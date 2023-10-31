India to Probe Modi Rivals’ Claims of iPhone Hack Attempts
(Bloomberg) -- India will investigate the claims of lawmakers from Prime Minister ’s main opposition party that they have received messages from Apple Inc. warning of possible state-sponsored hacking attempts of their iPhones.
The Indian government “takes its role of protecting the privacy and security of all citizens very seriously and will investigate to get to the bottom of these notifications,” Technology Minister wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, Modi’s key opposition Indian National Congress’s leader Rahul Gandhi said several of his party officials received the warnings on their iPhones, which could be an attempt to obtain sensitive data. “Everyone in my office has received it,” he told reporters in New Delhi Tuesday, adding that several other politicians outside his party have also received such notifications.
Apple, in response, said it couldn’t attribute the threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker. “It’s possible that some Apple threat notifications may be false alarms, or that some attacks are not detected,” it said in a statement. The government has also asked Apple to join the investigations, Vaishnaw wrote.
