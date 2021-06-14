India gingerly eases coronavirus rules as new cases dip to two-month low

Patients are treated at classroom turned COVID-19 care facility on outskirts of Mumbai
Neha Arora and Uday Sampath Kumar
·2 min read

By Neha Arora and Uday Sampath Kumar

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Many Indian states eased coronavirus restrictions on Monday including the capital Delhi, where authorities allowed all shops and malls to open, as the number of new infections dropped to the lowest in more than two months.

Experts have cautioned against a full re-opening as India has vaccinated only about 5% of its estimated 950 million adults with the necessary two doses, leaving millions vulnerable.

Infections peaked in India in May with about 400,000 new cases a day but that dropped to 70,421 new infections reported on Monday, the lowest daily increase since March 31, health ministry data showed.

The number of deaths went up by 3,921, the data showed.

India has had the second-highest tally of COVID-19 infections in the world after the United States, with 29.51 million cases and 374,305 deaths, according to ministry data.

Authorities in Delhi allowed all shops and malls to re-open although bars, gyms, salons, cinemas and parks remained shut.

City chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that markets and restaurants would be carefully watched this week.

"If we see coronavirus cases are going up, we will have to reimpose strict restrictions," Kejriwal said in a televised address on Sunday.

Hospitals in Delhi had struggled to provide oxygen cylinders and beds to patients last month as infections surged but earlier this month, the city allowed businesses to bring back 50% of employees and they partially resumed public transport.

In the southern state of Tamil Nadu, known for automobile manufacturing, some businesses were allowed to bring back 50% of employees and salons and liquor shops re-opened. Bus services remained suspended until June 21.

In Bengaluru, the capital of neighbouring Karnataka state and a major tech hub, traffic returned to the streets as authorities allowed the partial re-opening of businesses though strict night and weekend curfews remained in place.

The pressure to resume some economic activity has grown as millions depend on daily wages to pay for food and rent.

"India needs to reopen as the challenge of maintaining a fine balance between lives and livelihoods is very crucial," said Rajib Dasgupta, head of the Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University.

(Reporting by Neha Arora in New Delhi, Uday Sampath Kumar and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing, Robert Birsel)

Recommended Stories

  • Monsoon covers two-third of India earlier than usual, to accelerate crop sowing

    India's annual monsoon rains have covered two-third of the country, nearly a fortnight ahead of the normal schedule, a weather department official said on Monday, adding that conditions are favourable for further advancement into the north-western parts this week. The early arrival of monsoon rains in central and northern India will help farmers accelerate sowing of summer-sown crops such as paddy rice, cotton, soybean and pulses, and may boost crop yields too. Monsoon arrived in the southern state of Kerala on June 3 against the usual June 1, but has advanced quickly since.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Bringing AstraZeneca second dose forward four weeks 'makes sense', says JCVI member

    One last heave to freedom, PM to urge Delay on lifting restrictions can have 'devastating' cost, experts say Medical aid not given to learning disabled patients Covid recovery should focus on 'peace and stability' Bringing the second dose of AstraZeneca forward by four weeks "makes sense", the deputy chair of the Joint Commission on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has said. Scotland has changed its official guidance to say the second vaccine should be given nearer to eight weeks from the fir

  • Biden heads to NATO amid friction over Afghanistan withdrawal

    European officials say they are frustrated by what they saw as the Biden administration’s failure to sufficiently consult with allies ahead of the announcement.

  • G7 leaders push for a 'transparent' investigation into the origins of COVID

    The G7 leaders are pushing for "a timely, transparent, expert-led, and science-based WHO-convened Phase 2 COVID-19 Origins study" to be issued.

  • Africa facing COVID-19 vaccine shortage as cases rise

    Africa is falling behind in COVID-19 vaccinations and is facing a vaccine shortage as a new wave of infections is rising. Debora Patta reports.

  • Biden sees 'potential' progress in Putin's openness to extraditing cyber criminals

    President Joe Biden sees a chance to improve relations with Russia, including on addressing the cyber crimes linked to Russia-based hackers.

  • Erdogan and Biden meet at a tense moment for Turkish-US ties

    President Joe Biden and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan have known each other for years, but their meeting Monday will be their first as heads of state. The list of disagreements is unusually long for the two NATO allies: There's U.S. support for Kurdish fighters in Syria, as well as Turkey’s purchase of a Russian weapons system. Previous U.S. presidents had avoided using the term out of concern that it would complicate ties with Turkey, which is fiercely proud of its Ottoman history and insists that those killed in the early 20th century were victims of civil war and unrest.

  • Bangkok hospitals postpone COVID-19 shots, citing vaccine shortages

    Thailand's recently launched coronavirus vaccination campaign was hit by confusion in the capital on Monday after at least 20 hospitals in Bangkok postponed COVID-19 inoculation appointments set for this week, citing delays in vaccine deliveries. The hospital announcements were made on their Facebook pages, while Bangkok's vaccine booking app also sent messages saying appointments after Tuesday would be delayed, as officials sought to reassure the public over vaccine supplies. "There may have been confusion because private hospitals did not check with the Bangkok administration," health minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters on Monday, adding that more doses were being delivered to Bangkok.

  • Biden nominee scrutinized over links to activists convicted of sabotage

    President Biden’s nominee to oversee federal lands in the West is facing Republican pressure to withdraw over her ties to environmental activists convicted of spiking trees to sabotage a national forest timber sale more than 30 years ago.

