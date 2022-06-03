India Rice Farmers to Maintain Acreage on Normal Rain Forecast

Pratik Parija
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Rice farmers in India, the top exporter, will be working full tilt this growing season to take advantage of a good monsoon and prospects that the government will boost grain purchases to safeguard food security.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Rice has come into focus recently on worries that India may restrict exports of the crop next, after similar moves in wheat and sugar. Ample production will ensure the country has enough rice supplies and allay concern about curbs on overseas sales, which could have a devastating impact on global food security.

Charanjit Singh Gill, a farmer in Punjab -- a region known as the country’s food bowl -- said he will keep planting rice as it’s the best option during the rainy season. Rice in most Asian farms requires large amounts of water to grow.

“I expect the government will buy more rice this year from us as they have to ensure the country’s food security,” Gill said.

India is likely to see plentiful monsoon rains, which will spur farm production and overall economic growth. The government plans to distribute more rice to the needy after its wheat purchases for the food aid program fell by more than half due to lower output and as private traders offered better rates to farmers.

A record-shattering heat wave in March and April damaged wheat yields across the South Asian nation, prompting authorities to restrict wheat exports in a bid to secure India’s own supplies. The government is worried about inflation with food costs surging globally as the war in Ukraine chokes critical crop supplies.

Anil Kalyan, 58, a farmer in Haryana, said he has prepared his rice nursery and plans to grow the crop on his entire 40 acres (16 hectares) of land this year.

More Demand

“There will be more demand for rice this year and prices will rise because of the shortage of wheat in the country,” Kalyan said. There are no issues with the availability of fertilizers at the moment, he added.

Indian farmers planted rice on 41.15 million hectares of land during the monsoon season last year, up from 40.01 million hectares a year earlier, according to the farm ministry.

While rice acreage and production are expected to be stable or slightly higher this year, growers say, it may not remain the case for the years to come. It all depends on prices and the availability of water.

Trinadha Reddy, 65, a farmer in Andhra Pradesh, said he’s able to sow rice on his 10-acre farm on time as water supplies through a canal improved this year. However he plans to shift to oil palm from next year as prices have stayed high and India doesn’t produce enough vegetable oils to meet its own demand.

Farmer Gill in Punjab echoed this sentiment. “If we get better prices for other crops then we will think about shifting from rice,” he said. “Ideally we should be reducing the area for rice because of a shortage of water.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Earthquake Response to Be Focus of Social Bond Planned by Tokyo

    (Bloomberg) -- Tokyo is planning to sell a social bond to help prepare for the eventuality of a giant earthquake in the world’s biggest metropolitan area.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Stocks Decline as Data Show a Still-Ho

  • Smartphone-Chip Maker MediaTek Sees India Demand Fueling Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s MediaTek Inc. expects surging sales of smartphone and smart-television chips to continue to fuel growth in the key market of India, the fabless chipmaker’s country head said on Friday.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Econ

  • Walmart to add 4,000 jobs with four new U.S. fulfillment centers

    Walmart Inc announced plans on Thursday to open four new fulfillment centers in the United States over the next two years, creating 4,000 new jobs that will expand its delivery network and make workers' jobs easier. The moves come as companies struggle to find and retain workers in a tight labor market. The nation's largest retailer also plans to widen to all global employees an education and training program launched for U.S. workers in 2016.

  • Burger King caught in complex legal web, thwarting Russia exit

    For at least a decade, Burger King's formula for European expansion has relied on a joint venture partnership, including a master franchisee, to open and operate new locations. But now the fast-food chain has a whopper of a problem in Russia. It hasn't been able to exit its partnership or close its roughly 800 franchised locations following Russia's February invasion of Ukraine.

  • Test makers target monkeypox market as cases surge

    Diagnostic companies are racing to develop tests for monkeypox, hoping to tap into a new market as governments ramp up efforts to trace the world's first major outbreak of the viral infection outside of Africa. The scramble started last month, much like early 2020 when companies rushed to make kits to help diagnose COVID-19, creating a multibillion-dollar boon for test makers. But demand for monkeypox tests will be a fraction of what it was for COVID, given monkeypox is not as transmissible nor as dangerous as COVID - it typically spreads through close contact and can cause flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions that usually resolve on their own within weeks.

  • Panasonic finalising choice of U.S. state for battery plant - exec

    Japan's Panasonic Holdings Corp, which makes batteries for electric car maker Tesla, is finalising a decision on which U.S. state it will choose as the site for a new battery plant, a top executive said on Friday. "We've been making various considerations, but we are starting to finalise," said Panasonic Energy Chief Executive Officer Kazuo Tadanobu, speaking to reporters during a round table event. The Japanese conglomerate is looking at potential factory sites in Kansas and Oklahoma to supply the batteries to the U.S. electric automaker's plant in Texas, two people with knowledge of the plan have said.

