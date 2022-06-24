India records 17,336 new coronavirus cases, a four-month high

A healthcare worker collects a COVID-19 test swab sample from a man in New Delhi
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India recorded 17,336 new daily infections of the coronavirus, the health ministry said on Friday, the highest single-day rise since Feb. 20, according to a Reuters tally.

India's richest state of Maharashtra recorded more than 5,200 new infections on Wednesday, state authorities said, with 2,479 of those coming from the financial capital of Mumbai.

Daily infections in India have been rising for the past month, and the number announced on Friday was a jump of more than 4,000 from Thursday's, which stood at 13,313.

The number of daily deaths from COVID-19 went up by 13, the ministry said, taking total mortalities to 524,954.

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar in Mumbai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Recommended Stories

  • Cisco wins reversal of $2.75 billion damages award because judge's wife owned stock

    (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Thursday threw out a more than $2.75 billion award against Cisco Systems Inc, saying the trial judge should have disqualified himself after learning that his wife owned Cisco stock. The 3-0 decision by the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals was also a defeat for Centripetal Networks Inc, a Virginia company that had sued Cisco for damages and royalties for allegedly copying five cybersecurity patents. The trial judge, U.S. District Judge Henry Morgan in Norfolk, Virginia, found Cisco liable for patent infringement in October 2020, two months after learning that his wife owned 100 Cisco shares worth $4,688.

  • Heavy-duty Russian bomb is removed from the roof of a nine-story building in Kharkiv

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - THURSDAY, 23 JUNE 2022, 17:43 Bomb disposal experts have neutralised an FAB-500 bomb, which was on the roof of a 9-storey residential building in Pivnichna Saltivka, Kharkiv. Source: State Emergency Service Details: It is stated that the State Emergency Service bomb disposal team carried out a very risky operation to neutralise the FAB-500 bomb.

  • How will investigators get answers on Miami crash-landing? It involves the plane and crew

    A plane that caught fire after landing in Miami remained on the airport runway Thursday as a team of federal investigators worked to gather clues on what went wrong.

  • Afghanistan earthquake: 'Every street you go you hear mourning'

    Witnesses describe desperate scenes after a powerful earthquake hits Afghanistan.

  • Taliban calls for aid as it struggles to respond to massive earthquake that killed 1,000 in Afghanistan

    Afghanistan just suffered its deadliest earthquake in two decades, and the new Taliban government is asking for help.

  • Powerful earthquake kills more than 1,000 people in Afghanistan

    Almost 1,000 people reportedly killed in Afghanistan's earthquake-prone eastern mountains as temblor strikes in the middle of the night, with people asleep in their homes.

  • At least 1,000 people killed after magnitude 5.9 earthquake in Afghanistan, marking deadliest in 2022 so far

    The USGS said the earthquake hit near the city of Khōst, in southeastern Afghanistan. Some of the villages hit are in remote mountainous areas.

  • From biorobots to babies: The 5 most surprising, disturbing 'Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes' takeaways

    HBO's "Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes" shows actual scenes around the 1986 nuclear power plant disaster. The surprising revelations are disturbing.

  • At least 1,000 dead in Afghanistan earthquake

    STORY: Emergency crews were rushing to bring relief in Afghanistan after an earthquake on Wednesday left at least 1,000 people dead and, and hundreds more injured…Many of the victims were children… some were treated for broken bones and head injuries...A man who gave only the name Habibullah was receiving care at a local hospital. “The earthquake hit around 2 in the morning. It was too dangerous. We left home immediately. A lot of people were injured.” The United States Geological Survey said the 5.9 magnitude quake struck about 27 miles from the southeastern city of Khost, in the eastern province of Paktika, near the border with Pakistan.It is likely to become the deadliest earthquake in Afghanistan in twenty years…Shaking was felt by about 119 million people in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said on Twitter, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in Pakistan. Loretta Hieber Girardet from the United Nations' disaster risk reduction office said efforts to provide relief and save people trapped under rubble would face huge challenges due to the terrain, poor infrastructure and recent flooding. “This area – Paktika, very remote. The road access is very poor even in the best of times… (flash) The problem will be obviously, whether or not there would be the type of heavy machinery you would need to be able to get to people that are trapped under rubble in a quick enough time period to save lives.” Afghanistan is also grappling with a severe economic crisis. In response to the Taliban takeover last year, many countries imposed sanctions on Afghanistan's banking sector and cut billions of dollars in development aid. Jens Laerke is from the UN office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affars:“It's in a country that's already on the brink, we know that. Food security situation is where we're talking about, we're close to a famine-like situation. So, people are really already hanging on by a thread, so when this disaster comes on top, the de facto authorities in Afghanistan did reach out and asked the UN for help.”U.S. President Joe Biden has directed the U.S. Agency for International Development and other partners to assess response options.U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the United Nations was fully mobilized and providing initial support. But mounting a rescue operation could prove a major test for the Taliban, who took over the country in August after more than 20 years out of power.

