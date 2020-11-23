India records more than 44,000 new coronavirus cases

People are seen at a crowded market in Mumbai
People are seen at a crowded market in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India has recorded 44,059 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking its total to 9.14 million, data from the health ministry showed on Monday.

India has the second-highest number of infections in the world, after the United States, but the rate of increase in India has dipped since it hit a peak in September.

New daily cases have come in at fewer than 50,000 for more than two weeks, according to a Reuters tally.

Deaths rose by 511, according to the latest health ministry data, taking the total to 133,738.

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Robert Birsel)

