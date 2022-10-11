India’s New Rich Fuel Brand Expansion for Tata’s Jewelry Arm

Swansy Afonso
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- India’s expected surge of rich consumers is driving the jewelry unit of Indian conglomerate Tata Group to triple its Zoya-branded luxury stores by 2027.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“There is a lot of latent demand for luxury from India and high net-worth individuals are going to explode,” Ajoy Chawla, the chief executive officer of the jewelry division at Titan Co., said in an interview. “This is just the beginning for luxury.”

Titan, India’s biggest jeweler, gets about 90% of its revenue from the sale of jewelry and the rest from watches, eyewear and perfumes. It has four jewelry brands under its umbrella: flagship Tanishq, working women-focused Mia, online sales portal Caratlane, and Zoya, which is aimed at rich customers.

Expanding the number of Zoya stores to 15 in the next five years would cost about 300 million rupees ($3.64 million) per boutique, Chawla said. The company also plans to add Zoya galleries within select Tanishq stores, aiming to more than double those to as many as 15 by the end of next year, he said.

Revenues at the brand have climbed as much as five times from pre-pandemic sales figures, and the company expects this “aggressive pace” of growth to continue, he said.

India is already the world’s second-biggest market for gold used in jewelry, and demand is unlikely to waver with a report by Knight Frank showing the number of ultra-high net worth people with assets of $30 million or more growing 11% in 2021 from a year earlier. That figure is expected to jump by about 39% in 2026, while individuals with wealth of at least $1 million is forecast to surge by about 77% during the five-year period, it said.

Demand for Luxury Goods Shows Growing India Inequality

Titan is also aiming to ramp up overseas expansion in Zoya in a bid to build a global luxury brand.

“We have forayed overseas with Tanishq in the Middle East and US recently and we will use that experience to plan a global move for Zoya,” Chawla said. “Ultimately, the plan is to create a global brand with an Indian soul.”

Chawla said he was optimistic of the potential of the Zoya brand to outperform the growth expected in Tanishq. Zoya has managed to lure in rich customers by curating experiences like romantic dinners at its sister company Indian Hotels Co.’s Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces and providing bespoke jewelry by working with the design team and artisans.

(Updates with additional expansion plans for galleries in the fourth paragraph. An earlier version of the story corrected designation for Ajoy Chawla)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Heathrow Airport warns on demand outlook for travel

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's biggest airport Heathrow warned that the demand outlook for the coming winter was uncertain given the growing economic headwinds plus the impact of a new wave of COVID-19 and the escalating situation in Ukraine. Heathrow, situated west of London, said while it expected peak Christmas days to be very busy, the overall outlook was uncertain. During September, Heathrow said 5.8 million passengers passed through the airport, 15% below levels seen in 2019, showing that travel was recovering from pandemic lows but was held back by a cap on departures introduced by the airport to cope with labour shortages and congestion.

  • Asia-Pacific airline traffic recovery to accelerate as rules ease -IATA

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Passenger airline traffic in the Asia-Pacific region should recover to around 73% of 2019 levels by year-end as travel restrictions relax, up from 53% in August, the Asia-Pacific head of airline industry group IATA said on Tuesday. "There is no mistaking I think the momentum is very strong especially with all major markets in the Asia-Pacific now open except for China," IATA Regional Vice President, Asia Pacific, Philip Goh told reporters on a webinar.

  • Renault CEO tours Korea unit run with Geely amid strategy reset

    Renault Chief Executive Luca De Meo toured a South Korean factory run with China's Geely Automobile on Tuesday, as he pitched for sweeping restructuring of an alliance that would allow the French automaker to focus on electric cars. Renault and Nissan said on Monday they were in talks about a reset in their partnership that could include the Japanese automaker investing in a new electric vehicle (EV) venture Renault plans to launch. Separately, Geely, which owns Volvo Cars and a 9.7% stake in Daimler AG, has been talking to Renault about taking a significant and potentially controlling stake in the combustion-engine business that Renault is also looking to spin off, people with knowledge of those talks said.

  • India's Tata Motors shares fall 5% as Jaguar Land Rover wholesale volumes falter

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of India's Tata Motors Ltd fell as much as 4.6% on Monday after its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) business wholesale volumes fell below expectations, prompting top brokerages to cut price targets and also warn of a slowdown next year. Tata Motors on Friday said JLR wholesale volumes - excluding its joint venture in China - were 75,307 for the second quarter, while it had in August, projected wholesale volumes to be around 90,000. The automaker, among the largest in the country, blamed lower-than-expected supply of specialised chips from one supplier for failing to meet its target.

