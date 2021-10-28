India rejects net zero carbon emissions target ahead of COP26

India's top environmental official on Wednesday dismissed calls to set forth a net zero carbon emissions target, arguing such goals were not the solution to the climate crisis, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: India is the third largest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the U.S. Gupta's comments come ahead of the Sunday start of COP26, a key United Nations summit aimed at rallying actions to stem emissions that are on pace to bring global warming well beyond the Paris Agreement goals.

  • India's environment secretary Rameshwar Prasad Gupta told reporters that net zero "in itself isn't a solution" as cumulative emissions were behind the climate crisis, per AP, which notes that the country has "historically contributed only 4% of total emissions since the 1850s."

  • "It is how much carbon you are going to put in the atmosphere before reaching net zero that is more important," he added, according to Reuters.

Of note: Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav said India was on course to meet the Paris Agreement target and said "all options" were on the table for newer goals, AP reports.

  • Yadav said wealthy nations should acknowledge their "historic responsibility" for emissions and help protect developing countries.

The big picture: Scientific reports have shown that such a target is necessary for reaching the 1.5°C or 2°C Paris targets. Agreeing to net-zero emissions by midcentury is a central goal of the U.S. and United Kingdom, which is hosting the talks, Axios' Andrew Freedman notes.

