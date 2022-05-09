India’s oldest depository launches blockchain for bonds

Monika Ghosh
India’s National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) introduced a distributed ledger technology platform for the Debenture Covenant Monitoring system on Saturday to enhance monitoring of bonds.

Fast facts

  • The Debenture Covenant Monitoring system’s decentralized ledger will provide an immutable and verifiable audit trail of transactions between debenture trustees and issuers.

  • The country’s two depositories, NSDL and the Central Depository Services Ltd. (CDSL), will control the two nodes responsible for network maintenance.

  • Other regulated entities may be allowed to control nodes to become part of the ecosystem in the future, said Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch.

  • NSDL is India’s oldest depository, controlling 89% of the market share measured in securities assets value.

  • All the information on bonds, such as collateral assets, and asset cover ratio, that was previously stored in centralized databases, will be cryptographically signed, time-stamped and added to the ledger.

  • SEBI directed depositories to employ blockchain for securities and covenants in August last year.

