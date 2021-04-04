India recovers bodies of 20 more troops after Maoist clashes

  • A paramilitary soldier injured in a gunbattle with Maoist rebels on Saturday is brought for treatment at a hospital in Raipur, India, Sunday, April 4, 2021. India on Sunday recovered the bodies of 20 police and paramilitary troops who were killed in a gunbattle with Maoist rebels a day earlier in the forests of the eastern Chhattisgarh state. (AP Photo)
  • Ashok Juneja, the Inspector General for anti-Maoist operations, right, addresses the media in Raipur, India, Sunday, April 4, 2021. India on Sunday recovered the bodies of 20 police and paramilitary troops who were killed in a gunbattle with Maoist rebels a day earlier in the forests of the eastern Chhattisgarh state. (AP Photo)
1 / 2

India Maoist Rebels

A paramilitary soldier injured in a gunbattle with Maoist rebels on Saturday is brought for treatment at a hospital in Raipur, India, Sunday, April 4, 2021. India on Sunday recovered the bodies of 20 police and paramilitary troops who were killed in a gunbattle with Maoist rebels a day earlier in the forests of the eastern Chhattisgarh state. (AP Photo)
INDRAJIT SINGH
·2 min read

PATNA, India (AP) — India on Sunday recovered the bodies of 20 police and paramilitary troops killed in a gunbattle with Maoist rebels a day earlier in the forests of the eastern Chhattisgarh state, police said.

The fighting erupted Saturday when Indian security forces, acting on intelligence, raided a rebel hideout in Bijapur district, police said.

This was India's deadliest engagement with the Maoist rebels in four years. The government has said the insurgents, inspired by Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong, pose the country’s most serious internal security threat.

At least 22 Indian troops were killed and 31 others wounded, with seven in critical condition, said senior police officer D.M. Awasthi. One security force member was still missing, he said. The body of one female insurgent was recovered Saturday.

Ashok Juneja, the Inspector General for anti-Maoist operations, said the rebels also suffered heavy casualties but had carried away the bodies of their slain comrades. Speaking with The Associated Press by phone, Juneja said the fleeing rebels took weapons and ammunition from slain security personnel.

Another paramilitary officer, Hemant Kumar Sahu, said some 400 rebels had gathered in the area.

Indian soldiers have been battling the Maoist rebels across several central and northern states since 1967, when the militants — also known as Naxalites — began fighting to demand more jobs, land and wealth from natural resources for the country’s poor indigenous communities.

In 2017, hundreds of rebels ambushed security forces in the rebel heartland of Chhattisgarh, killing 25 commandos. Before that year, the deadliest Maoist attack was in 2010, when rebels killed 76 soldiers in Chhattisgarh.

Last month, a roadside bomb killed at least four Indian policemen and wounded 14 in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh state.

Years of neglect — marked by a lack of jobs, school and health care clinics — have helped to isolate the local villagers, making them open to overtures by the rebels, who speak their tribal languages and have promised to fight for a better future with more education, jobs and access to resources, especially in Chhattisgarh, one of India’s poorest states despite its vast mineral wealth.

Rebel attacks in other Indian states are less frequent, but also sometimes result in casualties.

Recommended Stories

  • Truck owner behind deadly Taiwan railway crash apologizes

    The owner of a construction truck that caused Taiwan's worst rail accident in decades, killing 48 people, apologized in tears while being led away from his home by police on Sunday. An investigation is underway as to how exactly Lee Yi-Hsiang's vehicle slid down onto the tracks Friday from a nearby construction site on the mountainous coast of eastern Hualien county. The changes came after some body parts were found to belong to one individual, a spokesperson for the Central Emergency Operation Center said.

  • Taapsee Pannu Displays Bold Career Choices and Bolder Opinions (EXCLUSIVE)

    Indian actor Taapsee Pannu is on a roll. She has just won best actress at India’s prestigious Filmfare awards for her role in Anubhav Sinha’s “Thappad” and wrapped shooting Anurag Kashyap’s “Dobaaraa.” Pannu also has a raft of films coming up, including Sony Pictures’ official remake of “Run Lola Run” (“Looop Lapeta”), cricket biopic “Shabaash […]

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE:HZON) Shares?

