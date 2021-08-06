India Holds Rates Amid Dissent on Lower-for-Longer Stance

Anirban Nag
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

India’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged at a record low to support the economy, even as a split appeared among policy makers on continuing with the lower-for-longer stance.

The Reserve Bank of India’s six-member Monetary Policy Committee retained its main repurchase rate at 4% on Friday, as predicted by all 29 economists in a Bloomberg survey. Policy makers voted 5-1 in favor of keeping the stance accommodative, a departure from the past when they were unanimous on the need to support growth amid an impending third wave of the pandemic.

That follows the pace of inflation breaching the RBI’s upper tolerance limit of 6% in the past two months, a trend attributed mainly to supply side disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. While the dissent from MPC member Jayanth Rama Varma isn’t the first, it comes at a time when markets are particularly edgy about any hints on unwinding of the ultra-easy monetary policy.

Last year, Varma opposed a decisive lower-for-longer-rate stance, citing a steep bond yield curve, which, he said, indicated doubts about the RBI’s ability to target inflation in a credible manner.

Shorter-dated bonds declined after the dissenting vote on policy stance. The yield on the 5.63% bond maturing in 2026 rose as much as 10 basis points to 5.81%, before paring gains as the RBI said it would also buy government bonds worth 500 billion rupees ($6.74 billion) in August. The benchmark 10-year yield was up three basis points to 6.24%.

Despite the inflationary pressures, Governor Shaktikanta Das said the time now was to nurture the nascent economic growth, given the recent high-frequency indicators from purchasing managers’ surveys to jobless data showing the recovery was muted.

This “policy meeting finally saw some implicit acknowledgment that continued disregard for inflation ultimately comes at the cost of policy credibility and markets eventually exacting higher risk premia,” said Aurodeep Nandi, an economist with Nomura Holdings Inc. in Mumbai.

While Das raised the inflation forecast to 5.7% for the current financial year, from 5.1% previously, he still cautioned that the trend was transitory and the economy needed continued support from all sides -- fiscal and monetary.

‘May Kill’

“The supply-side drivers could be transitory while demand-pull pressures remain inert, given the slack in the economy,” Das said about inflation. “A pre-emptive monetary policy response at this stage may kill the nascent and hesitant recovery that is trying to secure a foothold in extremely difficult conditions.”

The central bank retained its own growth forecast for the current financial year at 9.5% -- the same pace predicted by the International Monetary Fund. There are risks to that outlook from an impending wave of the pandemic, with forecasters warning a surge in outbreak as soon as this month.

“The messaging is consistent from RBI’s previous statements,” said Rahul Bajoria, a senior economist at Barclays Bank Plc. “They are prioritizing growth revival, but the one member voting against the stance is a mild hawkish surprise,” he said.

The central bank also announced enhancing the amount of the so-called variable rate reverse repos to drain liquidity from the banking system in stages, from the current 2 trillion rupees. Still, Das clarified that it shouldn’t be read as a reversal of the accommodative bias.

Das also announced the following measures:

Extends an on-tap Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations program by three months, allowing more time to banks to lend to stressed businessesRBI decided to amend some guidelines on export credit in foreign currenciesExtends by six months the deadline to hit targeted milestones under debt recast plans to help businesses impacted by the pandemic

(Adds details about dissenter in the third paragraph, and economist comments in the seventh.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • India cenbank raises inflation forecast as pressure builds for tapering stimulus

    The Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates steady at record lows on Friday, but it raised its inflation forecast and said it would normalise liquidity conditions in a signal that policymakers could be edging closer to tapering stimulus. As widely forecast, the RBI held the repo rate, its key lending rate, at 4% and kept the reverse repo rate, the borrowing rate, unchanged at 3.35%. All 61 economists polled by Reuters late last month had said they see no change in the repo rate which has been steady at 4% since May last year.

  • Bow fisherman shatters carp record; ‘A straight-up monster’

    A Missouri bow fisherman has shattered the state record with the recent catch of a 125-pound, 5-ounce bighead carp at Lake Perry.

  • Li Auto Said Poised to Raise $1.5 Billion in Hong Kong Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric vehicle maker Li Auto Inc. is set to raise about HK$11.8 billion ($1.5 billion) in its Hong Kong listing as it tells prospective investors it plans to price the shares at HK$118 apiece, according to people familiar with the matter.The price represents a discount of about 3.2% to Li Auto’s closing price on the Nasdaq on Thursday. The carmaker is selling 100 million shares in its Hong Kong listing and had set a maximum price of HK$150 apiece for the portion reserved

  • Best FANG Stocks ETFs for Q4 2021

    FANG is an acronym for Facebook Inc. (FB), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Netflix Inc. (NFLX), and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL). These companies represent a variety of different sectors, ranging from communication services to technology to consumer discretionary, but are often grouped together because they historically have been among the fastest-growing, most innovative, and most successful large companies in the world.

