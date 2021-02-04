India protests: how Rihanna brought attention to the plight of farmers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Wallen
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Protest against farm laws at Kandela village&#xa0; - DANISH SIDDIQUI&#xa0;/REUTERS
Protest against farm laws at Kandela village - DANISH SIDDIQUI /REUTERS

A tweet from pop star Rihanna questioning why the world wasn’t paying attention to India’s ongoing farmers’ protests prompted a rare rebuttal from the Indian Government and a fierce debate over celebrity activism. But what is happening in India and why is one of the world's most famous popstars paying attention?

What’s happening in India?

Hundreds of thousands of India’s farmers have occupied the streets surrounding the city of New Delhi, protesting at the removal of government price guarantees for their produce. They say it will decimate their profits and lead to the monopolisation of agriculture by several large corporates. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has refused to scrap the laws after eleven rounds of talks.

The demonstrations have been rolling for more than 70 days now, and pose a serious challenge to Mr Modi.

People attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers&#39; protest against farm laws at Kandela village in Jind district in the northern state of Haryana, India - DANISH SIDDIQUI&#xa0;/REUTERS
People attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws at Kandela village in Jind district in the northern state of Haryana, India - DANISH SIDDIQUI /REUTERS

The movement is at a critical juncture with the number of protesting farmers and riot police swelling at three main protest sites, ahead of a nationwide strike planned for Saturday. Tension has been building since violent clashes occurred between the police and farmers in New Delhi on Jan 26, which resulted in the death of one farmer.

Eye-witnesses and family members of the farmer allege he was shot by Delhi Police but authorities say he died after his tractor overturned.

The Indian Government has also launched an unprecedented crackdown on freedom of speech, filing charges against journalists and requesting Twitter shut down the accounts of 250 people.

Why has Rihanna got involved?

On Tuesday evening, popstar Rihanna shared a CNN article to her 101 million Twitter followers with the caption “why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest”. The post has since been liked more than 730,000 times, becoming a top trending topic in the United States and succeeded in drawing global attention to protests.

It is unclear why the singer chose now as the time to intervene in Indian domestic politics - she didn’t comment on last year’s mass public protests over a new 'Islamophobic' citizenship law, for example - but the tweet proved as provocative as her music.

The 32-year-old Barbadian pop star regularly tweets on sociopolitical and human rights issues worldwide, showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement and for Myanmar.

In 2020, she personally donated £1.5 million for Covid-19 relief and has been a vocal advocate for the education of women worldwide.

Who else is backing the protests?

Following Rihanna’s tweet, several other public figures expressed their support for the protests on Twitter, including Greta Thunberg and Meena Harris, the niece of the US Vice President.

Within India, the protests enjoy considerable public support because approximately half of Indians are employed within agriculture and so Rihanna’s tweet was met positively.

The response of global leaders to the protests has been muted. Some observers say governments are reluctant to criticise India, a global power and regional stalwart in curtailing the rise of China.

A planned visit to India by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on Jan 26, was postponed because of Covid.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did publicly refer to the protests as “concerning” in December, under pressure from Canada’s sizeable Punjabi community, receiving a dressing down from the Indian Government in response.

What happens now?

To the surprise of many, the Indian Government published a statement on Wednesday in response to tweets from Rihanna and other public figures.

“Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken,” it said. “The temptation of social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible.”

The singer’s post was also met with a string of almost identical tweets requesting Rihanna stay out of India’s internal affairs from many of the country’s Bollywood and cricket stars, leading to allegations it was a pre-planned, scheduled response.

Rihanna is yet to respond to the Indian government but the lengthy, firm response to her post demonstrates the growing power celebrities can wield on social media.

Is this part of a wider trend?

It's not just Rhianna using social media to back political action: celebrities have become powerful vectors in highlighting international news stories through Instagram and Twitter.

Rihanna's comments, "why aren’t we talking about this?", are an increasingly common refrain.

In October 2020, as conflict raged on between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Kim Kardashian West directed her power towards the cause.

“Please share the news,” she posted on her Instagram account. “We are praying for the brave men & women risking their lives.”

In turn, the level of celebrity attention itself can become a story. Protests against police brutality in Nigeria intensified towards the end of October, with articles soon following listing the most famous backer - from pop star Beyonce to supermodel Naomi Campbell.

British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua said he was looking into donations to support locals. "This was never a trend for me! It's real life and I want to learn how to make lasting change," he said.

Actor John Boyega speaks to the crowd during a Black Lives Matter protest in Hyde Park on June 3, 2020 in London - Getty Images Europe&#xa0;/Getty Images Europe&#xa0;
Actor John Boyega speaks to the crowd during a Black Lives Matter protest in Hyde Park on June 3, 2020 in London - Getty Images Europe /Getty Images Europe

Some celebrities have become well-known for their involvement in political movements. John Boyega was seen at Black Lives Matter protests last summer, and came out in support of Sudan following a crackdown on pro-democracy protests that left over 100 dead in June 2019.

As news emerged of the violent repression of peaceful protestors, Instagram became flooded with posts of blue squares, each representing another person supporting a movement that held the potential to be life-changing for thousands.

