India reports novel coronavirus variant, daily deaths at year's high

  • People wearing protective masks walk on a platform at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, in Mumbai
  • Cremations after coronavirus deaths in New Delhi
1 / 2

India reports novel coronavirus variant, daily deaths at year's high

People wearing protective masks walk on a platform at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, in Mumbai
Krishna N. Das and Neha Arora
·2 min read

By Krishna N. Das and Neha Arora

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has detected a new "double mutant variant" of the novel coronavirus, the health ministry said on Wednesday, adding to concern as the government struggles with the highest single-day tally of new infections and deaths this year.

Genome sequencing and analysis of samples from Maharashtra state found mutations in the virus that do not match previously catalogued "variants of concern" (VOC), the ministry said in a statement.

Maharashtra is one of India's worst-affected states but the ministry said it was not clear if the new variant was causing an upsurge there or in other states.

"Though VOCs and a new double mutant variant have been found in India, these have not been detected in numbers sufficient to either establish a direct relationship or explain the rapid increase in cases in some states," the ministry said in a statement.

It did not elaborate.

India has already reported several cases of a variant first detected in Britain, as well as ones first found in South Africa and Brazil.

On Wednesday, India reported 47,262 new infections over the previous 24-hour period, the highest since early November, taking its overall tally to 11.7 million. Only the United States and Brazil have higher caseloads.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in India in the previous 24 hours rose to 275, the most this year, taking the total to 160,441, government data showed.

Several states announced a ban on large gatherings ahead of the Hindu festival of Holi this weekend.

The health ministry said states were "strongly advised" to restrict public observation of festivals.

"Any laxity at this point in ensuring strict adherence ... to contain the spread of COVID-19, may result in losing the impetus and benefits that our country has gained so far in managing the virus," the ministry said in a statement.

Alarmed by the surge, the federal government has announced it was expanding its nationwide inoculation campaign to include everyone above the age of 45 years, and appealed to people to get vaccinated.

Total vaccinations in India, rank as world's third highest, behind the United States and China, but its ranking is lower on a per capita basis, the website Our World in Data showed.

(Reporting by Neha Arora and Rama Venkat; Editing by Kim Coghill, Sanjeev Miglani)

Recommended Stories

  • As global markets and allies reel, Turkey's Erdogan looks inward

    With twin shocks announced in the dead of night, President Tayyip Erdogan sacked Turkey's central bank chief and pulled out of a treaty to protect women, stunning financial markets and Western allies. As he languishes in opinion polls, that international alarm may be of less concern to Turkey's longest-serving leader than the response of conservative voters whose support underpins his nearly two decades in power -- but has been slowly slipping. Polls show combined backing for his Islamist-rooted AK Party (AKP) and nationalist MHP allies falling well below 50%, leaving him with an uphill struggle to claw back votes ahead of elections due by 2023.

  • Lego unveils a Space Shuttle Discovery and Hubble Telescope set

    NASA worked with Lego on the 1:70 scale, 2,354-piece kit.

  • AstraZeneca defends its vaccine data after US monitor suggests it used 'outdated' information

    AstraZeneca has defended data showing its Covid-19 vaccine was highly effective after US health officials suggested some results were based on "outdated information". Hours after the UK-Swedish drug giant reported its jab provided strong protection among adults, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) said it was worried the trial results have given only a partial picture. The statement immediately threatened to overshadow results that had been viewed as good news for the company after public doubts over its vaccine, and mire the firm in fresh controversy. In response, AstraZeneca insisted that figures it released on Monday showing the jab was 79 per cent effective against coronavirus and 100 per cent effective against severe illness from the disease stood up to scrutiny. The drugmaker promised to issue results of the primary analysis of its most up-to-date data within 48 hours. "The numbers published yesterday were based on a pre-specified interim analysis with a data cut-off of February 17," the company said in a statement. "We have reviewed the preliminary assessment of the primary analysis and the results were consistent with the interim analysis."

