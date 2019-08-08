India and Pakistan have been fighting over Kashmir for decades. Is this tug of war about to go nuclear?

The Indian government this week moved toward revoking special status for a contested region, Kashmir, that makes up the country’s only Muslim-majority state.

The decision to revoke the constitutional provision that previously gave the Indian-controlled region of Kashmir some degree of autonomy has raised concerns about fanning the flames of a violent conflict that has been ongoing for decades.

Those fears were substantiated when the Indian government moved troops into the region and cut off internet access , The Washington Post reported. That move not only sparked outrage from Pakistan, the Muslim-majority nation that shares control over the region, but led the country to downgrade its trade relationship with India and expel the country’s top diplomat in Islamabad in retaliation.

What might happen if the highly contested region loses its special status? Here's what we know:

Where is Kashmir, and how was it formed?

Kashmir, a mountainous region located near the northernmost tip of the Indian subcontinent, has been a source of dispute between India and Pakistan since the two countries won independence from Britain in 1947.

While India and Pakistan underwent a violent separation from one another, Kashmir chose to stay independent. The two countries began engaging in armed conflicts for control of the region, leaving Kashmir’s sovereignty in limbo.

Currently, three countries share control over parts of Kashmir: India, Pakistan and China. Kashmir’s largest territory, known as Jammu and Kashmir, is in India’s control, while Pakistan controls areas called Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. China controls an eastern area known as Aksai Chin.

In 1972, an unofficial border between the countries in the area, known as the Line of Control, was established. Though that area has been part of a cease-fire agreement since 2003, cross-fire deaths still occur, killing civilians and reflecting the ongoing state of conflict.

India’s recent decision to strip Kashmir of its limited autonomy isn’t the first time this year that conflict has sparked over control of the region.A suicide bombing in February of a paramilitary convoy in the India-controlled part of Kashmir killed 41 people and left India and Pakistan blaming one another for the violent attack.

The two countries also exchanged airstrikes for the first time in decades earlier this year, igniting fears that they could turn to more aggressive means, potentially including nuclear weapons.

“The revocation of Article 370 is expected to cause unrest and wide scale protests in the state,” Amnesty International India said in a press release. “So far, the government’s response to dealing with protests in the state has been heavy-handed and have led to gross human rights violations such as blinding, killing and traumatizing people over the past few years.”

What is Article 370, and what could happen to it?

Article 370 is a provision in India’s constitution that has, until now, given the state of Jammu and Kashmir a certain degree of self-governance, including the power to make their own laws — except in the case of foreign affairs, defense, or communications — and the right to their own flag and constitution.

This allowed Jammu and Kashmir to make its own rules on permanent residency and property ownership, allowing them to bar Indian citizens from outside the state from settling there, Vice News reported.

By revoking Article 370, the Indian government would shift those powers to its own central government in New Delhi, potentially opening the Muslim-majority state to be controlled by India’s Hindu nationalist government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, or the BJP.

Home Minister @AmitShah Ji’s speech in the Rajya Sabha was extensive and insightful. It accurately highlighted the monumental injustices of the past and coherently presented our vision for the sisters and brothers of J&K. Do hear. https://t.co/ho7PPzyz5w — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2019

The BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has historically embraced Hindu nationalist positions and has long opposed Article 370, BBC News reported. The BJP included the goal of abrogating Article 370 in its election manifesto this year.