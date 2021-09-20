India to resume exports of coronavirus vaccines in October

FILE- In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, employees pack boxes containing vials of Covishield, a version of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Serum Institute of India in Pune, India. India, the world's largest vaccine producer, says it will resume exports and donations of surplus coronavirus vaccines in October after halting them during a devastating surge in domestic infections in April. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SHEIKH SAALIQ and ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW DELHI (AP) — India, the world's largest vaccine producer, will resume exports and donations of surplus coronavirus vaccines in October after halting them during a devastating surge in domestic infections in April, the health minister said Monday.

Mansukh Mandaviya said the surplus vaccines will be used to fulfill India's "commitment towards the world for the collective fight against COVID-19,” but vaccinating Indians will remain the government's "topmost priority.”

India was expected to be a key supplier for the world and for the U.N.-backed initiative aimed at vaccine equity known as COVAX. It began exporting doses in January but stopped doing so to inoculate its own population during a massive surge in infections in April that pushed India’s health system to the breaking point.

The halt in exports left many developing countries without adequate supplies and delayed vaccines for millions of people.

Before halting exports, India donated or sold 66 million vaccine doses to nearly 100 countries.

Mandaviya did not specify how many doses would be exported. He said India's monthly coronavirus vaccine production has more than doubled since April and is expected to increase to 300 million doses in October.

“We will help the world and fulfil our responsibility to COVAX,” he said.

Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest maker of vaccines, is now producing an estimated 150 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine each month, a more than twofold increase since April.

India’s inoculations have risen in recent months.

A country of nearly 1.4 billion people, India has administered more than 800 million vaccine doses. It has given at least one dose to more than 62% of the eligible adult population and two doses to about 22%.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Scientists in Singapore transform fruit leftovers into antibacterial bandages

    Scientists at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore are tackling food waste by turning discarded durian husks into antibacterial gel bandages. This mixture becomes soft hydrogel, which is then cut into bandage strips. "In Singapore, we consume about 12 million durians a year, so besides the flesh, we can't do much about the husk and the seeds and this cause environmental pollution," said Professor William Chen, director of the food science and technology programme at NTU.

  • Pfizer: COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective in kids

    Pfizer: COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective in kids

  • France's anger at U.S., U.K., Australia over defense deal may not die down quickly

    France's anger at U.S., U.K., Australia over defense deal may not die down quickly

  • India’s Covid vaccinations magically tripled on Narendra Modi’s birthday

    The 25 million Covid-19 vaccines the government claims to have administered that day are more than three times the normal daily average.

  • Ivermectin prices soar on Amazon despite FDA warning of false COVID-19 cure

    With a rise in demand for Ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19, prices of the anti-parasitic drug have shot up online — especially on Amazon, where sellers have gouged the prices up to eight times the usual amount.

  • Pfizer: Our COVID Vax Is Safe and Effective for Kids Age 5 to 11

    Reuters/Gaelen MorsePfizer-BioNTech has announced that its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective in children aged between 5 and 11, in a major step toward providing school-age kids with some protection from the virus.The companies confirmed in a statement that data collected in a trial including more than 2,000 children proved that the vaccine is “safe, well tolerated, and showed robust neutralizing antibody responses.” The results come as case numbers in children are exploding—they no

  • U.S. opens probe into 30 million vehicles over air bag inflators

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. auto safety investigators have opened a new probe into 30 million vehicles built by nearly two dozen automakers with potentially defective Takata air bag inflators, a government document seen by Reuters on Sunday showed. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Friday opened an engineering analysis into an estimated 30 million U.S. vehicles from the 2001 through 2019 model years. The new investigation includes vehicles assembled by Honda Motor Co, Ford Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp, General Motors Co, Nissan Motor, Subaru, Tesla, Ferrari NV , Nissan Motor, Mazda, Daimler AG, BMW Chrysler (now part of Stellantis NV), Porsche Cars, Jaguar Land Rover (owned by Tata Motors) and others.

  • Prince Philip's Will to Remain Sealed for 90 Years to Maintain the Monarchy's Dignity

    Prince Philip passed away back in early April at the age of 99. Later that month, the royal family gathered to...

  • Evergrande: Embattled China property giant sparks economy fears

    The world's most indebted real estate developer is in crisis - is it too big to fail?

  • After delay, Lebanese lawmakers convene to approve Cabinet

    Lebanese lawmakers convened Monday to confirm the country’s new government following a power outage and a broken generator that briefly delayed the start of the parliament session. It took some 40 minutes before electricity came back on. Lebanese have been living with electricity blackouts and severe shortages in fuel, diesel and medicine for months, forcing hospitals to reduce their operations and threatening to shut down bakeries and schools.

