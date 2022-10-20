India is now ever more dependent on Chinese imports despite seeking self-reliance

9
Niharika Sharma
·2 min read

For the past few years, prime minister Narendra Modi’s government has been pushing businesses to “make in India” and lessen his country’s reliance on China-made goods.

The idea is to reduce India’s trade deficit with its neighbour. A trade deficit happens when a country’s imports exceed its exports.

Read more

Yet, after spending billions of rupees to build such self-reliance, China’s trade surplus with India has only exceeded $1 trillion, The Hindu reported yesterday (Oct. 20).

Bilateral trade between India and China

Trade ties between India and China began to grow in the early 2000s, driven by imports to India from China.

A large portion of these imports, according to the Indian government, include footwear, iron and steel, copper, nuclear reactors, animal and vegetable fats, mineral fuels, and inorganic chemicals among others.

In the past five years alone, imports from China have increased by nearly 30%, the Indian informed parliament in July (pdf).

“In 2021, annual two-way trade crossed $100 billion for the first time, reaching $125.6 billion, with India’s imports accounting for $97.5 billion, pegging the imbalance at close to $70 billion,” according to The Hindu.

Calls for Boycott of Chinese products

The increase in Chinese imports has come amid growing calls in India to boycott Chinese products.

Indian customers’ attitude towards Chinese products turned so hostile by the end of 2020 that some Chinese firms switched the “Made in China” label on their products to “Made in PRC” where PRC stands for the People’s Republic of China. This made the products’ country of origin a little less clear.

Tensions between the two nations increased when India banned a host of Chinese apps and the Modi government reportedly advised all states to avoid signing any deals with China.

None of these moves has apparently helped India. The country is now dependent on China more than it ever was.

Recommended Stories

  • Turkish President Erdoğan says he'll work with Putin to turn Turkey into a natural gas hub, and it marks the next step in Putin's attempts to keep selling Russian fuel to Europe

    Putin also offered to continue supplying natural-gas to Europe via a section of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that hasn't been damaged, but was rebuffed.

  • Pentagon replacing HIMARS launcher and rocket stocks sent to Ukraine

    The U.S. military in recent weeks took contracting actions favoring Lockheed Martin worth $179 million.

  • Truss Fires Home Secretary as UK Government Risks Imploding

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerLiz Truss fired Home Secretary Suella Braverman for what was described as a national security breach, a dramatic move that heaps even more pressure on Britain’s premier as she clings to power.B

  • Mobilisation in Russia: more than a million Russians banned from leaving country

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 19 OCTOBER 2022, 17:39 More than a million Russians have been banned from leaving the country to date because of partial mobilisation. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that the number of conscripts does not exceed 300,000 people.

  • Anti-aircraft defence activated in Kyiv Oblast, rockets strike Vinnytsia Oblast, explosions rock Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 19 OCTOBER 2022, 14:34 Anti-aircraft defence was activated in Kyiv Oblast. In addition, the Russians are attacking Vinnytsia Oblast using rockets and explosions have rocked Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

  • Chinese Markets Are Sinking Fast as Xi Fails to Boost Confidence

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff in Chinese assets is intensifying as this week’s Communist Party Congress disappoints traders wanting relief from a strict Covid-Zero policy and help for an economy mired in a property crisis.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an

  • China considers reducing COVID quarantine for visitors - Bloomberg News

    Officials are targetting a cut in the quarantine period to two days in a hotel and then five days at home, the report said. There is, however, no clarity on how the new restrictions around home quarantine would apply to foreigners and other visitors without a residence in China, the report added. Currently, China requires travelers to isolate for 10 days on entry into the country, with seven days in a hotel room, followed by three days of home monitoring.

  • China Created the Most Detailed Map of the Moon Ever

    Chinese scientists released the most detailed and up to date map of the Moon, which shows the age and formation of the entire lunar surface.

  • North Korea fires artillery shells into sea near border with South

    North Korea fired artillery shells near its sea boundaries with South Korea late Tuesday, a day after the South began annual military drills to better deal with North Korean provocations.

