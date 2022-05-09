India’s oldest depository launches blockchain for bonds

India’s National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) introduced a distributed ledger technology platform for the Debenture Covenant Monitoring system on Saturday to enhance monitoring of bonds.

See related article: Indian market regulator asks depositories to use blockchain

Fast facts

The Debenture Covenant Monitoring system’s decentralized ledger will provide an immutable and verifiable audit trail of transactions between debenture trustees and issuers.

The country’s two depositories, NSDL and the Central Depository Services Ltd. (CDSL), will control the two nodes responsible for network maintenance.

Other regulated entities may be allowed to control nodes to become part of the ecosystem in the future, said Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch.

NSDL is India’s oldest depository, controlling 89% of the market share measured in securities assets value.

All the information on bonds, such as collateral assets, and asset cover ratio, that was previously stored in centralized databases, will be cryptographically signed, time-stamped and added to the ledger.

SEBI directed depositories to employ blockchain for securities and covenants in August last year.

See related article: Navi files for India’s second blockchain fund