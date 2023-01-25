India and Pakistan came close to nuclear war: Pompeo

7
Soutik Biswas - India correspondent
·3 min read
Mike Pompeo
Mike Pompeo

India and Pakistan came "close" to a "nuclear conflagration" in February 2019, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said in his new memoir.

This happened after Delhi launched strikes against militants in Pakistani territory following an attack on Indian troops in Kashmir.

Pakistan had then said it had shot down two Indian military jets and captured a fighter pilot.

India and Pakistan claim all of Kashmir, but control only parts of it.

India has long accused Pakistan of backing separatist militants in the Kashmir valley - a charge Islamabad denies. The nuclear-armed neighbours have fought three wars since independence from Britain and partition in 1947. All but one were over Kashmir.

In Never Give An Inch: Fighting for the America I Love, Mr Pompeo says he does "not think the world properly knows just how close the India-Pakistan rivalry came to spilling over into a nuclear conflagration in February 2019".

"The truth is, I don't know precisely the answer either; I just know it was too close," he writes.

Mr Pompeo says he will "never forget the night" he was in Hanoi at a summit "negotiating with the North Koreans on nuclear weapons" when "India and Pakistan started threatening each other in connection with the decades-long dispute over the northern border region of Kashmir".

After the attack on Indian troops that killed more than 40 soldiers - "an Islamist terrorist attack... probably enabled in part by Pakistan's lax counter-terror policies", according to Mr Pompeo - India had responded with air strikes inside Pakistan. "The Pakistanis shot down a plane in a subsequent dogfight and kept the Indian pilot prisoner."

Image purportedly showing wreckage of Indian plane
A Pakistani government image purporting to show wreckage from one of the downed jets

Mr Pompeo said he was awakened in Hanoi to speak with an Indian "counterpart", who is unnamed.

"He believed the Pakistanis had begun to prepare their nuclear weapons for a strike. India, he informed me, was contemplating its own escalation," Mr Pompeo writes.

"I asked him to do nothing and give us a minute to sort things out."

Mr Pompeo writes he began to work with the then National Security Adviser John Bolton who was with him in the "tiny secure communications facility in our hotel".

He says he reached out to Pakistan's then army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, with "whom I had engaged many times", and told him what the "Indians had told me".

"He said it wasn't true. As one might expect, he believed the Indians were preparing their nuclear weapons for deployment. It took us a few hours - and remarkably good work by our teams on the ground in New Delhi and Islamabad - to convince each side that the other was not preparing for nuclear war.

"No other nation would have done what we did that night to avoid a horrible outcome," Mr Pompeo writes.

Neither India nor Pakistan have commented so far on Mr Pompeo's claims.

The 2019 attack on Indian soldiers was claimed by a group based in Pakistan, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and India had vowed to retaliate.

India's aerial attacks across the Line of Control (LoC) dividing Indian and Pakistani territory were the first since a war in 1971. India said it had killed a large number of militants but Pakistan called the claim "reckless".

Read more India stories from the BBC:

Recommended Stories

  • Adani Stocks Drop After Hindenburg Alleges ‘Brazen’ Fraud

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares in Adani Group companies fell after well-known US activist investor Hindenburg Research LLC said it was shorting the empire’s stocks and accused firms owned by Asia’s richest man of “brazen” market manipulation and accounting fraud.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking DeadlockChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington of SabotageBlizzard Manager Departs In Protest o

  • Watch Live: NASA and DARPA Discuss New Advanced Propulsion Tech

    Two of the most forward-thinking agencies in the United States are joining forces to foster the development of advanced space propulsion. A fireside chat on the new collaboration is scheduled for Tuesday morning, and you can watch it live right here.

  • Asia travel hotspots quiet as Chinese tourists stay away

    Just a handful of Chinese visitors were posing for photos and basking in the sun this week in the market and plazas near Chiang Mai’s ancient Tha Phae Gate, one of many tourist hotspots still waiting for millions of Chinese travelers to return. The beaches and temples of destinations like Bali and Chiang Mai are the busiest they have been since the pandemic struck three years ago, but they’re still relatively quiet.

  • China can use people's fridges and laptops to spy on them, UK warned

    China has the ability to spy on millions of people in Britain by “weaponising” microchips embedded in cars, domestic appliances and even light bulbs, ministers have been warned.

  • Documents reveal secret customer of Hero-30 kamikaze drones

    Here's the European NATO member who is set to receive Hero-30 loitering munitions this year as an “urgent mission requirement.”

  • McCarthy Kicks Two Democrats Off House Intelligence Panel

    The House speaker said Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell were undeserving of the committee assignment.

  • Pres says Serbia faces international isolation over Kosovo

    Serbia could face international isolation and economic decline if it rejects a new Western plan for normalizing relations with its former wartime foe Kosovo, the Balkan country's president Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday, in what appeared to be a shift from his previous hardline rhetoric. Serbia received that warning last week during a visit by a group of U.S. and European envoys who have stepped up efforts to defuse longtime tensions in the volatile Balkan region amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. “Serbia must talk, take part in dialogue and continue its European road,” Vucic said.