Latest Stories

  • Israel's rapid rollout provides the first real-world proof that COVID vaccination works as well as promised

    Now that a huge share of Israelis have been vaccinated, experts are looking at the country’s experience as a kind of real-world, real-time experiment, with unique data that could start to answer some of our most pressing questions about the power of vaccines to curb the pandemic.  

  • Driver stuck in snow burns to death after repeatedly revving SUV's engine

    Little Ferry, New Jersey, police officers told the driver to let off the gas. When they tried to call for a tow truck, they noticed the SUV was on fire.

  • U.S. charges Seattle-based Proud Boys member for role in Capitol riots

    The U.S. Justice Department arrested and charged a top member of the Seattle chapter of the far-right Proud Boys group on Wednesday over allegations he had a role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 by pro-Trump followers. Separately, two other Proud Boy members including the leader of the group's Hawaii Chapter were indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to obstruct Congress, the Justice Department said. Prosecutors said that 30-year-old Ethan Nordean, also known as Rufio Panman, could face up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted on a charge of impeding an official government proceeding.

  • Indian protesters burn pictures of Greta Thunberg after she sides with striking farmers

    Outraged members of a Hindu nationalist group have burnt photographs of Greta Thunberg in New Delhi after the Swedish environmentalist tweeted in support of India’s protesting farmers. Amid rising tensions between protesting farmers and the authorities, members of the United Hindu Front also held signs saying India will "not tolerate interference in internal affairs." Hundreds of thousands of farmers are occupying the streets outside of New Delhi ahead of a planned nationwide strike on Saturday, their numbers swelling after a farmer died after violent clashes with police on January 26. Tweets by Ms Thunberg and the singer Rihanna have catapulted the farmers' protests into headline news worldwide; farmers believe proposed new agricultural laws will decimate their profits by privatising the farming industry. In addition to tweeting her support of the protests, Ms Thunberg also shared a "toolkit" advising how people could peacefully demonstrate against the laws. The “toolkit” advocated for Indians joining a farmers’ march into New Delhi, showing their solidarity on social media using specific hashtags and tweeting messages to Narendra Modi, India’s prime minister.

  • Turkey's Erdogan describes student protesters as terrorists

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has denounced student protesters as “terrorists" and vowed to crackdown on demonstrations opposing the appointment of a government loyalist to head Istanbul’s most prestigious university. Students and faculty members of Bogazici University have spent weeks protesting Erdogan’s Jan. 1 appointment of Melih Bulu, an academic who once ran for parliament as a candidate for Erdogan’s party. Scores of students have been detained amid the protests, some taken away following raids of their homes.

  • Lauren Boebert: QAnon-supporting Republican claims 38,000 miles worth of gas money on Congress expenses

    In order to justify a reimbursement of such a big amount, Boebert’s distance driven during the campaign has to be 38,712 miles

  • Prosecutors don't know where Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is, want him arrested again

    Prosecutors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, sought a new arrest warrant Wednesday for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with killing two people during an Aug. 25 protest against the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man now paralyzed from the waist down. The prosecutors said Rittenhouse has violated the terms of his $2 million bond by moving without informing the court or providing his new address. After a court filing sent to Rittenhouse was returned as undeliverable Jan. 28, Kenosha detectives visited Rittenhouse's listed address and discovered another man has been living there since mid-December, prosecutors explained. It is "extremely unusual for a defendant facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha County to post cash bond and be released from custody pending trial," prosecutors said in their motion. "Rarely does our community see accused murderers roaming about freely." Along with Rittenhouse's arrest, they asked the court to increase his bond by $200,000, noting that since his $2 million bond had been paid from a "dubious internet fundraising campaign," Rittenhouse "has no financial stake in the bond" and no incentive to cooperate since "he is already facing the most serious possible criminal charges and life in prison." Rittenhouse's lawyer, Mark Richards, responded Wednesday night, saying his client is in an undisclosed "safe house" due to death threats and "has stayed in constant contact" with his lawyers, if not the courts. He said he had offered to provide prosecutors with the new address if they would keep it secret, and they declined. Rittenhouse, now 18, is accused of fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounding a third man. He says he fired in self-defense. Prosecutors sought to amend the terms of his bail last month after video footage captured him drinking with a group of Proud Boys at a Wisconsin bar and flashing white-power hand signs. It is legal for 18-year-olds to drink in bars in Wisconsin if a parent is present, and Rittenhouse's mom was apparently at the bar with him. More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wantsWhat the SAG Awards nominations might tell us about the 2021 Oscars

  • Can diplomacy deter Iranian nuclear ambitions a second time?

    Biden pledges to lift sanctions if Iran curbs its nuclear program, only months away from a nuclear bomb, but neither Iran nor Israel seems convinced.

  • Seized guns destined for Colombia rebels in Venezuela: sources

    Eleven semi-automatic rifles and 12 magazines of ammunition seized in two Colombian police raids last month were destined for leftist National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas in Venezuela, a high-ranking police source said on Wednesday. Colombia's tax and customs police (POLFA) had on Tuesday heralded the late-January seizure of five Anderson AM-15 rifles of U.S. origin and five magazines of 5.56 caliber ammunition and the capture of two suspects, saying it was investigating whether the final destination was Venezuela.

