India lines up banks, others for e-commerce scheme to take on Amazon, Walmart

FILE PHOTO: Workers at Flipkart, a leading e-commerce firm in India, sort packets on a conveyor belt inside its fulfilment centre on the outskirts of Bengaluru
Munsif Vengattil and Nupur Anand
·3 min read

By Munsif Vengattil and Nupur Anand

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's scheme to break Amazon and Walmart's dominance of its e-commerce sector, by establishing its own open network, has begun lining up banks and other key players needed to move it forward, sources familiar with the matter said.

Some of India's biggest banks are in discussions about setting up "buyer platforms" to let their customers place orders for goods and services over the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), which the Indian government soft-launched in April, the sources told Reuters.

The success of the network, which would promise equal access to all online sellers and buyers regardless of their size, is a priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who faces pressure from small businesses for action against the outsized influence of Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart in India's e-commerce.

Policymakers in other countries as well are looking at ways to rein in big tech companies' dominance of online purchases.

"The approach theoretically is to make all the different building blocks, like sellers and buyers of an Amazon, inter-operable with a Flipkart," said ONDC Chief Executive T. Koshy in an interview.

Koshy said he had held talks with banks, venture capitalists and telecoms companies, but declined to name them or to comment on how far the discussions had progressed.

Indian e-commerce was worth more than $55 billion in gross merchandise value in 2021 and will grow to $350 billion by the end of this decade, according to government estimates. Amazon and Flipkart control more than 60% of that market, which now accounts for about 8% of consumer purchases in a country of 1.35 billion people.

ONDC aims to cover at least 100 cities and towns by August, with a target of signing up 900 million buyers and 1.2 million sellers in five years.

Bank of Baroda's chief digital officer, Akhil Handa, said his bank was in talks about the project but it was too early to talk about specific use cases.

"This certainly has the potential to be the next big thing," he said.

State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, ICICI, HDFC, Kotak and IDFC First are among other lenders in discussions with ONDC to set up buyer platforms, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The banks did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The platforms would allow the banks to drive use of their cards, loans, and other services, the sources said.

The banks and other financial institutions had already committed to a combined initial investment of 2.55 billion rupees ($32.8 million) in the project.

While the project is moving forward, however, there were doubts whether it would diminish the presence of Amazon and Flipkart.

"The network is not about every small player colluding to make a big company like Amazon irrelevant," said Pranav Pai, managing partner at 3one4 Capital which invests in start-ups.

"Factors like loyalty and trust for Amazon's fulfilment services will still play a part in consumer choices online."

Amazon and Flipkart did not respond to requests for comment.

Venture capital firms Accel and Sequoia are also in talks about potentially investing in start-ups that would join ONDC, one of the sources said. Telecom firms Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are in discussions on how they could utilise the platform, two of the sources said.

The firms did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters reported last week that Google was also in talks with ONDC, while Paytm, India's leading fintech company, had already joined.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in New Delhi and Nupur Anand in Mumbai; Editing by Krishna N. Das and Edmund Klamann)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Washington's U.N. envoy visits Syria aid operation as Russia showdown looms

    Washington's U.N. envoy visited southern Turkey on Wednesday to assess aid deliveries across the border into Syria as the Biden administration gears up for a likely showdown with Russia at the U.N. Security Council over the operation's renewal. The council mandate for the long-running humanitarian operation, which Russia and China have already reduced to just one Turkish border point into a rebel-held area in Syria, is due to expire on July 10. When the 15-member council first authorised cross-border aid deliveries into Syria in 2014, supplies were allowed to pass through four border points from Turkey, Iraq and Jordan.

  • UK retailers raise prices by most since July 2011 - BRC

    The British Retail Consortium (BRC), which represents supermarkets and other large retail chains, said average prices among its members last month were 2.8% higher than a year earlier, the biggest annual increase since May 2011. The BRC's measure of inflation covers a narrower range of goods than Britain's official consumer prices index, which showed inflation hit a 40-year high of 9.0% in April off the back of surging energy prices and post-COVID bottlenecks. Food prices on the BRC's measure were up 4.3% on the year in May compared with a 3.5% rise in April, making it the largest food price rise since April 2012.

  • UK shop prices to rise as retail inflation hits highest since 2011

    The BRC warned shop price rises 'to get worse before it gets better' as households struggle amid the cost of living crisis.

  • Tech Giants Accuse India Agency of Ignorance in Xiaomi Spat

    (Bloomberg) -- A lobby group including Apple Inc. and other technology giants operating in India called out the country’s authorities for misunderstanding how patent fees work, following local officials’ dispute with Xiaomi Corp.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on the Path of US Inflat

  • Indian companies are passing on higher output prices to consumers

    New economic data shows that while manufacturing has stayed the same, output prices, which are tacked on after goods leave the factory, are getting passed on to consumers.