  • Russia Stake in Biggest Zimbabwe Platinum Project Deters Backers

    (Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe’s biggest platinum project, struggling to get off the ground for the past two years has a new challenge. A major stake held by a Russian tycoon is scaring off potential financiers for the $3 billion mine, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Li

  • Nike Co-Founder Phil Knight Included in $2 Billion Offer to Buy the Portland Trail Blazers, Report Says

    ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski first reported that Nike co-founder Phil Knight and Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky made a written offer to purchase the NBA franchise.

  • Solid U.S. job growth anticipated in May; unemployment rate seen at 3.5%

    U.S. employment likely increased at a brisk clip in May, with the jobless rate expected to have dropped to its pre-pandemic low of 3.5%, signs of a tight labor market that could keep the Federal Reserve's foot on the pedal to cool demand. The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday, also expected to show strong wage gains last month, would paint a picture of an economy that continues to expand, although at a moderate pace. The Fed is trying to dampen labor demand to tame inflation, without driving the unemployment rate too high.

  • Stocks Edge Higher Before Key US Payrolls Report: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European shares crept higher, following gains in their Wall Street peers, ahead of a key US jobs report that investors will study for clues on the pace of central bank policy tightening. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘

  • Walmart to Add Four E-Commerce Warehouses to Speed Deliveries

    (Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. will build four new e-commerce warehouses in a push to speed deliveries, using an automated system to pick out items while also creating more than 4,000 jobs.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Stocks

  • German parliament to examine Afghanistan mission, evacuation

    The German parliament will set up a commission of inquiry into last year's evacuation mission from Afghanistan and a fact-finding commission on Berlin's two-decade involvement there, lawmakers said Thursday. Senior lawmakers from the three parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing coalition and from the main opposition Union bloc said in a joint statement that the two panels would be established before parliament's summer break starts next month. The Union led the German government under Scholz's predecessor, Angela Merkel, for 16 years until December.

  • Jerusalem holds annual Pride Parade despite threats

    Thousands of people attended the annual Jerusalem Pride Parade on Thursday amid heavy protection by Israeli police, who arrested three people suspected of threatening the event. Jerusalem is home to a large ultra-Orthodox Jewish community and other conservative religious groups, and many residents oppose the event. The Jerusalem parade is much smaller than the yearly festivities in the more liberal Tel Aviv, Israel's commercial hub on the Mediterranean Sea.

  • Traveloka Nears $200 Million Funding After SPAC Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Traveloka, Southeast Asia’s biggest online travel startup, is close to raising more than $200 million from investors after ending talks to go public via a merger with a blank-check company last year, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a Phone

  • Dogecoin Co-Creator Not Fond of ‘Grifter’ Elon Musk — Has It Affected the Price of the Crypto?

    Dogecoin co-creator Jackson Palmer recently had some tough words for business magnate Elon Musk, calling him a "grifter" who doesn't understand coding "as well as he made out." In turn, Musk offered a...

  • First Test for Australia’s New Government Is an Energy Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s new government, elected with a promise to accelerate a shift away from fossil fuels, is holding talks with oil and gas giants to ease an energy squeeze that’s delivered a first major test.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself f

  • Meet the 384-Foot ‘Infinity,’ the Largest Superyacht Ever Built in the Netherlands

    It could be a record summer for Dutch shipyard. After "Infinity" comes the world's largest 417-foot sailing vessel, linked to Jeff Bezos.

  • Colombia higher court rules fracking pilot projects can go ahead

    Investigative fracking operations in Colombia can go ahead after a court in the Andean country's Santander province on Thursday reversed a lower court's decision to block two pilot projects. Commercial development of non-conventional energy deposits - such as by hydraulic fracturing, or fracking for hydrocarbons - is not currently permitted in Colombia, but the country's highest administrative court has allowed pilot projects to go ahead while it considers the issue. Majority state-owned Colombian oil company Ecopetrol and U.S. partner Exxon Mobil Corp are undertaking both pilot projects, with Ecopetrol serving as operator.

  • Korea Inflation Outpaces Forecasts, Adding to Rate Hike Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Stocks Decline as Data Show a Still-Hot Economy: Markets WrapSouth Korea’s inflat

  • RBA to raise rates a modest 25 bps in June, some call for 40 bps

    Australia's central bank will raise rates by a modest 25 basis points for a second straight meeting in June, still opting to move more slowly than most of its peers in a campaign to bring down soaring inflation, a Reuters poll of economists found. With the economy recovering smartly from the pandemic and inflation at a 20-year high of 5.1%, well above a 2-3% target range, the Reserve Bank of Australia has only recently changed its tune on the need to raise interest rates. The median forecast in the May 26-June 2 Reuters poll of 35 economists showed the RBA will lift its official cash rate by another 25 basis points to 0.60% from the current 0.35% at its June 7 meeting.