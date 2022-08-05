India Lifts Rate to Pre-Pandemic Level to Fight Inflation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anup Roy
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Shaktikanta Das
    Shaktikanta Das
    Governer of the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI)

(Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank delivered its third straight interest-rate increase since May in an effort to return inflation to target and fend off further attacks on the currency. Bond yields and the rupee rose.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The repurchase rate was raised by 50 basis points to 5.40% Friday, a level last seen before the Covid-19 pandemic, as forecast by 16 of 36 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The Reserve Bank of India’s six-member rate-setting panel voted unanimously on the decision, while sticking with its resolve to withdraw accommodation.

Sovereign bonds declined after the hike, which most economists had expected to be less than a half-point. The 10-year yield rose 10 basis point to 7.26%. The rupee was up 0.5% at 79.0713 to a dollar.

“Inflationary pressures are broad based and core inflation remains elevated,” Governor Shaktikanta Das said in an address from Mumbai, adding that inflation is expected to remain above the tolerance level. The RBI targets inflation at 2%-6%.

Friday’s move mirrors the Federal Reserve-led global tightening of interest rates to rein in consumer-price gains, caused in part by supply snarls and energy price shocks following the war in Ukraine. Although global commodity prices are showing signs of softening, any immediate pass-through in India appears unlikely even as a weaker rupee and uneven monsoon rains cloud the outlook for prices.

“The MPC stressed that sustained high inflation could destabilize inflation expectations and harm growth in medium term,” Das said, while retaining the forecasts for economic as well as price growth for the current fiscal year.

RBI’s cautious view on inflation is justified on uncertainty on monsoon performance and sustainability of commodity price correction, said Anubhuti Sahay, Mumbai-based South Asia chief economist at Standard Chartered Plc. “We see terminal repo rate at 6% by end of 2022.”

Das said the RBI will remain watchful and maintain the stability of rupee. India’s currency fell nearly 7% year-to-date on foreign fund outflows and record trade deficit.

(Updates with more details)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Libor Jumps to Highest Since 2008 on Fed Hike Expectations

    (Bloomberg) -- The three-month London interbank offered rate for dollars climbed to a nearly 14-year high as traders brace for steady interest-rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, backing away from speculation the central bank will ease up as the economy shows signs of cooling. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanThe Libor rate r

  • European Gas Steadies as Gazprom Signals More Turbine Delays

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe reversed losses after Russia signaled that more equipment for the Nord Stream pipeline could be caught up in sanctions-related delays.Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThree compressor turbines in Russia are in need of repairs and may be subject to the same sanctions risks

  • China July export growth seen cooling, imports likely to rise: Reuters poll

    China's export growth is expected to have slowed in July, adding to signs of weakening global demand, while imports likely picked up slightly, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. Export momentum could moderate further in coming months, with China's official July factory survey signalling a contraction in orders. "The robust export growth seen over the past two years is really behind us and is set to decelerate over the next few quarters as major developed economies enter recessions amid a more synchronized global slowdown," said Nomura in a note.

  • India cenbank raises rates 50 bps as inflation concerns remain

    The Reserve Bank of India's key policy repo rate was raised by 50 basis points on Friday, the third increase in the current cycle to cool stubbornly high inflation that has remained above the central bank's tolerance band for six straight months. With June retail inflation hitting 7%, economists polled by Reuters had expected the third rate hike in as many months, but views were widely split between a 25 bps to a 50 bps increase. The monetary policy committee (MPC) raised the key lending rate or the repo rate to 5.40%.

  • AMC Falls on Plan for Equity-Unit Dividend With ‘APE’ Ticker

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. declared a special preferred stock dividend as a “reward” to its investors. Shareholders didn’t take it that way.Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeAdam Aron, chief executive officer of the world’s largest cinema chain, said the new financial instrument would be akin to a

  • Spirit AeroSystems eyes accelerated Boeing deliveries through 2022

    Even with a lowered overall target, Spirit will need to pick up the pace on the 737 MAX to hit its 2022 goal.