  • What’s Bitcoin? A beginner’s guide to the world’s first cryptocurrency

    A beginner's guide to Bitcoin.

  • US plans to require Covid vaccine for foreign travellers

    Most international travellers will eventually need to be vaccinated when the US reopens borders.

  • This Top Computer and Technology Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    Finding strong, market-beating stocks with a positive earnings outlook becomes easier with the Zacks Rank.

  • 3 Ridiculously Overpriced Stocks That Could Crash in a Market Correction

    Many investors are worried about a market crash as stock values continue to hover at record levels. Three stocks I would consider selling today are Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV), Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), and Snap (NYSE: SNAP). Healthcare company Shockwave Medical uses shockwaves to break up calcium deposits.

  • Stop Trying for Moonshots, Wall Street Bets These 4 Stocks Can Return 38% to 73% in 1 Year

    Because of the out-of-this-world gains made by meme stocks like AMC Entertainment and GameStop, which are up almost 1,500% and 710% so far this year, respectively, too many investors might be getting the idea they should be shooting for the moon, too. You can still find stocks that are significantly undervalued by the stock market and that could offer outsize returns in a year's time without going for moonshots. The four stocks below are primed for much more attainable gains.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Reddit Crypto Traders Rush for Riches Before the Pros Invade

    (Bloomberg) -- Matthew Tweed is worlds apart from Wall Street traders. The 20-year-old finished high school just two years ago, never went to college and works out of his bedroom at the family home in Surrey, England.Yet thanks to the fragmented new world of crypto, Tweed is making markets in Bitcoin derivatives with his one-man operation, which is connected to two of the largest exchanges -- alongside the hedge fund pros.After learning how to build low-latency market-making systems from a stran

  • Adidas hit by China boycott, Vietnam factory closures

    Adidas felt the impact of a Chinese boycott of Western brands on its second-quarter results on Thursday and is also suffering from the closure of factories in major supplier Vietnam due to rising COVID-19 infections. The German sportswear company still raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability as it said it has seen demand recover in China since calls for a boycott in late March, and said it hopes to restore production in Vietnam soon. But Adidas shares were down 4.1% by 0950 GMT as analysts noted that its growth was lagging rivals Nike and Puma, which both reported that sales nearly doubled in recent earnings releases.

  • This Semiconductor Growth Stock Just Crushed Earnings

    Cohu provides essential technology and testing equipment to major semiconductor producers, and it's thriving.

  • 5 EV Stocks with Bullish Outlooks

    Electric Vehicles' (EV) popularity among consumers and investors suggests that the EV revolution is finally here, after years of wait and hype. Their growing sales, positive impact on the environment (reduction of carbon emission), favorable policies (government grants and subsidies to promote EV), and growing infrastructure (increase in public charging stations) indicate that electric vehicles are not far from becoming mainstream. So using the TipRanks stock comparison tool, let’s compare five

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.

  • OPKO Health's, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO is on a Buying Spree Before the US Drug Approval Decision

    OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. Their CEO has been continuously buying shares, and we were curious as to why that might be.

  • This Unusual Pot Stock Is Thriving Amid the Cannabis Boom

    The cannabis boom amid the coronavirus pandemic benefited the marijuana industry to a large extent. The marijuana boom also proved beneficial even for companies that do not directly grow or produce marijuana. One such pot-related company is Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires properties from medical cannabis companies and leases them back.

  • What Crypto Analysts Are Saying About the Ethereum Hard Fork

    "The notion of ethereum becoming a deflationary cryptocurrency in the future is now tangible, and the effects on ethereum’s valuation could be profound," said one analyst.

  • These High-Growth Stocks Are Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market had a tough day on Wednesday, although the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to gain a bit of ground despite pressure elsewhere. Two countervailing factors are forcing investors to maintain a balancing act, as corporate earnings have remained generally strong but economic data continues to show ongoing weakness. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) have been a couple of the most exciting companies for investors over the past year.

  • Bonds Are Terrible Deals Right Now. What to Buy Instead.

    Treasuries may afford safety, but at yields far below inflation, you’re losing money every month, says one strategist.