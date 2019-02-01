India Misses Budget Target as Modi Woos Farmers Before Polls

(Bloomberg) -- India’s government will breach its budget deficit target for a second year as Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries to woo farmers, a key voting bloc, with a massive cash plan before elections.

The fiscal deficit in the year ending March 31 is forecast at 3.4 percent of gross domestic product versus a previous target of 3.3 percent, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said in his budget speech on Friday in New Delhi. The government will give handouts to about 120 million small farmers, budgeted at a cost of 750 billion rupees ($10.6 billion) a year, he said.

The budget shortfall was better than the 3.5 percent median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists, buoying stocks and the currency. The rupee reversed losses to trade at 71.0587 against the dollar at 12:10 p.m. on Friday.

The fiscal gap target for the year to March 2020 was set at 3.4 percent of GDP. The government is said to boost its borrowings to 7.04 trillion rupees in the coming financial year, compared with 6.34 trillion rupees in the current one, according to people familiar with the plans

Bond yields pared their declines after reports of increased borrowing for next year.

Disgruntled Voters

After losing control of three key states in regional elections last month, Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party is wooing voters, especially disgruntled farmers, ahead of a high-stakes election due by May.

Under the income support program, farmers with landholdings of up to 2 hectares will get as much as 6,000 rupees ($84) every year, said Goyal, who stepped in as finance minister last week after Arun Jaitley went on medical leave.

Modi’s last budget before the election also boosted allocations to rural infrastructure and employment programs.

Other key details of the budget:

Farmers’ income expected to double by 2022Lending curbs on more banks to be relaxed190 billion rupees allocated to rural roads programTax collection increased to 12 trillion rupees this yearTotal subsidies seen at 2.97 trillion rupees in FY203 trillion rupees allocated for defense spending645.8 billion rupees allotted for capital expenditure in railwaysIndia poised to become $5 trillion economy in next 5 years