  • BOE Adds Linkers to Bond Buying to Avert Market ‘Fire Sale’

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England was forced to expand its emergency measures to tackle chaos in the bond market, adding inflation-linked debt to its purchases in an effort to stop “fire sale dynamics.” Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtUkraine Latest: Biden Pledges Air

  • France Faces More Fuel Shortages as Unions Plan to Prolong Strikes

    (Bloomberg) -- France’s fuel shortages are set to drag on as unions prolonged strikes at the country’s biggest refineries, prompting the government to threaten to requisition them.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtUkraine Latest: Biden Pledges Air Defenses Amid Putin’s T

  • Global PC Sector Suffers Worst Drop as China Chip Curbs Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- The global PC market saw its steepest decline on record as economic uncertainty and a glut of unsold inventory dented shipments for the fourth quarter in a row.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtUkraine Latest: Biden Pledges Air Defenses Amid Putin’s Threat

  • BYD to launch first passenger EV in India amid global push

    Warren Buffet-backed Chinese electric carmaker BYD will launch its first passenger car in India on Tuesday, an electric sport-utility vehicle (SUV), marking its entry into the mainstream market amid a broader global expansion. BYD, which already sells electric buses and electric vehicles (EVs) for corporate fleets in India, will launch its Atto 3 electric SUV in the world's fourth-largest car market where domestic carmaker Tata Motors dominates electric car sales. The move comes amid a wider global push by the Chinese carmaker which has already started selling electric cars and plug-in electric hybrids in markets around the world, including Norway, New Zealand, Singapore, Brazil, Costa Rica and Colombia.

  • UK labour market exodus drives jobless rate down to 3.5%

    Britain's unemployment rate fell to its lowest since 1974 at 3.5% in the three months to August, but the drop was driven by a record jump in the number of people leaving the labour market, adding to the Bank of England's headaches. The number of people classed as inactive - neither in work nor looking for it - rose by 252,000 from the three months to May, the biggest such increase since records began in 1971, the Office for National Statistics said. The BoE, which is also trying to stem financial market turmoil triggered by new Prime Minister Liz Truss's unfunded tax cuts and her pledges to end the economic "orthodoxy", is worried that the shrinking labour market will fuel inflation pressures.

  • Strong week for t42 IoT Tracking Solutions (LON:TRAC) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of five-year loss

    t42 IoT Tracking Solutions PLC ( LON:TRAC ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the last...

  • Scotland's Sturgeon: confident independence vote can happen next year

    LONDON (Reuters) -Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is confident a second referendum on Scottish independence could take place in October next year, she said on Sunday. Britain's top court on Tuesday begins hearing arguments for allowing a secession vote without approval from British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her government. In a 2014 plebiscite, which the British government approved, Scots rejected independence by 55%-45%.

  • 9.6%of this International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

    Viewing insider transactions for International Business Machines Corporation's ( NYSE:IBM ) over the last year, we see...

  • Toshiba India to supply batteries for EVage's electric vans

    The Indian unit of Japan's Toshiba will supply its SCiB rechargeable lithium-ion cells for 10,000 electric delivery vans made by Indian start-up EVage, the companies said on Tuesday. This is the first deployment of lithium titanium oxide (LTO) cells into commercial delivery vans and will help EVage vehicles with battery safety and performance, the companies said. Chandigarh-based EVage had raised $28 million from U.S.-based venture capital firm RedBlue Capital earlier this year, to help complete its factory in northern India and begin delivery of vehicles.

  • Exclamation Point: Malliotakis, Rose on future of abortion in America

    Marcia Kramer discusses abortion rights and more with Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and Democratic challenger Max Rose exclusively on CBS News New York.

  • Amazon's Prime Day-like event kick-starts holiday discount frenzy amid high inflation

    Amazon.com Inc fired up the holiday shopping season with its second major sales event of the year as rivals from Walmart to Best Buy joined in with discounts to woo customers grappling with inflation-squeezed Christmas budgets. The two-day "Prime Early Access Sale" shopping event for Amazon members, which starts Tuesday, is much like the Prime Day summer marketing blitz and will compete with early discounts from rival retailers.

  • Liz Truss forces Department for Education into embarrassing climbdown over China policy

    Liz Truss forced the Department for Education into an embarrassing climbdown over China policy when it issued a surprise statement backing the controversial Confucius Institutes.

  • Tropical Weather Forecast - October 10, 2022

    Julia is no longer a hurricane, tropical storm or depression. Remnants of Julia are located over S. Mexico and Guatemala producing heavy rain and 30 mph winds. It is expected to dissipate tonight but a chunk of it could break off, head to the eastern Pacific and possibly develop into a new system. Chances for that are low. There's also another disturbance over the Yucatan Peninsula with a low chance to track into the southern Gulf of Mexico and develop into a tropical cyclone. There's a 20% chance of this happening over the next 2-5 days.

  • Immigrant workers face wage theft and unsafe conditions as they rebuild Florida

    Immigrant workers face wage theft and unsafe conditions as they rebuild Florida post-Hurricane Ian.

  • ‘We’re a strong nation:’ Famous Ukrainian singer performs in South Florida for charity

    Minutes before taking the stage, Tina Karol, sparkling in a blue-and-yellow ombré dress, was presented with a gift from a young admirer: a matching homemade bracelet with beads that spell out her name.

  • Colombia to keep fighting drugs, criminal groups amid drive for total peace

    Colombia's security forces will keep up their offensive against drug traffickers and illegal armed groups, even as President Gustavo Petro pushes for "total peace" in the Andean country, Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez told Reuters. Petro, who took office in August as Colombia's first left-wing president, has outlined plans to advance negotiations with guerrilla groups such as the National Liberation Army (ELN) and two dissident factions of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) who reject a 2016 peace deal with the government.