India, Indonesia Debt Outperforms China Despite Global Selloff

1
Marcus Wong
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Indian and Indonesian bonds are offering shelter from extreme volatility in global markets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The two countries’ sovereign debt only lost 0.4% and 1.5% respectively for dollar-based investors in the third quarter, less than other emerging markets in Asia including China, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. They knocked China off the top spot as the best performer in the region.

“Amid the global selloff in the third quarter, the higher yields on Indonesia and India bonds have provided a bigger offset to bond price losses,” said Duncan Tan, a rates strategist at DBS Group Holdings Ltd.

Indian and Indonesian notes have the widest spreads in emerging Asia, helping to shield investors from the turmoil in US Treasuries, which had the longest string of quarterly losses in almost a decade.

They offer an alternative to China, which had previously been considered a safe haven amid extreme rate fluctuations. The world’s second-biggest economy hasn’t seen the scale of foreign inflows observed last year as Chinese 10-year yields have largely remained below those on Treasuries since April.

“Relative resiliency in their currencies was also key, with the rupiah continuing to benefit from the commodity tailwind and the rupee supported by larger Reserve Bank of India intervention,” Singapore-based Tan added.

The rupiah and the rupee were the top performing emerging Asian currencies in the three months to September. Indonesia will release September foreign-reserves data on Friday, and India’s latest figures will be published the same day.

And local dynamics have played an important role in supporting the outperformance of India and Indonesia debt. That’s a marked change from the 2013 taper tantrum when both nations were included in the “Fragile Five,” a term coined by Morgan Stanley for economies with excessive short-term inflows and high growth rates.

India’s notes have been supported by foreign inflows and signs that the market is nearing the peak in the rate hike cycle. Another positive is the prospect of inclusion into global indexes, although JPMorgan Chase & Co. said this week it would hold off from adding India to its EM sovereign bond index for now.

Indonesian debt has been buoyed by fiscal consolidation measures and relatively better-contained inflationary pressures. Inflation and the rupiah’s trajectory will be key determinants for Bank Indonesia policy, said Lim Yee Ping, an economist with CIMB Bank Berhad in Kuala Lumpur.

One other key factor is that Asia’s higher yielding currencies also appear less sensitive to hawkish US bets, especially the Indian rupee which has the most inverse correlation to two-year US yields in emerging Asia. Along with the fatter premiums over Treasuries, that adds to the positive outlook.

(Updates with foreign-reserve data release dates in seventh paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Liz Truss warned plan to cut benefits 'will never happen' after Jacob Rees-Mogg joins revolt

    Liz Truss has been warned by Cabinet that her plan to cut benefits “will never happen” after Jacob Rees-Mogg became the latest top minister to revolt.

  • Paris Club Approaches China, India for Sri Lanka Debt Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- Paris Club creditors reached out to China and India to coordinate Sri Lanka’s debt-restructuring talks, according to a person familiar with the matter, in an attempt to bring major global creditors together to rework the obligations of emerging economies.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Musk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialOne Big Option Trade Fueled S&P 500’s Midday Jump, Wells Fargo Say

  • Top Pentagon official hails Ukraine gains as a ‘significant’ accomplishment

    The gains come as Vladimir Putin moved on Tuesday to formally and illegally annex four regions of Ukraine.

  • Should You Investigate Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) At UK£0.31?

    Foxtons Group plc ( LON:FOXT ), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial...

  • A number of insiders bought Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

    It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it...

  • Bodies of kidnapped Merced County family found. ‘Our worst fears have been confirmed’

    Merced County Sheriff’s deputies found the bodies Wednesday evening in a rural area.

  • Mariners to host postseason watch parties for fans at T-Mobile Park

    The Seattle Mariners may be starting their first playoff trip in two decades on the road after losing to the Detroit Tigers on Monday night, but fans will still be able to cheer on the team at T-Mobile Park.

