcing Apple Inc.’s datacenter operator to take emergency measures to shut out the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Double Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers t

  • NY Fed Official Sees Declining Use of Fed Reserve Repo Tool

    The very high level of use of the U.S. central bank’s reverse repo facility should fall over time, a top staff official at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Thursday.

  • Bond issuance spree as U.S. companies rush before more rate hikes

    Companies with the highest credit ratings in the world are engaged in a now-or-never U.S. dollar bond issuance spree to get ahead of a continued spike in borrowing costs and as liquidity in the market is expected to dwindle in the next few months. The 44 tranches of bonds sold by the 19 companies on Tuesday were also the most ever priced in a single day, beating a previous record of 39 tranches sold on September 3 2019, according to Informa Global Markets data. Liquidity in bond markets has been patchy in recent months as investors cut back on debt investments that were sensitive to rising interest rates as a result of a hawkish stance by the Federal Reserve to combat runaway inflation.