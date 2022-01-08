India restores foreign fund permit for Mother Teresa charity

FILE - Homeless people gather beside a portrait of Saint Teresa, the founder of the Missionaries of Charity, to collect free food outside the order's headquarters in Kolkata, India, on Aug. 26, 2021. India’s government has allowed Mother Teresa’s charity to receive foreign funds, weeks after blocking it saying the Catholic organization did not meet conditions under local laws, a lawmaker said Saturday, Jan. 7, 2022.(AP Photo/Bikas Das, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s government has allowed Mother Teresa’s charity to receive foreign funds, weeks after blocking it saying the Catholic organization did not meet conditions under local laws, a lawmaker said Saturday.

Derek O’Brien, a lawmaker from the opposition Trinamool Congress party, tweeted that Missionaries of Charity was back on the list of approved associations after its license to receive funds from foreign contributions was restored.

On Christmas, the government had rejected the charity’s application to renew a license that allows it to receive funds from abroad, citing “adverse inputs.” The move was widely condemned by opposition politicians and rights groups and came in the wake of a string of attacks on Christians in some parts of India by Hindu nationalist groups, which often accuse pastors and churches of forced conversions.

The charity, which Mother Teresa started in Kolkata in 1950, runs hundreds of shelters that care for some of the world’s neediest people. Many leaders from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party have accused the charity of forced conversions. The charity has denied the allegations.

Mother Teresa received the Nobel Peace Prize for her work in 1979, and Pope Francis declared her a saint in 2017, two decades after her death.

India is home to the second largest Catholic population in Asia after the Philippines, but the roughly 18 million Catholics represent a small minority in the largely Hindu nation of nearly 1.4 billion.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Explainer: From stability to turmoil - what's going on in Kazakhstan

    Security forces appeared to have reclaimed the streets of the country's main city on Friday, a day after Russian paratroopers arrived to help quash the uprising. Here is a snapshot of Kazakhstan, its economy and political system. Kazakhstan, located between Russia and China and also sharing borders with three other ex-Soviet republics, is the largest economy in Central Asia, with rich hydrocarbon and metal deposits.

  • India’s newly minted used-car unicorns see a “promising” 2022

    The pandemic sent demand for secondhand cars soaring globally, as worried consumers abandoned public transport for private cars. In India, that preference has turned several used-car platforms into unicorns—and there’s every sign that sales of pre-owned vehicles will only grow in 2022. Singh added that “2022 is a promising year for the used car segment in India with more and more consumers understanding the benefits of having a personal vehicle.”

  • Ald. Edward Burke’s legal tab is $2.7M and growing as he awaits trial on federal corruption charges

    Embattled Ald. Edward Burke has spent more than $2.7 million on legal fees, tapping a deep reservoir of campaign funds built up over decades as he awaits trial on charges of racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion. There is plenty more spending to come for the longest-serving alderman in Chicago history, as a federal judge has yet to set Burke’s trial date amid a flurry of pretrial ...

  • Do Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's (NASDAQ:AOSL) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

    It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks...

  • Where could the next wave of coaching and G.M. changes happen?

    Every year, the NFL generates good teams and bad teams. The bad teams hope to become good teams. One way to attempt to make the change quickly comes from changing coaches. We know there will be coaching changes after the regular season ends, beyond the two vacancies that already exist in Jacksonville and Las Vegas. [more]

  • Mo Bamba with a dunk vs the Washington Wizards

    Mo Bamba (Orlando Magic) with a dunk vs the Washington Wizards, 01/09/2022

  • Supreme Court considers COVID-19 vaccine rules

    The Supreme Court said it will take up legal challenges to President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine requirements for health care workers and large businesses with at least 100 workers. Politico labor reporter Eleanor Mueller joins CBSN to discuss more.

  • Canada resists pressure to drop vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pushing ahead with a vaccine mandate for international truckers despite increasing pressure from critics who say it will exacerbate driver shortages and drive up the price of goods imported from the United States. Canada will require all truckers entering from the United States to show proof of vaccination starting on Saturday as part of its fight against COVID-19. That could force some 16,000, or 10%, of cross-border drivers off the roads, the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) estimates.

  • Performer of the Week: Cara Gee

    THE PERFORMER | Cara Gee THE SHOW | Prime Video’s The Expanse THE EPISODE | “Why We Fight” (Jan. 7, 2022) THE PERFORMANCE | For Camina Drummer, The Expanse‘s penultimate hour brought some goodbyes… a reunion… and a long-awaited meeting of masterful minds — and series vet Gee in turn helped steer the sci-fi saga toward […]

  • Let more Indian workers into Britain, says CBI's Bilimoria

    Lord Bilimoria, the CBI president, has pressed for looser visa restrictions between India and the UK ahead of the formal launch of trade talks between the two countries this week.

  • Ambani’s Reliance to Buy Stake in Mandarin Oriental New York

    (Bloomberg) -- Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. has agreed to buy an indirect 73.37% stake in Mandarin Oriental New York for $98.15 million, the company said in a filing Saturday.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronOmicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pandemic PhaseWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameCrypto Diehards Are About to Find Out

  • Raskin: Ex-Trump press secretary gave "a lot of names" in Jan. 6 conversation

    Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham named "a lot of names" during their phone call about the events of Jan. 6, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) told CNN.Catch up quick: Raskin, a member of the House select committee investigating the insurrection, invited Grisham to testify before the committee after the two had a "candid" phone call about what was happening in the White House that day.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Grisham was chief of staff

  • Who will be the starting quarterback for each Big 12 team in 2022?

    With the 2021 season behind us, let's look ahead at who will start at quarterback for the Big 12's teams in 2022.

  • 'We found out while we were flying': Last-minute cruise cancellations leave travelers scrambling

    Royal Caribbean joined Norwegian in canceling cruises. Some scrapped sailings were to depart as soon as Saturday, leaving cruisers in a lurch.

  • 22 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

    If you're like most people facing retirement, you don't have an unlimited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean that you have to settle for living out what are supposed to be your golden years in a...

  • Romania tightens pandemic measures amid COVID-19 surge

    Tighter pandemic measures have come into force in Romania as authorities hope to quell sharply rising coronavirus cases amid concerns that the next virus wave could overstretch the country’s health care system

  • Khawaja says twin centuries not enough to hold his Test spot

    Usman Khawaja joined rarefied company with back-to-back centuries in the Sydney Test on Saturday, but said he doesn't expect it will be enough to keep his place in the Australia team for the final Ashes encounter.

  • The City of Houston is set to have a total of 5 COVID-19 testing mega sites due to the rise in cases and the omicron variant

    Were you hoping to get tested for COVID today? You may want to double check which sites are open. So far, the health department has closed these site

  • 10 die when Brazil cliff wall collapses on boats in tragedy caught on video

    Divers and helicopters joined the frantic effort to rescue tourists thrown into a Brazilian lake when a cliff wall collapsed on their boats.

  • Trump spent January 6 anniversary watching Biden and Pelosi on cable news and he was enraged, report says

    Former President Donald Trump spent January 6, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida, watching President Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi on TV, Newsweek said.