    If you want to know who really controls Horizon Acquisition Corporation II ( NYSE:HZON ), then you'll have to look at...

  • Vast archives at JFK Library help bring 'Hemingway' to life

    A new Ken Burns documentary on Ernest Hemingway — powered by vast but little-known archives kept at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston — is shedding new light on the acclaimed novelist. The truth about the man many consider America’s greatest 20th-century novelist — whose concise writing style made him an outsized celebrity who became a symbol of unrepentant American masculinity — is much more complex, said Lynn Novick, who collaborated with Burns on the three-part film. “We hope this film opens up opportunities to look at Hemingway in different ways,” said Novick, who has worked with Burns on several other documentaries including “The Vietnam War” and “Prohibition.”

  • Exclusive: ByteDance says India's freeze on bank accounts is harassment - court filing

    China's ByteDance has told an Indian court that a government freeze on its bank accounts in a probe of possible tax evasion amounts to harassment and was done illegally, according to a filing seen by Reuters. ByteDance in January reduced its Indian workforce after New Delhi maintained a ban on its popular video app TikTok, imposed last year after a border clash between India and China. Beijing has repeatedly criticised India over that ban and those of other Chinese apps.

  • First confirmed case of Indian coronavirus variant in U.S. found in California

    The strain was first detected last month by health officials in India.

  • NYC mayor hopeful Yang in hospital for apparent kidney stone

    New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang is in the hospital with an apparent kidney stone, his campaign said Friday. Yang, 46, went to the emergency room after experiencing abdominal pain Friday morning, co-campaign manager Chris Coffey said in a tweet. All of Yang’s campaign events for Friday were canceled.

  • Op-Ed: Derek Chauvin is in the courtroom, but the character of Black people is on trial in Minneapolis

    We have to remember, as Derek Chauvin's trial unfolds, that courtrooms are another place where too many cases of murder of Black people go to die.

  • 13-year-old sexually assaulted in broad daylight at her complex: HPD

    "He was very bold to sexually assault her at 1 p.m. when people were walking by. Someone could have seen something," HPD detective said.

  • 'No justice, no streets': Still grieving, Minneapolis residents wonder how city will move forward after Derek Chauvin trial

    As Derek Chauvin's murder trial takes place in a courthouse ringed with razor wire, Minneapolis is still reckoning with George Floyd's death.

  • Big Change Could Be Coming in How Stock Investors View Rising Treasury Yields

    Stock market investors may stop viewing higher yields as a detriment, but rather a sign that the economy is heating up. And that’s a good thing.

  • Ontario hastily reverses reopening as new variants usher in a third wave of Covid cases

