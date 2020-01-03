India is Retiring Its MiG-27 “Valiant” Jets Blooded in Battle Flying High in the Himalayan Mountains

On December 27, 2019 the Indian Air Force bade farewell to the last of the beefy MiG-27 attack jets it had dubbed the Bahadur (“Valiant”) in a ceremony held by No. 29 squadron at Jodhpur air station.

A companion article describes the unique characteristics of the Mikoyan i Gurevich MiG-27, a ground attack variant of the MiG-23 supersonic swing-wing fighter armed with a six-barrel 30-millimeter Gatling cannon so powerful that its firing vibrations routinely cracked fuel tanks and blew away landing lights. This piece focuses on the type’s service and unique combat experience in the Indian Air Force.

In the mid-1980s, India’s Hindustan Aeronautic Limits (HAL) struck a deal to assemble their own slightly downgraded MiG-27ML jets, eventually producing 165 of the jets through the mid-1990s. India was already an operator of the similar but less sophisticated MiG-23BN ground attack jet.

While the MiG-27 was not particularly agile, Indian pilots appreciated its speed, powerful weaponry and the flexibility of its swing-wings.

Indian pilot Anshuman Mainkar described flying the MiG-27 in a fascinating interview published by Hushkit.net:

“It handled nicely, although it was heavier than the MiG-21… She was very fast at low-levels, and her ability to hold steady was superb. With wings swept back fully and speeds exceeding 1000 km/h at low levels, the wings waggled and the noise and vibrations that set in gave an impression of a banshee just freed, screaming with abandon.”

The Bahadurs saw extensive action during the 1999 Kargil War in which Indian troops drove out Pakistani army troops that infiltrated across the Line of Control in the high peaks of the Himalayas. Using only unguided weapons in the conflict, the Indian MiGs were assigned not only to strike mountain top outposts, but asked to use their bombs to trigger avalanches that would cut off Pakistani lines of communication and retreat.

Read the original article.