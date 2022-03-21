India may impose 28% GST on crypto transactions

Pradipta Mukherjee
·1 min read

The Indian government is working to determine whether cryptocurrencies can be classified as goods or services, which can impose a different taxation scheme on digital assets, local media reported.

Fast facts

  • Government officials believe crypto trading is similar to gambling and lottery, which have a 28% goods and services tax (GST).

  • Currently, cryptocurrency is categorized as a financial service in India, and an 18% GST is levied on transactions on exchanges.

  • In her February budget speech, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced plans for a 30% tax on crypto income as well as a 1% tax deducted at source (TDS) on every transaction.

  • Since then, the Reserve Bank of India, India’s central bank, has warned against crypto transactions, with the deputy governor even suggesting an outright ban.

  • Currently, the government is working on cryptocurrency legislation as the industry awaits further clarity.