    Canada’s most populous province has been warning of rapidly spreading coronavirus variants, as cases and ICU admissions surged A nurse talks to people in line at a Covid-19 testing center in Toronto, Ontario. Photograph: Geoff Robins/AFP/Getty Images Lisa Salamon-Switzman, an emergency room doctor in Toronto, had already worked through two deadly surges of the coronavirus pandemic when a new batch of patients recently began arriving that left her unsettled because of their low oxygen levels – and their age. “They’re younger than what we saw earlier and they don’t really understand how sick they are,” she said of patients who are in their 40s and 50s. “And now it’s become this huge, huge wave.” Doctors and epidemiologists in Canada’s most populous province have been warning for weeks that the loosening of restrictions, a lack of sick pay for essential workers –and the arrival of infectious new coronavirus variants would usher in a devastating third wave. On Thursday, as cases and ICU admissions spiralled, Ontario premier Doug Ford was forced to reverse plans to reopen and instead announced a one-month shutdown. The move comes as health officials warn that rapidly spreading variants of the coronavirus have put the province at risk. “As variants spread, Covid is killing faster and younger,” said Dr Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of Ontario’s Covid-19 science advisory table. The variants – essentially mutated versions of Covid-19 that can infect more easily and are believed to be more fatal – have become a growing problem in a number of provinces across the country. In British Columbia, the P1 variant, which was first discovered in Brazil, has spread quickly, and in recent days, the province has recorded their highest case load since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Quebec, which has long resisted shutting down schools, announced a lockdown in three cities this week as variants power an exponential outbreak of the virus. But in Ontario, the country’s economic hub, the province’s latest outbreak has become emblematic for the way in which the virus has disproportionately impacted essential workers in factories and warehouses, many of whom are low-income members of ethnic minorities. While the province’s restrictions are expected to blunt overall case growth, new modelling suggests nearly 800 patients are expected to be in the province’s ICU beds at the end of April – nearly double today’s rates. New cases have climbed steadily upwards in recent weeks, in tandem with the gradual re-opening of restaurants and schools. “What’s striking is that our hospitalization numbers don’t seem as high as they were in wave one or two. But our ICU numbers are as bad, if not worse. Patients are coming in sicker and going directly to the ICU,” said Salamon-Switzman. “It’s like the original Covid strain, but on steroids.” For doctors, the changing demographic of patients has exposed the deep inequities of the virus. “We know that the racialized populations impacted by Covid-19 far outweighs anybody else. And we know that the majority of these populations are essential workers who are working in factories but haven’t been given the opportunity yet to be vaccinated,” said Salamon-Switzman. While Canada secured one of the highest per-capita supplies of the vaccine, the rollout has been too slow to halt the virus’ rapid spread. Deaths in long term care have largely disappeared, the result of an early push to ensure the country’s most vulnerable residents were protected. “If the current situation is described as a race, the variants are ahead by a mile,” said Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health. Many of Salamon-Switzman’s patients who contract the virus in workplace settings have underlying health issues such as diabetes, heart and lung disease. These conditions make them high risk, but not yet able to qualify for a vaccine under the province’s guidelines. The mounting cases have also exposed the difficult choices workers must make. The province doesn’t offer guaranteed paid sick leave, and temporary or gig workers don’t often qualify for employee benefits. “Workers have to make a tough choice: either you stay home sick and not get paid, or you go to work,” said Gagandeep Kaur, an organizer with the Warehouse Workers Centre. “And because so many are parents as well, they have to worry that their kids might come home sick and infect them.” At the same time, the high cost of living in the city means many workers often live in shared apartments, says Kaur, amplifying the spread of the virus. And in regions hardest hit, many are temporary workers and don’t qualify for employer benefits. Until workers are given better access to vaccines and the chance to stay home if sick, Kaur worries the situation will continue to worsen in the coming weeks. “We keep talking about these essential workers. We call them leaders, heroes and providers,” she said. “But whatever we call them, the way they’re treated doesn’t really reflect that at all.”

  • Trump Urges Boycott of MLB, ‘Woke Companies’ after All-Star Game Moved from Georgia

    Former President Donald Trump on Friday called on Major League Baseball fans to boycott the organization over its decision to move the 2021 All-Star Game and 2021 draft out of Atlanta in response to a Georgia voting law that critics claim makes it more difficult for individuals, particularly black voters, to exercise their constitutional right to vote. Trump accused MLB leadership of being “afraid of the Radical Left Democrats,” in a statement on Friday. “Baseball is already losing tremendous numbers of fans,” Trump wrote, “and now they leave Atlanta with their All-Star Game because they are afraid of the Radical Left Democrats who do not want voter I.D., which is desperately needed, to have anything to do with our elections. “Boycott baseball and all of the woke companies that are interfering with Free and Fair Elections,” he added. “Are you listening Coke, Delta, and all!” Georgia governor Brian Kemp, a Republican, signed the bill into law last week. The legislation calls for changing the rules and processes for requesting an absentee ballot, including mandating that voters present valid forms of photo identification. The measure also regulates the future use of drop boxes, which were implemented as a COVID innovation, and the early voting period for runoff elections and gives the state the authority to take over county elections or remove local elections officials. The bill, which passed along party lines in both chambers of the state legislature, also prohibits items, including food and beverages, from being offered by outside groups to voters waiting in line to cast their ballots. It does allow for water stations to be set up for voters in line. Proponents of the law deny accusations that it aims to suppress votes, pointing out that the legislation does not place new limits on voting hours and makes the state’s elections more secure without restricting voter access. It even expands weekend early voting. Supporters have argued that the law has been misrepresented. On Friday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement that after “thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance” he had decided that the “best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft.” Manfred said MLB “fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.” During an appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight on Friday, Kemp claimed that election laws in New York, where the league is headquartered, are “stricter” than those in the Peach State. “When you look at New York’s voting laws, you have to have an excuse to vote absentee by-mail in New York. You do not in Georgia,” Kemp said. The league’s decision came after President Joe Biden told ESPN on Wednesday that he would “strongly support” moving the July 13 game because of the law he described as “Jim Crow on steroids.”

