India landslide: Nine tourists killed as boulders fall from hilltop

·2 min read
A landslide in India&#39;s northern state of Himachal Pradesh destroyed a bridge
Boulders fell from a hilltop in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh in northern India

Nine tourists have been killed in northern India after the vehicle they were travelling in was hit by falling boulders.

Three others were reportedly injured in the incident, which happened in the state of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

Dramatic footage posted on social media showed large rocks hurtling down a steep valley and onto a bridge.

The chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur, described the incident as "heart-wrenching".

In video shared on Twitter, large boulders can be seen striking parked vehicles before causing a bridge to collapse in the state's Kinnaur district.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was sending his "heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives".

He added that all those affected would be given access to a government relief fund.

Mr Thakur, meanwhile, said an emergency operation was under way to provide immediate assistance to the victims.

Some of those killed were from the capital, Delhi, and were visiting the popular tourist village Chitkul, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported.

It is not yet clear what caused the incident, but warnings of possible landslides had been issued due to predicted heavy rainfall.

Parts of India have been hit by landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rains, as the country experiences its monsoon season which lasts from June to September each year.

At least 136 people have been killed in the western Indian state of Maharashtra after rainfall overwhelmed hundreds of villages, swept away houses and left residents stranded.

Click here to see the BBC interactive

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Western India reels from devastating flooding and landslides

    Dozens are still missing after days of heavy rain caused treacherous conditions and killed at least 100.

  • Torrent of floodwater washes away cars in Belgium

    Parts of Belgium were devastated by new flooding on Saturday (July 24), local media reported, with torrents of water sweeping away cars.Belgium's French-speaking region of Wallonia was hit the hardest by a renewed deluge coming only weeks after 37 people died in flash flooding.Video showed a rush of floodwater ravaging the town Dinant and carrying cars down its streets.The Belgian weather service RMI predicted further rain and issued thunderstorm warnings for Sunday (July 25).

  • Olympics opening ceremony starts amid protests, China’s Xi Jinping takes first visit to Tibet as president, India faces landslides and flooding

    Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita breaks down global news headlines: from protests taking place at the Olympic games, President Xi Jinping’s first visit to Tibet, and western India’s alarming floods.

  • Las Vegas police solve an old murder case using record-low volume of DNA

    Las Vegas police have solved a cold murder case using a record-low volume of DNA to conduct gene sequencing.

  • Olympics-Hockey-Australia's men crush India 7-1, Dutch win

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Australia secured a crushing 7-1 victory over India in the men's hockey tournament on Sunday, while Germany handed Britain their first Olympics loss in women's hockey since the London Games. "I'm happy that we could show that we are able to fight back," said forward Mirco Pruijser, who boosted the Dutch team's morale by scoring a powerful backhand. After Daniel Beale scored Australia's first goal in the 13th minute, the Kookaburras were in no danger against India, completing their second group victory.

  • Suspension bridge collapses in flooded Russian river

    The bridge, mainly made out of wood, was located in Uryum village, over 4,500 kilometres away from Moscow.As the truck reached the middle of the bridge, it started failing under the load, eventually falling into the swollen river along with the vehicle.The driver was later reported to have survived, but the truck could not be recovered from the water.The suspension bridge was constructed in place of a road bridge that was destroyed during one of the previous floods in the area. Currently, the residents of Uryum village do not have a way to cross the river after the accident.Bridge in Uryum is not the only one in the region that got damaged by extreme rainfall. Flooding has also damaged a bridge on Russia's Trans-Siberian railway, suspending traffic in the area.A also bridge gave way in Zabaikalsk region, some 300 km (190 miles) north of the border with China and Mongolia, The emergencies ministry said that no casualties were reported.TASS news agency said around 650 houses were reported flooded and five road bridges washed away in the flooding in the Zabaikalsk region on Thursday after heavy rain.

  • ‘Avenge Her Murder’: The Grisly Killing of an Ex-Diplomat’s Daughter Ignites a Wave of Fury Worldwide

    Zahra HaiderFour days after the headless body of a former Pakistani diplomat’s young daughter was discovered in Islamabad, her death has ignited a wave of fury across the globe and sparked calls for stronger protections for women in Pakistan. Near the Toronto waterfront, writer and activist Zahra Haider—who grew up with both the 27-year-old victim, Noor Mukadam, and her alleged killer, Zahir Jaffer—hosted a vigil in Queen’s Park on Friday night. Haider opened the vigil with a quote from writer M

  • Alabama police officer endures rainstorm to honor fallen veteran

    An Alabama police officer endured the pouring rain last week to honor a fallen World War II veteran.