  • AstraZeneca Vaccine 79 Percent Effective at Preventing Symptomatic COVID-19, New Study Shows

    No safety concerns were identified in the late-stage trial, per a company press release on Monday. Soon, these findings and more will be given to the FDA.

  • Hong Kong suspends use of Pfizer vaccine over defective bottle lids

    Hong Kong suspended vaccinations using Pfizer shots — known as BioNTech shots in the city — on Wednesday after they were informed by its distributor Fosun that one batch had defective bottle lids.

  • Letters to the Editor: Will the Boulder mass shooting be another one that changes nothing?

    Ten were killed in Boulder, Colo. Eight were shot dead in Atlanta. Before that were Sandy Hook, Parkland, Aurora and others -- and almost nothing has changed.

  • Poll: Russians increasingly consider China a friend, and the U.S. an enemy

    Data: Levada Analytical Center; Chart: Will Chase/Axios.A majority of Russian respondents hold favorable views toward China, a recent survey found.Why it matters: Russia is deepening its economic and diplomatic ties with China as the two nations draw closer together, bound in part by their shared animus toward Washington.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The Chinese and Russian foreign ministers met today and jointly criticized the new human rights sanctions the EU levied on both countries yesterday.Details: In a joint survey conducted by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs and the Levada Analytical Center published on March 10, pollsters found 74% of Russian respondents have positive views toward China.By contrast, just 45% expressed a favorable view towards the EU, and 39% had a favorable view of the U.S.56% of Russian respondents said growing Russian ties to China did not increase their country's dependence on Beijing.The bottom line: "Russian President Putin’s reorientation away from the West and toward Beijing in the aftermath of the 2014 Crimea annexation seems to have been accepted, if not embraced, by the Russian public," the survey authors write.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Could an accident have caused COVID-19? Why the Wuhan lab-leak theory shouldn't be dismissed

    I have reported on safety lapses at elite U.S. labs. There is no reason to believe they aren’t happening at labs in other countries as well.

  • Indian premier Modi writes goodwill letter to Pakistani counterpart: minister

    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan received a letter of goodwill from his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Tuesday, a Pakistani senior Cabinet minister said, as relations thaw between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. India and Pakistan have fought three wars and have shared a fractious relationship since the two gained independence in 1947, and in 2019 tensions rose dramatically as they sent combat planes into each other's territory. Asad Umar, a senior Pakistani minister, in a post on Twitter welcomed Modi's letter, calling it a "message of goodwill".

  • Olympics: Atlanta shooting has increased awareness of attacks on Asian Americans, say Shibutanis

    American ice dancers Maia and Alex Shibutani, the first duo of Asian descent to win Olympic medals in the sport, said last week's shootings near Atlanta had made the wider public more aware of reports of a growing number of attacks faced by Asian Americans. Eight people, six of whom were Asian women, were killed in the March 16 rampage and a 21-year-old white man has been charged with the homicides. Over the last year, there has been an increase in reports of anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States, which Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community leaders say is due to Asian Americans being blamed for the coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China, in late 2019.

  • Machine challenges leading theory of physics

    A team working at the Large Hadron Collider finds signs of new physical laws.

  • Tensions mount between Afghan government, powerful warlord

    Tensions are mounting between Afghanistan’s government and a powerful local warlord, with deadly clashes erupting in a rural province between his fighters and government troops. The government has launched an assault in central Maidan Wardak province, vowing to punish the warlord, Abdul Ghani Alipoor, after the defense minister accused his fighters of shooting down a military helicopter last week, killing nine personnel. In January, security forces killed at least 11 civilians when they opened fire on protesters, including many Alipoor supporters, in the province’s Behsud district.

  • S. Carolina senator suggests everyone be made militia member

    A South Carolina senator has a proposal to make sure no federal law can ever seize guns — make everyone over 17 who can legally own a gun a member of a militia. State Sen. Tom Corbin's proposal would automatically expand membership to everyone who is over 17 and could own a gun.