  • Record renewables output helps India ease coal shortage in May

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Record green energy output reduced Indian dependence on coal in May, despite 23.5% growth in power demand, contributing to a rise in utilities' coal inventories, a Reuters analysis of government data showed. Surging supply from renewables will go some way towards mitigating India's coal shortage amid extraordinarily rapid growth in demand, which has forced the country to reopen mines and return to importing the fuel. The share of renewable energy sources in power output rose to 14.1% in May from 10.2% in April.

  • U.S. Chamber of Commerce, others warn of impracticalities in EU subsidy plan

    Proposed EU legislation targeting foreign state-backed buyers of European companies prompted by fears of a Chinese buying spree may be impossible to comply with in practice, the American Chamber of Commerce and peer groups for Indian and Japanese businesses said on Wednesday. The concerns voiced by the groups come as European Union governments and EU lawmakers are set to meet this month to discuss and possibly adopt the European Commission's proposal announced last year which takes aim at subsidies that harm competition. The proposal also covers bids in public tenders in order to prevent the use of foreign subsidies to grow market share or underbid European rivals to gain access to strategically important markets or critical infrastructure.

  • Explainer-What is ONDC, India's project for an open e-commerce network?

    India's government in April launched its Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC) as a prospective alternative to dominant global giants Amazon.com and Walmart in its fast-growing e-commerce market. ONDC is a non-profit company whose platform will enable the display of products and services from all participating e-commerce platforms in search results across all apps on the network. For example, if both Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart integrate their platforms with ONDC, a user searching for a Bluetooth headset on Amazon would also see results from Flipkart on the Amazon app.

  • Microsoft Stock Could Hold Up as Economy Sinks

    Microsoft (MSFT) was one of few big tech firms to give investors what they wanted this earnings season. With a solid beat and upbeat guidance, Microsoft stock was initially rewarded until the rest of the market dragged it lower again. Undoubtedly, it's hard for any non-energy stock to sustain positive momentum these days. As the resilient big-tech titan looks to move further past the $2 trillion market cap mark again, it could provide the rest of this troubled market with a bit of relief. Micros

  • Russian oil products are likely ending up in the US after being refined in India, report says

    "It does look like there's a trade where Russian crude is refined in India and then some of it is sold to the US," an energy analyst told the WSJ.

  • Hailey Bieber calls therapy a 'game changer' in candid video about mental health

    The 25-year-old says her relationship with social media has been "taxing."

  • European Gas Falls as Russia Expects No Further Supply Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices declined, with Russia unlikely to cut flows to additional buyers after a dispute over payment terms demanded by Moscow. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on the Path of US InflationBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsBench

  • Nigeria's Buhari seeks state governors' support on successor

    Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday asked state governors from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party to support him in choosing a successor who would stand for election in a presidential contest in February 2023. Nigerians will go to the polls to choose a new president as Buhari will step down after leading Africa's most populous nation for eight years. The APC party has set June 6-8 for its special convention to choose a presidential candidate.

  • 3 Out of 3 Analysts Agree. Amazon Stock Is Still Great.

    It has been a tough year for Amazon It admitted that it expanded too quickly during the Covid-19 pandemic. Quarterly earnings disappointed investors and the stock has lost nearly one-third its value. JPMorgan Doug Anmuth and JMP’s Nicholas Jones published bullish notes on the retail giant Wednesday, while Raymond James’ Aaron Kessler called Amazon (ticker: AMZN) his internet sector top pick within the e-commerce segment.

  • No More FB. Meta Platforms to Begin Trading Under META Ticker on June 9.

    The stock's current trading symbol of 'FB' has been in use since Meta Platforms went public in 2012.

  • Meta Platforms to ditch stock symbol FB, become META on June 9

    On June 9, the final step to the public rebranding of Facebook Inc. to Meta Platforms will take hold when the company's stock symbol will change to match the Menlo Park social media giant's rebranded identity. The company announced the move on Tuesday in a no-frills press release that didn't have CEO Mark Zuckerberg or any other executive quoted. Here it is in full: Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: FB) today announced that its Class A common stock will begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'META' prior to market open on June 9, 2022.

  • Indian opposition's Gandhis summoned in money laundering probe

    India's financial crime-fighting agency wants to question the two most senior members of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, who lead the main opposition Congress party, as it investigates a complaint of money laundering, the party said on Wednesday. The summons by the enforcement directorate is linked to a nine-year old complaint by a lawmaker of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul, the party said. The lawmaker, Subramanian Swamy, had accused the Gandhis of forming a shell company and illegally gaining control of properties worth $300 million.

  • U.S. COVID Cases Are 5 Times Higher Now Than Last Memorial Day Weekend

    As omicron and its subvariants rapidly moves through the U.S., reported cases are surpassing 110,000 a day, though the number is far higher due to a lack of testing

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • US Manufacturing Growth Unexpectedly Firms on Stronger Orders

    (Bloomberg) -- US manufacturing activity unexpectedly advanced in May as new orders and output growth quickened, suggesting underlying demand remains solid. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on the Path of US InflationBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsThe Institu