  • Afghanistan earthquake death toll reaches 1,000

    The death toll from an earthquake in Afghanistan on June 22 hit 1,000, with more than 600 injured. Helicopters flew into the damaged areas to provide medical supplies and food.

  • Afghanistan earthquake: Images show scale of devastation

    Afghans grapple with the aftermath of a 6.1-magnitude earthquake that killed more than 1,000 people.

  • Aid reaches Afghan earthquake zone, victims buried

    STORY: The magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck early on Wednesday about 160 km, (100 miles) southeast of Kabul, in arid mountains dotted with small settlements near the border with Pakistan.Aerial footage filmed by Afghan police on Wednesday (June 22) showed destroyed houses. Other footage showed people in Paktika province digging graves to bury the dead.The earthquake killed some 1,000 people and injured 1,500 injured, he said. More than 3,000 houses were destroyed.The toll makes its Afghanistan's deadliest earthquake in two decades, according to U.S. government data.About 600 people had been rescued from various affected areas on Wednesday night, disaster management officials said.

  • Deadliest earthquake in 20 years leaves more than 1,000 dead in Afghanistan

    Early Wednesday morning, a powerful earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, killing over 1,000 people and leaving more than 1,500 injured while many people were sleeping, officials told Bakhtar News Agency (BNA). As more details emerge from the rural mountain village, officials say the grim death toll is expected to grow. "The death toll is likely to rise as some of the villages are in remote areas in the mountains, and it will take some time to collect details," Salahuddin Ayubi, an interior min

  • Bangladesh, India race to help millions stranded in deadly flooding

    DHAKA/GUWAHATI,India (Reuters) -Authorities in Bangladesh intensified efforts on Wednesday to deliver food and drinking water to millions of people struggling after heavy rain unleashed catastrophic flooding across a quarter of the country. Bangladesh is considered one of the world's most climate-vulnerable countries, with a 2015 analysis by the World Bank Institute estimating about 3.5 million Bangladeshis are at risk of river flooding every year. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the government was working hard to rescue people trapped in the floods and provide relief.

  • Afghanistan quake: Gyan clinic with five beds for 500 injured patients

    A worker at the only health clinic in Gyan in Paktika province, tells the BBC how they were overwhelmed.

  • Devastating Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan As Taliban Struggles To Respond

    Following the collapse of the previous government and severe international sanctions, the country's humanitarian crisis has only deepened.

  • Biden assessing how to help Afghanistan after earthquake

    The White House on Wednesday said that President Biden is working to respond to a devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan by assessing how U.S. humanitarian assistance can address immediate needs. At least 1,000 people are believed to have been killed and nearly 1,000 injured after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit the country on Tuesday. Both…

  • One person killed and others injured as Mykolaiv is hit by guided missiles - mayor

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 22 JUNE 2022, 16:33 On the afternoon of 22 June, Mykolaiv was hit by guided missiles; early reports indicate that one person has been killed and three others injured.

  • Water receding slowly in flood-hit northeast Bangladesh

    Water levels were slowly receding Thursday in major rivers in Bangladesh's flood-hit northeast, bringing hopes of relief to millions of Bangladeshis, but woes continued in India’s northeast, where 5.5 million people remained affected, officials said. Up to 78 people have died in floods and 17 others in landslides in India’s Assam state, while at least 42 monsoon-related deaths have been recorded in Bangladesh since last month, when floods began ravaging parts of the two South Asian countries, forcing millions to take shelter away from their homes.

  • Afghans bury dead, dig for survivors of devastating quake

    Villagers rushed to bury the dead Thursday and dug by hand through the rubble of their homes in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake in eastern Afghanistan that state media reported killed 1,000 people. Under a leaden sky in Paktika province, the epicenter of Wednesday’s earthquake where hundreds of homes have been destroyed, men dug several long trenches on a mountainside overlooking their village. In villages across Gayan district, toured by Associated Press journalists for hours Thursday, families who had spent the previous rainy night out in the open lifted pieces of timber of collapsed roofs and pulled away stones by hand, looking for missing loved ones.