India raids second Chinese mobile company this month

FILE- A man speaks on his mobile phone in front of a shop selling Oppo phones in Noida, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Indian investigators have raided an Indian subsidiary of Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, accusing it of evading customs duties totaling 43.9 billion rupees ($551 million), the government said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
ASHOK SHARMA
·2 min read

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian investigators have raided an Indian subsidiary of Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, accusing it of evading customs duties totaling 43.9 billion rupees ($551 million), the government said Wednesday.

The Enforcement Directorate, India's financial crime investigation agency, said it sent a notice to the company seeking recovery of the money.

Oppo India, a subsidiary of China’s Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd, is the second Chinese mobile company to be searched by the directorate this month.

The actions underscore the tough scrutiny of Chinese companies following a Himalayan border standoff between the armies of the two nuclear-armed neighbors that began in 2020. Twenty Indian and four Chinese soldiers have been killed in the standoff.

Citing security concerns, India has also banned more than 300 Chinese mobile apps and has tightened rules on Chinese investment in India.

Oppo India is engaged in manufacturing, assembling, wholesaling and distributing mobile handsets and accessories in India.

In a statement, the directorate accused Oppo India of using ineligible duty exemptions totaling 2.9 billion rupees ($377 million) and improperly accounting for royalty and license fees. It said a large amount of money had been remitted to China to avoid payment of taxes in India.

A spokesperson for Oppo India could not immediately be reached for comment. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said in Beijing earlier this month that the Chinese government requires Chinese businesses doing business abroad to abide by local laws and regulations and supports the companies’ efforts to safeguard their rights and interests.

“We hope India will conduct investigations and law enforcement in accordance with the law, and provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises’ investment and operation in India,” Zhao said.

Indian investigators said last Thursday they searched dozens of offices of Chinese-owned Vivo Mobile India Private Limited as part of an investigation focusing on allegations of money laundering by the smartphone maker.

India’s Enforcement Directorate said it seized 119 bank accounts with 4.65 billion rupees ($58.76 million), 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) of gold bars and 7.3 million rupees ($92,405) in cash during the raids of the company owned by China’s BBK Electronics.

Recommended Stories

  • India says Oppo's local unit evaded $550 million in import tax

    India's Directorate Of Revenue Intelligence, part of the country's finance ministry, said on Wednesday phone-maker Oppo's India unit evaded customs duty of $550 million, following similar probes into local units of other Chinese giants Xiaomi and Vivo that prompted Beijing to issue a warning earlier this month. The finance ministry said it has found evidence that Oppo India "wilfully" wrongly declared description of certain items it imported in the nation, which allowed it to improperly avail duty exemption benefits of $374.3 million. The ministry said it searched the offices of Oppo India and members of its management team who "accepted the submission of wrongful description before the Customs Authorities at the time of import."

  • The coming chickpea shortage could affect far more than hummus

    While chickpeas are becoming more popular in the US, they have long been staple to diets in the Middle East and the Indian subcontinent.

  • The world has never seen an energy crisis like this before and may not have seen the worst of it yet, IEA chief says

    Consumers and businesses everywhere are feeling the pinch of soaring energy prices after Russia invaded Ukraine and it's only going to get worse.

  • Hungary orders export ban on fuels, curbs utility price caps

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has ordered an export ban on fuels like gas and scrapped a years-long cap on utility prices for higher-usage households, a senior aide said on Wednesday. The measures, which also include a plan to boost domestic gas output to 2 billion cubic metres from 1.5 billion, will take effect from August to ensure the continued supply of energy in winter, Orban's chief of staff Gergely Gulyas said. Gas supplies to Europe have tightened and fuel costs have soared since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February and subsequent sanctions, leaving countries scrambling to refill storage and diversify supply channels.

  • I stayed in a tiny, 107-square-foot hotel room that was inspired by an airline cabin. At $225 a night, it's not worth the price tag.

    Yotelair Changi Airport's Premium Queen Cabin is one of the tiniest hotel rooms in Singapore. It reminded me of a college dorm room.

  • Russia's Navalny launches international anti-corruption fund

    Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Monday launched an international anti-corruption organisation, a year after his Russian Anti-Corruption Foundation (ACF) was outlawed as extremist. Navalny's Telegram channel, which carries messages passed to his supporters via lawyers who are allowed contact with him, said the fund's advisory board would include former Belgian prime minister Guy Verhofstadt, political scientist Francis Fukuyama, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and historian Anne Applebaum, and Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalnaya. Navalny came to prominence by using his Foundation to catalogue the wealth of senior Russian officials in a series of caustic and widely watched videos, and has become President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critic.

