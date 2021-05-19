India has reported the highest COVID-19 daily death toll in the world, breaking a past record held by the US

Sinéad Baker
A critical patient who tested positive for COVID-19 is taken to an ICU unit in Kolkata, India. Debarchan Chatterjee/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • India set a new global record for the number of coronavirus deaths reported in a day, at 4,529.

  • The US previously held the record, with 4,475 deaths recorded on January 12.

  • India has been battling a huge surge of the virus that overwhelmed the health system.

India set a global record for the number of coronavirus deaths reported in a single day, breaking a record previously held by the US.

India's health ministry recorded 4,529 deaths on Tuesday, The New York Times reported - the highest any country has recorded over the course of the pandemic.

Before that, the US held the record, with 4,475 deaths recorded on January 12, according to Johns Hopkins University.

A devastating surge of the virus began in India in April, overwhelming hospitals, morgues, and crematoriums.

People died due to oxygen shortages, and while waiting for treatment outside full hospitals.

Its number of new daily cases have started to fall, but death figures take longer to rise due to the time it takes for someone to get infected and to then have worsening symptoms.

