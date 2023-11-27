India resorts to hand tunneling to reach trapped men

STORY: The rescue operation has been plagued by damage to machinery, and rescue workers have resorted to drilling by hand, after clearing away the broken equipment.

The trapped workers, from some of India's poorest states, have been stuck in the 4.5 km (3 miles) tunnel in Uttarakhand state since it collapsed on November 12.

Bad weather was approaching with thunderstorms, hail and lower temperatures expected in the mountains but rescue organisers said they would still be able to work in inclement weather.