  • Shadow Government in Putin’s Own Backyard Plots Against Him

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyBelarus’ opposition, led by Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, is plotting to form an alliance with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to try to hamper any hopes that Russia may have of expanding beyond Ukraine and further into Europe.The concern is that Russian President Vladimir Putin is eyeing Belarus much like how he’s eyeing Ukraine, and hoping to envelope Belarus into Russia itself, Valery Kavaleuski, a foreign affairs representative fo

  • Qatar’s energy minister says Europe will get through its energy crisis this winter—but it’s going to be ‘much worse next year’

    “This coming winter, because of the storage capacity being full, it’s fine,” Saad al-Kaabi said. “[F]or next year that’s going to be the issue.”

  • NATO is rushing equipment to Ukraine as troops hunker down for the winter

    The war begins a new phase as Russia launches missiles and temperatures fall.

  • The Ukrainian people led by President Zelenskyy receive the Sakharov Prize

    ALONA MAZURENKO - WEDNESDAY, 19 OCTOBER 2022, 17:33 In 2022, the Andrei Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought was awarded to the Ukrainian people. Source: press service of European People's Party, Rikard Jozwiak, Brussels correspondent for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

  • Russians attack using cruise missiles and launch drones from Belarus: 4 missiles and 10 Shaded kamikaze drones shot down

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 19 OCTOBER 2022, 16:16 The defence forces of Ukraine shot down four out of six cruise missiles launched by the occupiers and a dozen kamikaze drones as of 15:30 of 19 October.

  • "We will swim across Dnipro River": occupiers account of the encirclement in the Kherson region

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 19 OCTOBER 2022, 18:52 Ukrainian intelligence published an intercepted call made by a Russian occupier from the temporarily occupied Kherson region, who described the prospects of a "kettling", or encirclement, of the Russian troops by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

  • America's new nuclear power industry has a Russian problem

    U.S. firms developing a new generation of small nuclear power plants to help cut carbon emissions have a big problem: only one company sells the fuel they need, and it's Russian. That's why the U.S. government is urgently looking to use some of its stockpile of weapons-grade uranium to help fuel the new advanced reactors and kick-start an industry it sees as crucial for countries to meet global net-zero emissions goals. "Production of HALEU is a critical mission and all efforts to increase its production are being evaluated," a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) said.

  • Russia asks Philippines to honor helicopter purchase deal

    Russia wants the Philippine government to honor a signed contract to purchase 16 military heavy-lift helicopters, which the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte had cancelled due to fears of possible U.S. sanctions. Moscow’s ambassador to Manila, Marat Pavlov, told reporters Wednesday night that the Philippine government has not officially notified Russia of its decision to cancel the deal and a Russian company was proceeding to manufacture the Mi-17 helicopters after the Philippines made an initial payment.

  • We Need to Talk About Rent Inflation. It Could Trip Up the Fed.

    Housing price trends are contradictory. If the central bank misreads them, it could overshoot on monetary-policy tightening.

  • Iran boxer in exile says street protests 'not a good strategy' as climber returns home

    Street protests are not a good strategy for opposing Iran's government, an Iranian female boxer in exile said after climber Elnaz Rekabi - who caused controversy by competing in an international contest without a headscarf - returned home to cheering supporters. Sadaf Khadem became the first Iranian woman to contest an official boxing match three years ago in France and was hoping to lead the way in the Islamic Republic. The 27-year-old has since settled in western France, launching her own clothing brand and taking up business studies.

  • A 'tense' situation: Russia's top Ukraine commander

    STORY: "The enemy continually attempts to attack the positions of Russian troops," he told the state-owned Rossiya 24 television news channel in an interview. "First of all, this concerns the Kupiansk, Lyman and Mykolayiv-Kriviy Rih sectors."On Kherson, Surovikin said: "The situation in this area is difficult. The enemy is deliberately striking infrastructure and residential buildings."One of the most senior Russian-appointed officials in occupied Ukraine has said the Ukrainian army is poised to begin an attempt to retake the southern city of Kherson and is urging residents to evacuate for their safety.The city is on territory which President Vladimir Putin says is now formally incorporated into Russia, a move Ukraine and the West do not recognize.