  • Nevada man charged in 1982 killing of child in California

    A 70-year-old Nevada man has been charged in the 1982 killing of a 5-year-old girl who disappeared while walking to her kindergarten class in California after detectives solved the case using DNA evidence, authorities said. Robert John Lanoue, of Reno, Nevada, was charged last week in the killing of Anne Pham. Pham disappeared while walking to her kindergarten class at Highland Elementary School in Seaside, California, on Jan. 21, 1982.

  • SKorea spy agency searched amid squabbling over NKorea cases

    South Korean prosecutors raided the country’s main spy agency Wednesday in an investigation into two past North Korea-related incidents that drew criticism that the previous liberal government ignored basic human rights to improve ties with the North. New conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol, who took office in May, has accused his liberal predecessor, Moon Jae-in, of being “submissive” to North Korea and has moved to resolve persistent suspicions about the handling of the two cases. Wednesday’s raid came days after the National Intelligence Service, now under Yoon’s government, filed charges against two of its former directors who served under Moon.

  • NASA releases stunning Webb Telescope images, previewing discoveries to come

    NASA has released stunning first images from the James Webb Space Telescope. Mark Strassmann has the cosmic slide show.

  • Japan set to expand energy transition support to India

    Japan plans to provide support to India to drive the transition to clean energy, expanding a programme it launched last year for Southeast Asian nations, Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Wednesday. Japan's 'Asia Energy Transition Initiative' initially targeted supporting countries in the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) pushing towards net-zero carbon emissions, including $10 billion in finance for renewable energy, energy efficiency and liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects.

  • Man, 70, charged in 1982 rape and murder of 5-year-old girl in Monterey County

    Robert Lanoue of Reno was charged with murdering Anne Pham, who disappeared while walking to school in Seaside, Calif., in 1982.

  • Italy Pulls Ahead in Europe’s Rush to Cut Russia-Gas Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- Nearly five months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked a global energy crisis, Italy is pulling ahead in reducing its dependency on Moscow. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoThe country has cut i

  • Hall County man accused of molesting young girl he worked with at fast food restaurant

    He met the girl while working at a fast-food restaurant, according to the authorities.

  • 'These people must be saved': Ukrainians train in combat aid

    Ilona Khomenko was widowed nearly two months ago when her husband died in fighting in Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine. Khomenko, 29, is helping to train soldiers and civilians in combat first aid to help save lives as Russia's war in Ukraine is well into its fifth month. The training is mostly based in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

  • Tesla Is Doing to Car Makers What Apple Did to Nokia. Will History Repeat?

    New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu says a software problem at Volkswagen shows how much the traditional car business should fear Tesla.

  • Selena Gomez Proves She’s the Best Babysitter Taking Jessica Simpson’s Daughter to Olivia Rodrigo Concert

    Jessica Simpson revealed Selena Gomez took her daughter Maxwell Johnson to see Olivia Rodrigo in concert, gushing, "Thank you Selena for being a great babysitter."

  • US Navy officials say Pacific exercise is not aimed at China, but it zeroes in on defending Taiwan

    The Navy makes clear RIMPAC is never aimed at any specific country. But RIMPAC 2022 focuses on all the same skillsets that would be useful if China were to attack Taiwan, the head of the Pacific Fleet acknowledged.

  • Ancestral ties: India avidly watching British leadership race

    Half a world away from the political drama in London, many Indians are closely following the twists and turns of who replaces Boris Johnson as British prime minister, curious to see how two candidates with Indian ancestry fare. Rishi Sunak, the bookmakers' favourite to prevail, and Suella Braverman are campaigning for the Conservative party leadership and have made reference to the opportunities Britain gave members of minorities like them. If either were to win the race for the premiership, they would be the first prime minister of Indian origin in the United Kingdom.

  • U.S. auto agency will not allow EV owners to pick alert sounds

    U.S. auto safety regulators on Tuesday scrapped a 2019 proposal that would have allowed automakers to offer a variety of sound choices for electric vehicles and other "quiet cars." Electric vehicles are often harder to hear at lower speeds than gasoline-powered engines. Under rules mandated by Congress and finalized by NHTSA, automakers must add sounds to hybrid and electric vehicles when traveling at speeds of up to 18.6 miles per hour (30 km per hour) to help prevent injuries among pedestrians, cyclists and the blind.

  • New images of space from James Webb telescope revealed

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Cheung and Akiko Fujita check out the first full-color images taken from the James Webb space telescope.