  • Deutsche Bank private banking head foresees more deposit rate increases -report

    Deutsche Bank's head of private banking, Lars Stoy, expects deposit interest rates to increase further after the European Central Bank turned to raising rates, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung quoted the executive as saying on Thursday. "A few weeks ago, we at Deutsche Bank began to raise the deposit rates for our customers," the newspaper cited him as saying. "But I assume that further steps will follow next year, for the Deutsche Bank brand as well as Postbank."

  • Apple forced to change charger in Europe as EU approves overhaul

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Apple will have to change the charger for its iPhones in the European Union from autumn 2024 to comply with new rules introducing a single charging port for most electronic devices. The reform passed by an overwhelming majority in the European Parliament on Tuesday, the first of its kind anywhere in the world, potentially strengthens the EU's role as a global standard-setter on telephone technology. The vote confirmed an earlier agreement among EU institutions.

  • Alipay Drops Off List of Shanghai Priority High-Tech Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s mobile payment giant Alipay was removed from a high-tech company list in Shanghai, adding to the woes at billionaire Jack Ma’s fintech operation. Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Musk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialOne Big Option Trade Fueled S&P 500’s Midday Jump, Wells Fargo SaysMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons, Emails, Legal BillsLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Co

  • TPG, Johor Corp Talks to Take KPJ Private Have Stalled, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- TPG Capital and Malaysia’s Johor Corp. have halted talks about taking Kuala Lumpur-listed KPJ Healthcare Bhd. private, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Musk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialOne Big Option Trade Fueled S&P 500’s Midday Jump, Wells Fargo SaysMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons, Emails, Legal BillsLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's D

  • 3 Steelers starters miss Wednesday practice

    The Steelers secondary is very banged up right now.

  • OPEC+ cuts ahead of winter fan global inflation concerns

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Concerns over tight oil supplies and soaring inflation have intensified after the OPEC+ group of nations announced its largest supply cut since 2020 ahead of European Union embargoes on Russian energy. The move has widened a diplomatic rift between the Saudi-backed bloc and Western nations, which worry higher energy prices will hurt the fragile global economy and hinder efforts to deprive Moscow of oil revenue following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Global crude futures jumped this week, returning to three-week highs, after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, including Russia, agreed to slash output by 2 million barrels per day just ahead of peak winter season.

  • University of Arizona professor fatally shot on campus; suspect in custody

    A professor at the University of Arizona was fatally shot on the campus in Tucson Wednesday and a suspect was later apprehended by state police.

  • Why U.S. Banks Are Hiking Their Rates

    You might also be earning more money in your savings account these days. This is because major U.S. banks have been steadily increasing their interest rates over the last few months. The Federal Reserve interest rate, also known as the federal funds rate, is the rate at which banks and credit unions borrow from and lend to each other.

  • Japan Gives Up To $900 Million Loan to Power Producer to Buy LNG

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan will provide a public-private loan worth as much as 130 billion yen ($900 million) to the nation’s top power producer to buy liquefied natural gas, the latest effort by the government to avoid a crippling fuel shortage this winter.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Musk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialOne Big Option Trade Fueled S&P 500’s Midday Jump, Wells Fargo SaysMar-a-Lago Docume

  • ‘Innocent is innocent, period’: Richard Glossip on facing execution again

    Oklahoma man has had his execution temporarily called off several times since he was sentenced to death as the list of flaws in the prosecution case grows longer by the day

  • The censor cannot hold: the pressure of controlling China's internet

    As a teenager in rural China, Zeng Jiajun used his internet know-how to watch a banned documentary on the bloody military crackdown in Tiananmen Square.

  • Fed’s Daly says more rate hikes needed, dismisses ‘pivot’ talk

    San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said Wednesday that the central bank needs to keep raising rates in order to cool inflation.

  • Russians trying to construct "state border" at Vasylivka checkpoint, says Zaporizhzhia governor

    Russian occupation authorities are trying to set up a "state border" at a checkpoint separating occupied and free Ukrainian territory near the town of Vasylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Zaporizhzhia regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said on national TV on Oct. 4.