  • G7 reaches consensus on China dumping, human rights abuses -U.S. official

    G7 leaders have reached consensus on the need for a shared approach to China selling exports at unfairly low prices and to human rights abuses, a senior official in the U.S. President Joe Biden's administration said on Saturday. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the leaders of the Group of Seven world's largest advanced economies had also agreed on the need to coordinate on supply chain resilience to ensure democracies are supporting each other. "I would say there was unanimity in terms of a willingness to call out human rights abuses and violations of fundamental freedoms that invoke our shared values," the official said.

  • Afghan IS group claims sticky bomb attacks in western Kabul

    The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for bombing two minivans in a mostly Shiite neighborhood in the Afghan capital that killed seven people. Among the dead were two employees of Afghanistan's state-run film company, a colleague said Sunday. In a statement issued late Saturday, Afghanistan's IS affiliate said its operatives blew up two minivans carrying “disbeliever Shiites” using sticky bombs.

  • Photos show the Queen with the 13 US presidents she's met in her lifetime

    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are meeting Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday. Photos show the other 13 presidents the monarch has met.

  • Caution on Iran nuclear deal as G7 leaders vow to stop bomb

    Diplomats from outside the European Union cautioned Sunday that negotiations with Iran to salvage a landmark nuclear deal still need more time, as leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations reaffirmed a commitment to stop the Islamic republic from building nuclear weapons. Iranian envoys held another round of negotiations with international delegations in Vienna a day after EU coordinators suggested that differences over the 2015 accord limiting Iran's nuclear activities had narrowed further. The Vienna meetings are aimed at rebuilding a nuclear containment agreement between Iran and major world powers that the Trump administration withdrew the United States from in 2018.

  • Suu Kyi's trial set to start in Myanmar, junta rejects U.N. rights chief's statement

    Myanmar has been in turmoil since the junta seized power on Feb. 1 and detained Suu Kyi and other senior members of her party, unleashing daily protests and fighting between the armed forces and ethnic minority guerrilla forces and militias. Suu Kyi, 75, is due to face trial on Monday on charges of breaching coronavirus regulations while campaigning for the election she won last November and also for possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies. Nobel laureate Suu Kyi also faces other more serious charges including intent to incite, breaching the official secrets act and charges for accepting $600,000 and 11.4 kg worth of gold from Yangon's former chief minister.

  • A BTS Meal packaging is being sold online for S$23,885

    Due to the high demand amongst ARMYs, the BTS-inspired paper bags, nuggets box, and cup have also made their way to various shopping sites.

  • Annecy’s Women in Animation World Summit: ‘Draw Us A Better Universe,’ Warner Bros. Diversity Lead Urges

    A key creative from the team advising Warner Bros. Television on how it can bolster diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in its content creation has reached out to urge animators to “draw a better universe into existence”. Kicking off the keynote speech at Women in Animation’s (WIA) World Summit, which takes place annually at the […]

  • Samsung enters Europe with Vodafone 5G network deal in Britain

    British telecoms group Vodafone has chosen Samsung Electronics to supply its 5G network equipment in Britain, the pair said on Monday, a breakthrough for the South Korean company in Europe's telecoms gear market. European mobile operators are increasingly considering Samsung to replace China's Huawei as a supplier, with executives from Spain's Telefonica and France's Orange previously telling Reuters they had held talks with the firm. Britain has already ordered all Huawei equipment to be removed from its 5G network by the end of 2027, echoing a U.S. campaign against Huawei, citing national security risks.

  • In photos: Biden meets Queen Elizabeth

    President Biden and the first lady met on Sunday with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle.Driving the news: The Bidens were greeted by the Queen's Guard of Honor and then retired to a private tea within the castle. Biden spoke warmly about their meeting, saying the queen "reminded him of his mother" and that she was "very gracious," according to pool reports.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Biden also confirmed that he had invited the queen to come visit t

  • Biden to hold solo newser after Putin summit

    There will not be a joint news conference after U.S. President Joe Biden meets with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Geneva next week. Instead, Biden will speak to the media alone.A White House official on Saturday said a solo press conference is the appropriate format.It will spare Biden from open jousting with Putin after what is certain to be a combative encounter.And - a solo news conference will deny Putin an elevated international platform to castigate the West and sow discord.In 2018 - a joint news conference with Putin and then-president Donald Trump led to shock, when Trump cast doubt on the findings of his own intelligence agencies and flattered the Russian leader.TRUMP, July 18: "President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today…”The Biden-Putin summit, set for June 16, will cover strategic nuclear stability,And, according to the White House, Biden will bring up ransomware attacks, Moscow's aggression against Ukraine, the jailing of dissidents and other issues that have irritated the relationship.AHEAD OF THE MEETING - IN AN INTERVIEW WITH NBC NEWS - PUTIN SAID that relations with the U.S. were at their lowest point in years.BIDEN: We want a stable predictable relationshipBiden on Wednesday said the U.S. is not seeking conflict with Russia, BUT…BIDEN: “I've been clear the United States will respond in a robust and meaningful way when the Russian government engages in harmful activities.''Russia says the West is gripped by anti-Russian hysteria and that it will defend its interests in any way it sees fit.

  • Election workers departing in droves after "partisan rancor" in 2020

    Large numbers of election workers have left their jobs in the aftermath of the 2020 election, when many faced persistent threats of violence and harassment while performing their jobs, the Associated Press reports.Driving the news: Officials in states across the country have quit or retired early due to the "partisan rancor" that now surrounds their jobs and as conspiracy theories about the election continue to thrive within the Republican party, per AP.Stay on top of the latest market trends an