  • Eleven seconds that changed Miami. Surfside condo collapse forced a South Florida reckoning | Editorial

    The mural is almost done now.

  • Indian court extends custody of businessman in porn film case

    An Indian court on Friday extended the custody of Raj Kundra, a businessman married to popular Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, police said, in a pornography case that has stunned the country's film industry. Mumbai police on Monday arrested Kundra in a case related to the production of pornographic films by his company, and on Friday, he appeared before the court for his bail hearing. The court ordered Kundra into police custody until July 27, S Chaitanya, Mumbai police spokesman, told Reuters.

  • This natural health doctor has published over 600 articles claiming coronavirus vaccines are a fraud - he's part of the 'disinformation dozen' responsible for the vast majority of COVID-19 misinformation on Facebook

    Joseph Mercola has an online audience of 3.6 million. His article "Could Hydrogen Peroxide Treat Coronavirus?" was shared on Facebook nearly 5,000 times.

  • China sends supplies to flooded area, rebuilds barriers

    Trucks carrying water and food on Sunday streamed into a Chinese city at the center of flooding that killed at least 63 people, while soldiers laid sandbags to fill gaps in river dikes that left neighborhoods under water.

  • Heavy rain in India triggers floods, landslides; at least 125 dead

    Rescue teams in India struggled through thick sludge and debris on Saturday to reach dozens of submerged homes as the death toll from landslides and accidents caused by torrential monsoon rain rose to 125. Maharashtra state is being hit by the heaviest rain in July in four decades, experts say. In Taliye, about 180 km (110 miles) southeast of the financial capital of Mumbai, the death toll rose to 42 with the recovery of four more bodies after landslides flattened most homes in the village, a senior Maharashtra government official said.

  • NASA's Mars helicopter nailed its 10th flight - double what engineers had hoped Ingenuity would do

    Flight 10 is a significant milestone: Ingenuity has now flown twice as many times as NASA engineers originally planned.

  • ‘There’s nothing left in Lytton’: the Canadian village destroyed by wildfire – picture essay

    The fire that devastated Lytton is still burning – and First Nation residents say the lack of help from the British Columbia government has been ‘sickening’ Aftermath of the fire in Lytton. Photograph: Cole Burston/For The Guardian Vince Abbott had an afternoon of fishing planned – he was going angling for spring salmon in the nearby river – when he heard shouts of panic and felt a searing heat. After three punishing days of record-breaking temperatures in the Canadian village of Lytton earlier

  • Badminton-Egypt's two female competitors excel at versatility

    Egypt may not have a strong badminton team but its two female representatives at the Tokyo Games have plenty of moxie. Doha Hany, 23, is competing in three events: women's singles, women's doubles and mixed doubles - a feat virtually unheard of in the sport. And when her compatriot Hadia Hosny, 32, isn't playing international badminton, she's a member of Egypt's parliament, attends the University of Cairo and coaches children in the sport.

  • Camper Brawls, Uncooked Meatballs: ‘Fyre Fest’ of Summer Camps Shut Down After Parents Spend Thousands

    Don Kasak via Wikimedia CommonsAn expensive sleep-away camp in New Hampshire was such a disaster that it was forced to shut down after just one week earlier this month, leaving eager campers and their parents in the lurch.Kids and staffers at Camp Quinebarge—a decades-old program in Moultonborough trying to make its comeback after a canceled summer season last year—described six days of chaos to the Boston Globe, which likened it to the doomed “Fyre Festival,” with undercooked food, quarantined

  • Mexico's promising Olympics start hits big bump in soccer loss to Japan

    Mexico's 2-1 loss to Japan in soccer at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday doesn't derail chances for gold, but missed opportunities could be a big concern.

  • Surfside tower collapse: No sign of final victim as Miami search ends

    As the search for remains in the collapsed apartment block ends, one victim remains unaccounted for.

  • Durham woman shot overnight was inside her bedroom, reports say

    The bullets went into the woman’s home in Durham, multiple news outlets reported.