India plans safety rating system for passenger cars

FILE PHOTO: Traffic moves on a road in a heat haze during hot weather on the outskirts of Ahmedabad,
·1 min read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will introduce a safety rating system for passenger cars - a measure it hopes will encourage manufacturers to provide advanced safety features and will boost the "export worthiness" of vehicles produced in the country.

The road transport ministry said in a statement it will assign a rating of one to five stars for cars, based on tests assessing adult and child occupant protection as well as safety assist technologies.

The new system is slated to come into effect in April 2023.

India, which has some of the world's deadliest roads, has also proposed mandating that all passenger cars have six air bags, despite resistance from some carmakers which say it will increase the cost of vehicles. Current rules call for two airbags - one for the driver and one for the front passenger.

India is the world's fifth-largest car market, with annual sales of around 3 million units a year. Maruti Suzuki, majority owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor, and Hyundai Motor are the biggest-selling automakers.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Aditi Shah in New Delhi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Recommended Stories

  • Austin businesses react to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

    Abortion opponents cheered the news that Roe v. Wade was being overturned, but supporters of women's right to choose to terminate a pregnancy were up in arms. That included a growing chorus of corporate interests that that have decried limiting abortion as an assault on women's reproductive rights — and in some cases as an economic issue that could impact site selection decisions.

  • Queen, politicians to inaugurate refugee museum in Denmark

    Denmark's Queen Margrethe and Germany’s deputy chancellor will inaugurate a new museum Saturday that tells the story of the generations of refugees who have shaped Danish society, starting with Germans who fled the Soviet advance during World War II. Flugt — Refugee Museum of Denmark was created on the site of a camp in Oksboel, a town in southwestern Denmark, that housed up to 100,000 refugees from Germany in the postwar years.

  • Disney, Amazon, Netflix among companies offering travel benefits to obtain abortions

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle discusses how companies are increasingly offering benefits that help employees receive health care out of state, including abortions.

  • Germany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate Blow

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Overturns Roe, Transforming Abortion-Rights FightProtest Latest: NY, DC Marches Grow as Justice’s Home TargetedJustice Kavanaugh Says States May Not Bar Travel to Obtain an AbortionStocks Roar Back With Best Week in a Month: Markets WrapEnding Roe Is Institutional Suicide for Supreme CourtGermany is pushing for Group of Seven nations to walk back a commitment that would halt the financing of overseas fossil fuel projects by the end of the year

  • El-Erian: It’s 'uncomfortably possible' that the Fed will 'push us into recession'

    The Federal Reserve’s ability to achieve a “soft landing” in its fight against inflation is looking increasingly less likely, a growing number of economists are suggesting.

  • India’s biggest automobile maker is under probe over its EV catching fire

    Tata Motors, India’s largest automobile manufacturer, is under the radar over a fire incident. Responding to the video, Tata Motors issued a statement saying it is investigating the incident. The accident also adds to growing scepticism around electric vehicles in India where they have been grabbing bad press due to similar incidents, raising concerns around safety.

  • Live webcam stream captures Miami plane crash

    At least seven people were injured after plane crash-landed and caught fire on Miami International Airport runway

  • Roku Stands to Benefit From Netflix’ Ad-Driven Tier, Says Needham; Here’s What You Need to Know

    There’s a rumor going round stipulating Netflix (NFLX) might be considering bringing Roku (ROKU) under its wing. Recall, the two have much shared history, with Roku actually starting out as part of Netflix before CEO Anthony Wood’s project was spun off back in 2008. Netflix’ apparent renewed interest comes at a time when it is mulling over finally adding an ad-driven tier to its service, an act it has constantly refused to consider during its history. However, the lack of new sub growth has now

  • Fed’s Bullard says rapid rise in interest rates now is the best way to avoid recession later

    Bullard says the U.S. stands a better chance of avoiding a recession if the central bank jacks up interest rates faster than usual to tame inflation.