  • Ex-Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell Says ‘No Reasonable Person’ Would Believe Dominion Claims in Defamation Suit Defense

    Sidney Powell's defense against the defamation suit against her is essentially that her claims about voter fraud were too wild for rational people to believe.

  • Biden says 100 million Americans will have received stimulus checks by Wednesday

    President Joe Biden set a goal last Monday to send 100 million direct payments worth $1,400 to Americans in the next 10 days.

  • France's confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine is astonishingly low

    The public's confidence in AstraZeneca and Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine is down noticeably in Europe and especially in France, a new poll has found — just as a large U.S. trial shows it to be 79 percent effective. YouGov found in a new poll that in France, Germany, Spain, and Italy, "people are more likely to see the vaccine as unsafe than safe" after the vaccine's use was briefly paused there. This was particularly notable in France, where 61 percent of those surveyed said they think the vaccine is unsafe, up from 43 percent last month. In fact, just 23 percent of respondents in France said they believe the vaccine is safe. YouGov notes that even in February, though, more people in France thought the vaccine was unsafe than thought it was safe. The new surge in vaccine hesitancy in Europe shows how the EU’s disastrous approach is costing lives (via @alexwickham). https://t.co/THDzw6OkVy pic.twitter.com/UUVx2jQW2f — George Eaton (@georgeeaton) March 22, 2021 Meanwhile, 55 percent of respondents in Germany said they think the AstraZeneca vaccine is unsafe, and that number was 52 percent in Spain and 43 percent in Italy. Use of the AstraZeneca vaccine was briefly paused in Europe amid concerns over whether it could be linked to blood clots, but it has since resumed, as the European Medicines Agency confirmed the vaccine to be safe and effective and found no increased blood clot risk. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson subsequently received a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and encouraged the public to do so as well. According to YouGov, "only in Britain can the blood clots story be considered to have little to no impact," as the majority there continued to say they believe the vaccine to be safe. But elsewhere, YouGov writes, the decision to pause the vaccine's use in Europe "hugely damaged public perceptions of the vaccine's safety," with lead data journalist Matt Smith saying it has "undoubtedly suffered damage to its reputation for safety on the continent." YouGov's poll was conducted by speaking to a group of roughly 8,000 people in seven countries from March 12 through March 18, according to Reuters. Read more at YouGov. More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefitsThere is no immigration crisisWhat the woke revolution is — and isn't

  • Brazil posts record single-day toll of 3,251 virus deaths

    Brazil reported more than 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in a single day for the first time Tuesday amid calls for the government and the new health minister to take action to stem the nation’s resurgence of coronavirus infections. Tuesday’s record toll of 3,251 deaths was driven by the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil’s most populous, which recorded 1,021 new deaths, far above the previous high of 713 last July. The pandemic has brought the health systems of Brazilian states to near collapse, with hospitals watching their ICU beds fill up and stocks of oxygen required for assisted breathing dwindle.

  • Gov’t data show race, region disparities in school reopening

    Nearly half of the nation’s elementary schools were open for full-time classroom learning as of last month, but the share of students learning in-person has varied greatly by region and by race, with most nonwhite students learning entirely online, according to results from a national survey conducted by the Biden administration. For the White House, the survey results, released Wednesday, mark the starting line for President Joe Biden’s pledge to have most K-8 schools open full-time in his first 100 days in office. The data suggested that at least some students weren't opting in.

  • New Pats TE Jonnu Smith eyeing 'fresh start on the journey'

    Jonnu Smith’s NFL career hasn’t been short on highlights. Coming off his fourth season with the Tennessee Titans, Smith was one of the most sought tight ends on the market, fresh off a 2020 season in which he set career highs in receptions (41), receiving yards (448) and touchdowns (eight). When he heard that one of the first calls came from the New England Patriots, it got his attention.

  • What we know about 21-year-old Ahmad Alissa, who police say killed 10 in Boulder, Colorado

    Ahmad Alissa, of Arvada, Colorado, was charged with killing 10 people at King Soopers market in Boulder. His brother said he had been bullied.