India to Levy 30% Tax on Crypto Income, CBDC Launch in 2022-23

Morrison faces an approval rating falling to its lowest level in two years with an election due in four months and public confidence battered by widespread shortages of rapid antigen tests as Omicron cases surged past 1 million over the summer.In an address to the National Press Club in Canberra, Morrison said he would take the criticism that came with the leader's job and that his focus was on balancing health objectives with the economy. Omicron had changed the rules disrupting supply chains and caused a shortage of tests, he said."I think we were too optimistic, perhaps," Morrison said. "I think in raising those expectations about the summer, that we heightened the great sense of disappointment that people felt."The federal government would also offer extra payments worth up to A$800 ($592) to staff of care homes for the elderly, he announced, as more than 1,200 nursing homes deal with COVID-19 outbreaks that killed hundreds of people in January and led to staff shortages.