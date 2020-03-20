India may be about to discover "tens of thousands" more COVID-19 cases

New Delhi — India's government is facing criticism for the relatively low number of tests it's administered to detect cases of the new coronavirus, raising fears that tens of thousands of patients may be going undetected. India has tested only about 12,000 people so far, despite a capacity to test about ten times that many.

Only people who have traveled from the worst affected countries or come in contact with a confirmed case and shown symptoms after two weeks of quarantine are being tested — criteria that experts call "very narrow."

The World Health Organization has urged countries to test every suspect case, not just people with relevant travel or contact history.

But many Indians with symptoms indicative of a possible COVID-19 infection, have been turned away from hospitals as they seek tests, and that is causing increasing fear in the world's second most populous country.

Volunteers help millions of elderly Americans

Italy surpasses China in coronavirus death toll

Young people plead with strangers online to practice social distancing