  • California recall vote shows Trump’s big lie is now Republican playbook

    Pre-emptively branding as rigged an election you are likely to lose risks turning off GOP voters and undermining democracy A supporter parades a cutout picture of Larry Elder at the candidate’s California recall election party at the Orange County Hilton. Photograph: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Rex/Shutterstock It was a pre-emptive strike against truth by some of the biggest names on the American right wing. Former president Donald Trump warned that the ballot would be “rigged”. The Republ

  • Low dose of Pfizer vaccine safe for kids 5-11, study shows; US deaths in September outpace previous months: COVID-19 updates

    The United States is on track to exceed the total number of COVID-19 deaths in July and August combined within a matter of days. Latest news.

  • Thailand to try alternative COVID-19 vaccination method to stretch supplies

    Doctors in Thailand have been given the go-ahead to start giving COVID-19 booster shots under the skin, rather than injecting them into muscles, officials said on Monday, in an effort to strengthen immunity and stretch vaccine supplies. Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the method, which doctors began exploring https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/thailand-explore-injecting-coronavirus-vaccines-under-skin-2021-08-19 last month, could be used at the discretion of medical professionals, providing it was supported by evidence. Phuket's population was among the first to be inoculated in Thailand, as a pre-requisite for the island to reopen to vaccinated foreign tourists in July.

  • India administers lowest number of COVID-19 tests in a month

    India conducted the lowest number of daily COVID-19 tests since mid-August on Sunday, but the health ministry urged local governments not to let their guard down during the September to November festival season. States and federally controlled territories carried out 1.18 million tests on Sunday, government data showed on Monday, down from 1.56 million on Saturday and against a capacity of more than 2 million. New COVID-19 infections meanwhile have plateaued at around 30,000 a day as vaccinations surged https://www.reuters.com/world/india/india-breaks-own-covid-vaccination-record-birthday-gift-modi-2021-09-17 but some health experts say this could also been down to reduced testing.

  • U.S. trade official called India's Mastercard ban 'draconian'-emails

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -A senior U.S. trade official privately criticised India's July decision to ban Mastercard Inc from issuing new cards, calling it a "draconian" move that caused "panic", according to U.S. government emails seen by Reuters. The documents show frustration within the U.S. government after India's central bank banned https://www.reuters.com/article/india-banking-american-express-idUSL4N2MG3I6 new card issuance by American Express and Diners Club International in April, then took similar action against Mastercard https://www.reuters.com/world/india/indias-reserve-bank-bans-mastercard-issuing-new-cards-india-2021-07-14 in July. The Reserve Bank of India accuses the companies of breaking local data-storage rules.

  • James Brolin on love of work, and love of Barbra

    The actor who came to fame (and won an Emmy) on the 1970s TV series "Marcus Welby, M.D.," James Brolin, has appeared in scores of films and TV shows since, and is currently the narrator of the new Netflix sci-fi series, "Sweet Tooth." Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Brolin, now 81, about his continued love of work, and about his 23-year marriage to singer Barbra Streisand.

  • White Striping Disease Hits 99% of U.S. Supermarket Chicken, Study Finds

    (Bloomberg) -- Ten years ago, the poultry muscle disease known as white striping was almost nonexistent. Now, the fat-boosting ailment shows up in 99% of U.S. store-brand chickens, according to a Humane League study to be released Monday.The animal-welfare nonprofit conducted an investigation in 29 states that found the affliction in virtually all grocery-store-brand chickens sampled. The illness is driven by the extreme conditions of factory farming, which turbocharges the raising process to a

  • Andie MacDowell Reflects on How Childhood Trauma Impacts Her Anxiety Today

    “It’s hard to get rid of so much PTSD," the actress said. "It’s in your bones and it’s in your nervous system for sure.”

  • They Shunned COVID-19 Vaccines but Embraced Antibody Treatment

    Lanson Jones did not think that the coronavirus would come for him. An avid tennis player in Houston who had not caught so much as a cold during the pandemic, he had refused a vaccine because he worried that it would spoil his streak of good health. But contracting COVID-19 shattered his faith in his body’s defenses — so much so that Jones, nose clogged and appetite vanished, began hunting for anything to spare himself a nightmarish illness. The answer turned out to be monoclonal antibodies, a 1

  • With the Delta Variant on the Rise, Experts Explain Why Your Face Mask Is Overdue for an Upgrade

    It may be time to move on from cloth-based face masks altogether.