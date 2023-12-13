India Parliament Lower House Adjourned After Security Breach

(Bloomberg) -- The lower house of India’s parliament was adjourned after a likely security breach on Wednesday, coinciding with the anniversary of a terrorist attack two decades ago.

Two people jumped into the house from the visitors’ gallery and rushed toward the Lok Sabha speaker’s chair, opposition lawmaker Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar told reporters. The people were caught by security officials, she added.

Images and videos showed that the individuals released some fumes inside the parliament’s chamber, while one attempted to hop over the benches as lawmakers surrounded him. They were carrying cannisters and sprayed some gas, Dastidar added.

On Dec. 13, 2001, 11 people were killed in a shootout after India’s parliament was attacked by some gunmen. India blamed Pakistan-linked groups for the attack and the incident brought the two countries close to the brink of another war.

“Somewhere, there has been a breach,” Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of the opposition Congress party in the lower house, said, adding the incident happened after “we remembered the martyrs from the 2001 attack.”

--With assistance from Swati Gupta.

