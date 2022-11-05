India’s Move to Slash Sugar Export Quota to Tighten World Supply

Pratik Parija and Atul Prakash
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- India sharply reduced its sugar export quota for 2022-23, potentially worsening the global market outlook already strained by supply hiccups in top shipper Brazil.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The South Asian nation asked the millers to sell 6 million tons in the overseas market by May 31, according to a food ministry notification, indicating it may still permit more shipments through October 2023. The quota for 2021-22 totaled 11.2 million tons.

The move comes at a time when the world is already thirsty for supplies, with Brazil witnessing excessive rains and delays in sugar cane crushing. Raw sugar in New York have jumped more than 6% since late October, and could strengthen further following the announcement by India that vies with Brazil as the top producer.

Bloomberg News reported on Monday that India was considering to allow exports of 6 million tons in a first tranche, and another about 3 million in a second, based on the pace of production.

Shipments from the South Asian nation used to be unregulated, but the country imposed limits last year to ensure sufficient local supply after output concerns. The government has extended the curbs until October next year. However, the restrictions don’t apply to sales to the EU and the US under some quotas.

Production in India is forecast at 35.5 million tons this year, according to the Indian Sugar Mills Association. The country counts Indonesia, Bangladesh, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates among its customers. India is also the world’s biggest consumer of sugar.

Indian sugar mills have already contracted to export as much as 2.2 million tons, said Rahil Shaikh, managing director of Meir Commodities India Pvt., which traded about 500,000 tons of sugar in the domestic and overseas markets in the 2021-22 season.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • India's April-October finished steel exports drop 55% y/y - data

    India's finished steel exports more than halved during the first seven months of the fiscal year that began in April 2022, according to the latest government data seen by Reuters. Finished steel exports dropped 55% to 4 million tonnes between April and October, as large steel mills held back shipments after India slapped a steep export levy in May while consumption fell in major markets, the data showed on Friday. Despite a drop in overseas sales, the world's second-biggest crude steel producer was a net exporter of the alloy.

  • India allows mills to export 6 million tonnes sugar in 2022/23

    MUMBAI/NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India on Saturday approved the 2022/23 export of 6 million tonnes of sugar, in line with market expectations for the year's first tranche. India exported an all-time high of more than 11 million tonnes of sugar in 2021/22 and the industry was expecting New Delhi this year to allow exports of 8 to 9 million tonnes in two tranches. India is the world's biggest producer of sugar and the second biggest exporter.

  • Russia launches S-300 missile attack on Zaporizhzhya Oblast overnight

    The Russian invaders carried out an S-300 missile attack on Vilne in Zaporizhzhya Oblast, the region’s governor reported on Telegram on Nov. 5.

  • Toxic smog turns India's capital "into a gas chamber"

    The annual blanket of air pollution hanging over Delhi is due to a confluence of factors, but it's a serious health threat, and it's getting worse.

  • Zelenskyy presents US National Security Advisor with Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, awarded Jake Sullivan, the US National Security Advisor, the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, 2nd class. Source: European Pravda, citing the Office of the President of Ukraine Sullivan received the award during an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Friday, 4 November.

  • Russian forces launch over 40 shells on Nikopol overnight, causing fires

    Ukraine's anti-aircraft gunners shot down a Russian Shahed-136 drone in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 4-5 November. Meanwhile, Russian forces attacked three hromadas in the oblast and launched 40 shells on the city of Nikopol [hromada - an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.

  • Solana’s SOL Spiked 15% on a Suggestive Tweet From Google Cloud

    “Should we tell our followers the big news?,” Google Cloud tweeted an hour before revealing what it was doing with Solana.

  • Stimulus Update: Don't Ignore This Important Letter From the IRS

    Getting a letter from the IRS in the mail may not seem like good news. It could mean you are owed stimulus money. If you receive correspondence about your stimulus funds, you need to take action quickly.

  • Nineteen border guards have returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity.

    Nineteen border guards have returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity, the State Border Guard Service's press office said on Telegram on Nov. 5.

  • Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry comments on Iranian claims about drones supplied to Russia

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will continue to take "the most stringent measures" to prevent the use of Iranian-made weapons by Russia in the war against Ukraine, the spokesperson for the ministry, Oleg Nikolenko, commented on Tehran's acknowledgment of providing drones to Russia on Facebook on Nov. 5.

  • Motor racing-Brazil prosecutors seek Piquet probe after Lula 'cemetery' comment

    Brazilian prosecutors late on Thursday asked local police to open an investigation against Nelson Piquet after a video on social media showed the former Formula One world champion saying President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva belongs "in the cemetery". Prosecutor Paulo Roberto Galvao de Carvalho wrote in a document seen by Reuters that Piquet, a vocal supporter of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, allegedly incited violence against the newly elected president as well as animosity between the armed forces and the country's constitutional powers. Demonstrations erupted on Sunday in support of Bolsonaro after he was narrowly defeated by Lula, who previously governed from 2003 to 2010.

  • Kyrie Irving issues apology after suspension from Brooklyn Nets

    Kyrie Irving posted an apology on social media just hours after he was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets.

  • Russia has lost more personnel in Donetsk Oblast than in two Chechen Wars Zelenskyy

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, stated that Russia has lost more personnel in the war against Ukraine in Donetsk Oblast than it did in the two Chechen Wars combined. Source: evening address by the President of Ukraine Quote: "The most fierce fighting throughout this week has been concentrated in Donbas near the cities of Bakhmut and Soledar.

  • Craig Steinberg among four winners at the 2022 Golfweek Senior Desert Showdown

    Four champions were crowned after a 54-hole shootout in the desert.

  • Brighton finally breaks through to win 5-goal thriller vs 10-man Wolves

    There were loads of entertainment in Wolves vs Brighton, which saw Pascal Gross deny the 10-man hosts a point in a five-goal thriller at the Molineux.

  • Millions of Americans could receive money from the IRS; the deadline to file is Nov. 17

    The people who may have received the letters were identified by the Treasury's Office of Tax Analysis.

  • 15 Largest Companies Headquartered in Ireland

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 largest companies headquartered in Ireland. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 largest companies headquartered in Ireland. The third-largest island in Europe, Ireland boasts a highly developed knowledge which is focused on financial services, life sciences, high-tech […]

  • How this female-owned Wall Street advisory firm competes in a male-dominated industry

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre is joined by Founder and Managing Partner of Fairlead Strategies, LLC, Katie Stockton, as they discuss downside exhaustion, technical indicators, trend following and momentum indicators, as well as sector rotation strategy.

  • Leeds pull off incredible comeback after dismal first half (video)

    Leeds United host Bournemouth at Elland Road on Saturday as Jesse Marsch's side look to build off their incredible win at Liverpool last time out.

  • New Commanders ownership could boost new stadium efforts in D.C.

    In the immediate aftermath of Wednesday’s announcement that Commanders owner Daniel Snyder is exploring a potential sale of the team, it was pointed that a new owner would quite possibly be given the keys to the old RFK Stadium site, for the construction of a new, world-class facility. It’s becoming more and more clear that [more]