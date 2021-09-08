India: One dead and many missing after boats collide in Assam

At least one person has died and more than 30 people are missing after a passenger boat capsized following a collision with another vessel in north-east India, police say.

The boat was carrying 120 people when it turned over on the Brahmaputra river near Jorhat in Assam state.

Forty-two people have been rescued, officials said. Some swam to shore.

Local people with boats have joined a massive rescue effort to find the missing.

"We rescued a lot of people with the help of locals and other disaster response forces," Jorhat Police Superintendent Ankur Jain said.

"We rescued one more girl during the operations but she couldn't make it. So far, there has been one confirmed death."

He went on to say: "We have rescued 42 people. According to the figures we have, at least 30 more people are missing."

The capsized boat was coming from Jorhat when it crashed into the boat coming in the opposite direction on the Brahmaputra river.

The incident happened around 16:30 (11:00 GMT), local media report.

Videos uploaded to social media showed the boat capsizing after the crash, with some people trying to cling on while others jumped into the water.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that "all possible efforts are being made to rescue the passengers".