  • The Nord Stream pipeline attack shows what Russia can do, Western officials say, even if they can't prove Russia did it

    Russia is a capable opponent in the "gray zone" and in "high intensity" warfare, "so we'll have to address them in both," a Swedish official said.

  • 7 dead in another mass shooting in California

    Authorities said seven people were shot and killed Monday in an attack that apparently targeted Asian Americans. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt has the arrest video.

  • Mosque in northern India demolished for road widening, not for 'hoisting Pakistani flag'

    A video has been viewed thousands of times in social media posts that misleadingly claim a mosque was demolished by a local government in northern India because it hoisted Pakistan's national flag. The mosque's imam and a police spokesperson both told AFP parts of the mosque were in fact torn down to make way for a road-widening project. The flag seen on top of the mosque is not the Pakistani flag, but an Islamic flag. "Under the rule of Yogi Baba, in Saidabad Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), a mosque

  • Brazil’s female diplomats in new equality push after dark days of Bolsonaro

    Movement to tackle lack of diversity within Brazil’s foreign office coincides with Lula’s return to power

  • Jury selection in Young Thug trial interrupted amid allegations of drug smuggling in court

    Weeks after jury selection began in the trial of rapper Young Thug, who is facing gang-related charges in a RICO indictment, the judge is still examining the large jury pool for hardship in a months-long trial with 14 defendants that has been interrupted several times -- most recently over allegations of drug and contraband smuggling in court. In a court filing obtained by ABC News, prosecutors accused Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffrey Williams, and co-defendant Kahlieff Adams of engaging in a "hand-to-hand drug transaction" inside the courtroom on Jan. 18 that disrupted the ongoing jury selection process and led to a delay in their trial as they face gang-related charges in a sweeping RICO indictment in Fulton County, Georgia.

  • China’s Tech Crackdown Winds Up

    Beijing appears to be nearing the end of a two-year crackdown on the county’s big tech companies. Some of China's most well-known and influential internet companies have been forced to make significant changes. WSJ Asia tech reporter Liza Lin joins host Zoe Thomas to discuss the changes and whether authorities got the outcome they were hoping for.

  • U.S. oil refining margins hit 3-month high as plant outages rise

    U.S. oil refining margins on Tuesday hit a three-month high and are likely headed higher, analysts said, as unplanned refinery outages weigh on already-tight fuel supplies. The outages have pushed up gasoline prices in Texas and Oklahoma this year ahead of what is expected to be a heavier than usual turnaround season for refineries. The crack spread, a key gauge of refiner profits that measures the difference between crude oil prices and selling prices of finished products, touched $42.41 on Tuesday, the highest since October.

  • Toronto market climbs to 7-month high as tech jumps

    (Reuters) -Canada's main stock rose on Monday to its highest closing level in more than seven months as technology companies tracked gains for their Wall Street peers and investors awaited the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision later in the week. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 128.37 points, or 0.6%, at 20,631.58, its highest closing level since June 8. "We are being pulled up from what's happening in the U.S.," said Philip Petursson, chief investment strategist at IG Wealth Management.

  • Intelligence reveals how many high-precision missiles Russia has left

    Russia has about 550 high-precision missiles left, or about 20% of the number it had before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate spokesman Vadym Skybytskyi said in an interview with news website Delfi on Jan. 20.

  • North Korea issues 'extreme cold' weather alert

    Temperatures are expected to dip below -30C in some of the country's poorest areas.

  • Senators grill Ticketmaster executives over antitrust concerns; Biden hosts Democratic leaders

    Senators questioned the head of Ticketmaster's parent company on the disastrous pre-sale event for Taylor Swift's upcoming tour. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins John Dickerson on "Prime Time" with more on the hearing, plus President Biden's meeting with Democratic leaders at the White House.

  • Microsoft to invest more in OpenAI as tech race heats up

    (Reuters) -Microsoft Corp on Monday announced a further multibillion dollar investment in OpenAI, deepening ties with the startup behind the chatbot sensation ChatGPT and setting the stage for more competition with rival Alphabet Inc's Google. Recently touting a revolution in artificial intelligence (AI), Microsoft is building on a bet it made on OpenAI nearly four years ago, when it dedicated $1 billion for the startup co-founded by Elon Musk and investor Sam Altman. Microsoft in a blog post has now announced "the third phase" of its partnership "through a multiyear, multibillion dollar investment" including additional supercomputer development and cloud-computing support for OpenAI.

  • U.S., Israel launch military exercise to send message to Iran, others

    The U.S. and Israel began a massive joint military exercise Monday to show Iran and others the U.S. is not too distracted by Ukraine to mobilize a large force.