  • Fury over abortion rights outside Supreme Court

    STORY: The court, in a 6-3 ruling powered by its conservative majority, upheld a Republican-backed Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The vote was 5-4 to overturn Roe, with conservative Chief Justice John Roberts writing separately to say he would have upheld the Mississippi law without taking the additional step of erasing the Roe precedent altogether.The reverberations of the ruling will be felt far beyond the court's high-security confines - potentially reshaping the battlefield in November's elections to determine whether Biden's fellow Democrats retain control of Congress and signaling a new openness by the justices to change other long-recognized rights.The decision will also intensify debate over the legitimacy of the court, once an unassailable cornerstone of the American democratic system but increasingly under scrutiny for its more aggressively conservative decisions on a range of issues.The ruling restored the ability of states to ban abortion. Twenty-six states are either certain or considered likely to ban abortion. Mississippi is among 13 states with so-called trigger laws to ban abortion with Roe overturned.In a concurring opinion that raised concerns the justices might roll back other rights, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas urged the court to reconsider past rulings protecting the right to contraception, legalizing gay marriage nationwide, and invalidating state laws banning gay sex.The justices, in the ruling written by conservative Justice Samuel Alito, held that the Roe decision that allowed abortions performed before a fetus would be viable outside the womb - which occurs between 24 and 28 weeks of pregnancy - was wrongly decided because the U.S. Constitution makes no specific mention of abortion rights.Women with unwanted pregnancies in large swathes of America now may face the choice of traveling to another state where the procedure remains legal and available, buying abortion pills online, or having a potentially dangerous illegal abortion.Empowering states to ban abortion makes the United States an outlier among developed nations on protecting reproductive rights, the Democratic president added.Biden urged Congress to pass a law protecting abortion rights, an unlikely proposition given its partisan divisions. Biden said his administration will protect women's access to medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration including pills for contraception and medication abortion, while also combating efforts to restrict women from traveling to other states to obtain abortions.Britain, France and some other nations called the ruling a step backward, although the Vatican praised it, saying it challenged the world to reflect on life issues.U.S. companies including Walt Disney Co , AT&T and Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc said they will cover employees' expenses if they now have to travel for abortion services.The number of U.S. abortions increased by 8 percent during the three years ending in 2020, reversing a 30-year trend of declining numbers, according to datareleased on June 15 by the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

  • Putin’s War Is Forcing Italy to Rethink Its Historic Ties to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of Italy’s industry lobby, Carlo Bonomi, traveled to Kiyv recently to demonstrate the business community’s support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Overturns Roe, Transforming Abortion-Rights FightProtest Latest: NY, DC Marches Grow as Justice’s Home TargetedJustice Kavanaugh Says States May Not Bar Travel to Obtain an AbortionStocks Roar Back With Best Week in a Month: Markets WrapEnding Roe Is Institutional Suicide for

  • Volkswagen Is Coming for Tesla's Throne

    Volkswagen is launching a new weapon in its war with Tesla for world electric vehicle domination. The four-door vehicle, which Volkswagen described as "the future model for the upper-middle class in China," is expected to go on sale in the world's largest automotive market in the second half of 2023. The model was initially scheduled to debut in China in April, but those plans were shelved after a flare-up of covid-19 cases sparked the postponement of the Beijing Auto Show.

  • After years of fighting Roe, conservatives celebrate but have an eye to the future

    After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision establishing a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion, the response among anti-abortion advocates was a mixture of jubilation and a forward-looking resolve.

  • Juul can keep selling e-cigarettes as court blocks FDA ban

    Juul can continue to sell its electronic cigarettes, at least for now, after a federal appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked a government ban. Juul filed an emergency motion earlier Friday, seeking the temporary hold while it appeals the sales ban. The e-cigarette maker had asked the court to pause what it called an “extraordinary and unlawful action” by the Food and Drug Administration that would have required it to immediately halt its business.

  • Darden Restaurants and Kroger Raise Dividends in a Quiet Week for Payouts

    Darden Restaurants and Kroger declared dividend increases this week. Darden Restaurants (ticker: DRI) plans to boost its quarterly dividend to $1.21 a share, a 10% increase from $1.10. Supermarket operator Kroger (KR) declared a quarterly dividend of 26 cents a share, up from 21 cents, for an increase of nearly 24%.

  • Toyota recalls first mass-produced EVs less than 2 months after launch

    Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it would recall 2,700 of its first mass-produced electric vehicles (EVs) for the global market because of a risk the wheels could come loose. The world's largest automaker by sales submitted the recall of the bZ4X SUVs to Japan's transportation ministry. Of the 2,700 vehicles, 2,200 were earmarked for Europe, 260 for the United States, 10 for Canada and 110 for Japan, the company said.

  • Boat of the Week: Hockey Legend Wayne Gretzky on His Gorgeous New Mahogany Steinway Day Boat

    The 34-footer can reach 50 mph, giving the former NHL star a fast, unmistakable presence on Idaho's Lake Coeur d'Alene, even without the Canadian flag on back.

  • Spain finalizes $2.1 billion deal for 20 Eurofighters to replace old F-18s

    Eurofighter had something of a lock on replacing the oldest of Spain's U.S.-made planes, stationed on the popular tourist island of Gran Canaria, and the government in Madrid had cleared the purchase in late 2021.

  • Spirit Airlines makes emergency landing at Detroit Metro Airport: 'People were throwing up'

    A possible mechanical issue forced a Spirit Airlines flight to make an emergency landing at Detroit Metro Airport, an official said.

  • Musk Cites Tesla Bankruptcy Fears, Wants You to Know Something Big

    Despite bankruptcy fears, layoffs, and lawsuits, Elon Musk wants people to know about Tesla's recent American-made win.