  • Insatiable Lithium Demand Fuels Investment Boom in Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- In the rocky deserts of Western Australia, a handful of little-known and once-shunned miners are suddenly in vogue as the electric vehicle industry clamors for a metal it can’t do without.Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeExecutives from Australia’s lithium industry were inundated by bankers and broker

  • Mystery of the ‘meme stock’ no one had ever heard of that went from $1 billion market cap to over $400 billion in a matter of days

    Even AMTD Digital seems to be at a loss as to why it is now so valuable.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    Is the bear market over? This is the question that everyone wants to know. After a near-historic decline over the first half of the year, the stock market has been on a roll over the past month, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 9%, while the Nasdaq is up 14%. JPMorgan's chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has an upbeat message for those concerned about the sustainability of the rally. “Risk markets are rallying despite some disappointing data releases, indicating bad news was already a

  • Major EV Company’s Stock Nosedives – Time to Invest or Sell?

    Electric vehicle (EV) company Lucid drastically slashed its production outlook for 2022 by 50% citing supply chain issues, which sent the stock tumbling more than 12% in pre-market trading on August...

  • Apple Has Been Dethroned as the Most Held Robinhood Stock: Here's What Replaced It

    Last year, retail investors made their presence known to Wall Street like never before. Online trading platforms like Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), which have been especially popular among the retail crowd, rolled out the red carpet for everyday investors to put their money to work on Wall Street. Robinhood offers commission-free trading on the major U.S. exchanges, allows its customers to make fractional-share purchases, and gifts free shares of stock (at random) to new members.

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian

    In 2019, global e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) placed an order to purchase 100,000 electric utility vehicles from Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) to help fulfill its goal to have an entirely green energy-powered delivery fleet by 2030. Along with the order, Amazon accumulated a stake in the electric vehicle maker. Fresh off its recent 20-for-1 stock split, Amazon posted its second-quarter 2022 financial results on July 28.

  • Warren Buffett Is Betting on a Stock the Market Doesn't Like

    In the first quarter of the year, Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) bought close to 9 million shares -- a roughly 2.9% stake -- in the large digital bank Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY), which specializes in auto lending. With inventory still being challenged and used car prices soaring, Ally has flourished, generating strong financial results since the pandemic started. Buffett and the market are clearly at odds here.

  • Want Passive Income? Buy This Dividend Aristocrat, Down 31%

    After a significant drop in share price after earnings, Sherwin-Williams makes for an outstanding buy-and-hold forever stock.

  • Indian rupee could hit record low if RBI does smaller hike - traders

    The Indian rupee may decline to a new lifetime low versus the U.S. dollar if the Reserve Bank of India on Friday decides to opt for a smaller rate hike, a trader said. Economists, however, differ on the size of the rate hike that the RBI will deliver as the central banks aims to strike the right balance between inflation and growth. The rupee was trading at 79.51 per U.S. dollar, 0.4% weaker on the day.

  • The stock market is headed for another big sell-off unless economic data quickly improves, Goldman Sachs says

    "[W]ait for additional clarity on the macro side before expecting a sustained and prolonged market turn," Goldman said.

  • I started the year with $3.85M but ‘have watched my accounts drop 20%.’ When I asked about it, I got ‘unsatisfactory’ answers from my financial adviser. That said, he ‘by and large has done well for me.’ What’s my move?

    Question: I have watched my accounts drop 20% this year, which is better than the market, but starting in March and again in May, I traded messages with my broker asking what, if any change in direction/investments they had made/would make given market volatility and challenging economic times, as I can see very little movement in the large basket of stocks they hold in my accounts. Or should there be a change in investment strategy and perhaps even going to some increased level of cash to take advantage of beaten down stocks? Answer: First up, the lack of quality communication between you and your broker is an issue – and could even be a reason to find someone who can and does explain what is happening with your accounts to you satisfactorily.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • Oracle layoffs also may be affecting Cerner employees

    As Oracle tries to digest its recent Cerner acquisition and respond to market headwinds, reports indicate that the Austin-based tech giant has started eliminating jobs.