  • Detective: Armed man at hospital had rifles, explosives

    A man arrested while leaving a University of Kentucky hospital last week was armed with handguns, semiautomatic weapons and at least four explosives, and had threatened to harm any officer who tried to arrest him, a police official testified. After Thursday's testimony, a district judge sent the case against Bryan Carroll to a grand jury, which will determine if it moves to circuit court for trial, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. Carroll, who was arrested on March 25, has been charged with four counts of using a weapon of mass destruction, five counts of possessing a handgun as a convicted felon, and four other counts, according to court records.

  • Texas renters may lose after state Supreme Court declines to renew emergency order

    Texas judges were advised to no longer enforce a federal protection for renters known as the CDC declaration.

  • Former leader of Dominion Energy dies day after retiring

    Tom Farrell, who led Dominion Energy for more than a decade and was a powerful force in Virginia business and politics, died Friday, one day after stepping down from his post as the company's executive chairman. A news release from the utility said Farrell, who served as the company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer from 2007 to 2020, had been battling cancer, which took a sudden turn in recent weeks. “Tom was a peerless mentor and outstanding leader who sought to find innovative solutions to challenges at Dominion Energy, in the utility industry and in the community he called home,” said Robert M. Blue, who succeeded Farrell as board chairman.

  • Netherlands halts use of AstraZeneca vaccine for people under 60

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The Netherlands on Friday temporarily suspended use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for people under 60 following the death of a woman who had received a shot, the Health Ministry said. About 10,000 scheduled appointments for vaccinations were to be scrapped as a result of the decision, news agency ANP reported. The decision was made following new reports from medicine monitoring agency Lareb and discussions with health authorities, a Health Ministry statement said.

  • Record litters revive bear population of the Pyrenees - to the dismay of farmers

    A record number of bears were born in the Pyrenees mountains last year, pushing the population back from the edge of extinction - and angering farmers. The bear population in the mountains separating France and Spain grew to 64 in 2020, including 16 cubs, according to animal rights activists. "It's a record - never before have nine litters been detected in the Pyrenees since we started studying the bear population," the Pays de l'Ours and Adet et Ferus associations said on Thursday. Farmers have made no effort to hide their dismay at the rewilding of bears as they also face a growing threat of wolves and reintroduced lynx. Sheep have jumped off cliffs and fallen to their deaths to escape the bears, and hundreds have been killed, they claim. Farmers are joining in fierce protests and complain about government compensation for their ransacked livestock.

  • Iggy Brazdeikis is excited to join Sixers, learn from veterans on roster

    Young big man Iggy Brazdeikis is excited to join the team and learn from the veterans on the roster.

  • Egyptian mummies paraded through Cairo on way to new museum

    CAIRO (Reuters) -A grand parade conveyed 22 ancient Egyptian royal mummies in special capsules across the capital Cairo on Saturday to a new museum home where they can be displayed in greater splendour. The convoy transported 18 kings and four queens, mostly from the New Kingdom, from the Egyptian Museum in central Cairo's Tahrir Square to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Fustat, about 5km (3 miles) to the south-east. Authorities shut down roads along the Nile for the elaborate ceremony, designed to drum up interest in Egypt's rich collections of antiquities when tourism has almost entirely stalled because of COVID-19 related restrictions.