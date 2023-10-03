India orders Canada to recall 41 diplomats

The News

India has ordered Canada to remove more than two-thirds of its diplomatic staff from the Canadian embassy in Delhi further escalating tensions between the two countries after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of involvement in the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader in Vancouver. The news was first reported by the Financial Times.

Officials told the FT and the Associated Press that the Indian foreign ministry gave Ottawa until Oct. 10to withdraw 41 of its 62 India-based diplomats.

Know More

After Canada’s allegations that India may have had a hand in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in September, Delhi moved quickly to suspend new visas for Canadians.

The allegations stem from surveillance of Indian diplomats in Canada and intelligence provided by a major, undisclosed ally, the AP reports. The Indian government has publicly denied the accusations.

Delhi has, for years, accused Canada of allowing Sikh separatists to freely call for an independent state in India.

The accusation reportedly comes after Trudeau attempted to secure India’s cooperation in a police inquiry into Nijjar’s killing, which India refused, urging Ottawa to stop its probe.