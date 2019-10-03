If India and Pakistan have a nuclear war, scientists say it could trigger Ice-Age temperatures, cause global famine, and kill 125 million people

Inter Services Public Relations/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images





Pakistan's prime minister recently threatened to go to war with India over the disputed Kashmir region. Both nations are armed with nuclear weapons.

A new paper simulates what would happen if India and Pakistan entered into a nuclear war.

The results suggest that scenario could lead 125 million people to die. Earth's global temperature could drop by 5 degrees Celsius, which would cause major agricultural challenges.

The researchers estimate that the disaster could trigger a global famine.

Pakistan and India have fought three wars over Kashmir, a disputed territory to which both nations lay claim. Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan, recently suggested the countries could be headed toward another.

"There is a potential that two nuclear-armed countries will come face to face at some stage," Khan said at the United Nations annual summit in September, referring to the Kashmir conflict.

Together, India and Pakistan possess 2% of the world's nuclear arsenal: India is estimated to have around 140 nuclear warheads, while Pakistan is estimated to have around 160. But they're in an arms race to acquire more weapons.

By 2025, India and Pakistan could have expanded their arsenals to 250 warheads each, according to a new paper that predicts what might happen if the two nations entered into a nuclear war.

In that extreme scenario, the researchers write, a cloud of black soot could envelop the sky, causing temperatures to fall dramatically. Key agricultural hotspots would lose the ability to grow crops, triggering a global famine.

"It would be instant climate change," Alan Robock, an author of the study, told Business Insider. "Nothing like this in history, since civilization was developed, has happened."

His paper estimates that up to 125 million people could die.

Nuclear weapons are becoming more powerful

Robock said the situation outlined in the paper isn't likely, but it's possible. So to determine the hypothetical consequences of a nuclear war between Pakistan and India, the researchers sought the advice of military experts.

"We clearly don't want to burn cities and see what would happen," Robock said. "Most scientists have test tubes or accelerators. Nature is our laboratory, so we use models."

The paper doesn't speculate as to which nation is more likely to initiate a conflict. But it estimates that if India wanted to destroy Pakistan's major cities, the nation would need to deploy around 150 nuclear weapons. The calculations assume that some of these weapons might miss their target or fail to explode, so the model is based on the explosion of 100 weapons in Pakistan.

If Pakistan attacked India's major cities, the researchers estimated, about 150 nuclear weapons would likely go off.





If all of those bombs were 15-kiloton weapons — the size of the "Little Boy" atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima, Japan — the researchers predict that 50 million people would die.

But Robock said the US' nuclear weapons today are around 100 to 500 kilotons, so it's likely that India and Pakistan will have acquired more powerful weapons by 2025, the year in which his simulation takes place. If the nations were to use 100-kiloton weapons, the study suggests, that conflict could kill about 125 million people.

A nuclear war between India and Pakistan could wreck Earth's climate

Nuclear explosions produce sweltering heat. Structures catch on fire, and then winds either spread those flames or the fire draws in the surrounding air, creating an even larger blaze known as a firestorm.

