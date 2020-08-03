India to investigate universities' Chinese links as talks continue over Ladakh

Chinese annexation of Indian territory in Ladakh has brought relations to an all-time low - Diptendu Dutta/AFP

India is to review its Mandarin language courses over fears some universities were receiving funding from the Chinese Government, as talks between the two superpowers over their disputed boundary in Ladakh continue.

Tensions between the two neighbours are at the highest level for several decades, after Chinese troops annexed at least 60 square kilometres of Indian territory in Ladakh in May.

An unprecedented anti-China backlash has ensued, particularly after details emerged of the nail-studded rods used to beat 20 Indian soldiers to death, with Narendra Modi, the Indian Prime Minister, banning 100 Chinese mobile apps, including WeChat and TikTok.

The Indian Government expressed fears over security, claiming users’ data could have been harvested through the apps by Beijing.

Five Indian universities are now under scrutiny and have been asked to send all details of collaborations with Chinese institutions since 2017.

This includes Mumbai University and the Vellore Institute of Technology, both Confucius Institutes, whereby an international university forms a partnership with a Chinese institution and receives funding from an organisation affiliated with the Chinese Government.

China says its Confucius Institutes - of which there are over 500 worldwide - have been set up to advance Chinese culture.

Indian Government sources say Chinese troops are yet to withdraw from Pangong Tso in Ladakh - Prakash Singh/AFP

However, they have repeatedly faced claims that they are a front for Chinese intelligence gathering in different countries.

In December, one of Belgium’s leading universities, Vrije Universiteit Brussel, closed its Confucius Institute after allegations were made that its former head professor was a Chinese spy.

Meanwhile, India is pushing for “complete disengagement” from the Chinese military during the fifth round of talks over Ladakh.

While Beijing claims that it has withdrawn from flashpoints along the Line of Actual Control that separates the two countries, Indian government sources have disputed this.

Satellite imagery also appears to show new Chinese constructions at Pangong Tso Lake, one of four locations troops from the People’s Liberation Army annexed in May.

The Telegraph has contacted Mumbai University and the Vellore Institute of Technology but they did not respond before we went to print.