  • Democrats unveil plan to erase $50,000 of student loan debt

    Representative Omar suggested the resolution may be the first step towards total student debt cancellation.

  • Gulf Arab states launch new restrictions over virus fears

    Gulf Arab states on Thursday launched new restrictions over fears of the coronavirus resurging across their countries. With populations including largely young and healthy foreign laborers, many Gulf countries have avoided the higher death tolls seen elsewhere around the world. In Saudi Arabia, where authorities already have banned travel to the kingdom from 20 countries, including the U.S., officials also ordered all weddings and parties suspended.

  • 27 Best Desk Lamps to Brighten Up 2021

    Let there be lightOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • McCarthy: Greene apologized, denounced QAnon

    The House is expected to vote Thursday about whether to strip Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments, over her past embrace of conspiracy theories. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says she apologized. (Feb. 4)

  • Mother died protecting daughter from hitmen allegedly hired by her brother

    Police said Beaux Cormier hired two of his friends to kill his niece to stop her from testifying in a rape trial against him.

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger mocks GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz after House GOP votes to keep Liz Cheney in leadership

    House Republicans voted by secret ballot Wednesday night to retain Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.) as the No. 3 leader in their caucus, so it's impossible to know which 145 Republicans voted to keep Cheney in leadership and which 61 voted to oust her for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump. But you'd be pretty safe betting that Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) — who joined Cheney and eight other GOP colleagues to impeach Trump — voted for Cheney and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who traveled to Wyoming to attack Cheney, did not. No we voted. You were just wrong by like, a huuuuuge margin. https://t.co/2iwjlxpB3J — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) February 4, 2021 Gaetz had assured Stephen Bannon on his "War Room" podcast that their faction of the GOP had enough votes to remove Cheney, but also predicted that the "establishment" would find some way to "avoid a vote." Cheney reportedly insisted on a vote during the closed-door House GOP meeting, in which she also pointedly declined to apologize for voting to impeach Trump. More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemProsecutors don't know where Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is, want him arrested againMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wants

  • UN worried Yemen's Houthis may renege on tanker examination

    The U.N. warned last year that the tanker, the FSO Safer, hasn't been maintained for more than five years and could cause an environmental, economic and humanitarian catastrophe. Experts fear the tanker could explode or leak, causing huge environmental damage to marine life and affect shipping in the Red Sea.

  • Gunman who killed FBI agents led a seemingly mundane life. But some neighbors were wary

    The FBI on Wednesday identified the gunman who mowed down five FBI agents at the door of his Sunrise apartment — but as agents pored over the crime scene for a second day, what prompted the violent outburst remained a mystery.

  • Biden decides to stick with Space Force as branch of U.S. military

    President Joe Biden is looking at all policies put in place by Republican predecessor Donald Trump, with a view toward possibly rolling them back, but not so the U.S. Space Force. "They absolutely have the full support of the Biden administration," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday about the Space Force, a day after her dismissal of a question about the service suggested Biden was less than enthusiastic about it. The Space Force was created as a separate branch of the U.S. military by Trump, who spoke enthusiastically about the need for a force to protect American interests in orbit and celebrated its new flag in an Oval Office ceremony.

  • Scotland's vaccine roll-out now 'motoring', insists Nicola Sturgeon ahead of over-80s deadline

    Scotland's troubled vaccine roll-out has finally started "motoring", Nicola Sturgeon has insisted ahead of Friday's deadline for all over-80s to be given a jab. The First Minister said 45,085 people were given their jabs on Wednesday, the third daily record in a row following the opening on Monday of mass vaccination centres in Edinburgh and Aberdeen. Although Scotland's roll-out continued to lag behind the other three home nations, she said it was starting to catch up on England. However, it fell further behind Wales and Northern Ireland. Ms Sturgeon admitted that some Scots over 80 may "fall through the cracks" but insisted that only "very small numbers" should not get their jabs by Friday. However, two senior Labour parliamentarians highlighted a series of cases they had received involving pensioners aged up to 97 who have not been contacted about a vaccine. Anas Sarwar, a Glasgow MSP and Scottish Labour leadership candidate, said his "inbox is overflowing with emails from anxious residents and care workers." Ian Murray, the Edinburgh South MP, said elderly residents in the city were "being kept in the dark", especially those who are housebound. Widespread concerns have also been raised by Scots over 70 who have not been invited for a jab. This was supposed to happen by the end of last week, only for the deadline to be extended until Saturday.

  • Daughter: Pakistan arrests rights activist in sedition case

    A Pakistani teacher, social worker and activist was arrested on Wednesday in the northwestern city of Peshawar, after a court denied him bail on charges of terror financing and sedition, his daughter said. Gulalai Ismail tweeted that her father, Mohammad Ismail, was taken into custody in a long-standing case that also charges her and her mother since 2019. According to Gulalai Ismail, the local court in Peshawar granted the provincial counter-terrorism authorities permission to hold her father for questioning for three days.